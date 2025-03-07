PASLODE 2x2.2Ah 50-90mm FrameMaster™ PowerVent Gas Framing Nailer Kit S20W22 (2025)

SKU
..218860
MPN S20W22
In Stock
Be the first to review this product
Skip to the end of the images gallery
Skip to the beginning of the images gallery
$1149
Learn more
Price Match
GET TO WORK NOW, PAY LATER Click to see your options
4x payments of $287.25
Available for orders up to $5,000
Love tools? Start earning points to redeem rewards on your next purchase Log in or Sign Up to redeem today!
Compare Wishlist
Price Match
Learn more
Pickup In Store
If you don't want to pay for delivery or need to ASAP, you can pick it up in store. Just bear in mind not all stores will have everything in stock. You'll be able to see if they do during the checkout process.
Free Delivery
Most products are included in free delivery, however some are excluded as follows:
- Orders and/or items under $99.
- Orders and/or items that are deemed bulky, large or heavy.
- Clearance items.
- Orders that include or items that are classed as dangerous goods.
- Remote areas are excluded from free delivery and you will either be charged delivery at checkout ormay be contacted prior to delivery to confirm delivery charges if necessary.
- Interstate deliveries.
Total Tools reserve the right to change or withdraw free delivery at any time.
Estimated Delivery Timeframes
If you opted to collect in store you will receive an email to inform you when your goods are ready for collection.
If you opted for delivery, you will receive an email when the goods have been despatched to the couriers with details so you can track our order.
We aim to despatch all orders within 1-2 business days. In the unusual event of a delay to the despatch of your order you will be contacted at the earliest opportunity. Once the order has been despatched the estimated delivery time is as follows:
- Metro (Excludes Hobart Metro) 1-2businessdays
- Hobart Metro 3-4 business days
- Regional Areas 3-4 business days
- Remote Areas 6-9 business days
Please note that these delivery timeframes are estimates and are not guaranteed.
Returns
Changed your mind? No worries. You just need to get the product back to the store it was shipped from (this is on your receipt) within 30 days, unused and in its original packaging and we'll give you a refund (excluding delivery costs). You can read our (special order items are excluded from this returns policy).
At Total Tools we offer Low Prices, every day, guaranteed. We will not be beaten!
We check our prices daily against our competitors to ensure you can shop online or instore with the confidence you are buying at the very best price, every day.
Should you find a lower advertised price for the identically stocked product elsewhere, we will happily match the price. [Subject to Terms & Conditions – see below for details]
At times prices have moved in the market, and our in store and online price for printed catalogue items may be lower. Check online or instore for the latest price.
How to Price Match
Simply fill in price match form available on every product page or visit a Total Tools Store. We will verify the price, and then immediately match any current advertised price (Terms & Conditions apply).
Terms & Conditions
For eligibility, the following terms and conditions need to be met;
- Product must be identical (same brand, colour, model #)
- Product must be currently advertised in print or electronic media (Including newspaper, catalogue, radio, television advertising or online)
- Product must be in stock at the competitor
- The competitors price of the product must be inclusive of delivery fees, taxes and charges
- The competitors price is lower than our price on the day the price guarantee is requested (day of purchase)
- The competitors price excludes finance, installation, bundling, rebates, cash back, coupon offers, loyalty rewards or free bonus goods.
- The competitor is located in Australia
The following exclusions apply;
- Trade/commercial quotes and/or large volume/bulk purchases
- Products for sale via auction, stock liquidations, fire sale, sale or clearance (including eBay, Amazon)
- Blemished, seconds, refurbished, damaged or ex demonstration stock
- Advertising errors where competitor has published a rectification notice
- Special event, club or membership offers, third party promotions or prices not available to the general public
- Special order products
Total Tools reserve the right to terminate or amend the price guarantee policy at any time without notice.
For Further Information
Further information may be obtained in-store at any of our stores nationwide or online at www.totaltools.com.au/price-match-guarantee. Alternatively, contactonlinesupport@totaltools.com.au.