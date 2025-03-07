PASLODE 2x2.2Ah 50-90mm FrameMaster™ PowerVent Gas Framing Nailer Kit S20W22 (2025)

Pickup In Store

If you don't want to pay for delivery or need to ASAP, you can pick it up in store. Just bear in mind not all stores will have everything in stock. You'll be able to see if they do during the checkout process.

Free Delivery

Most products are included in free delivery, however some are excluded as follows:

Orders and/or items under $99.

Orders and/or items that are deemed bulky, large or heavy.

Clearance items.

Orders that include or items that are classed as dangerous goods.

Remote areas are excluded from free delivery and you will either be charged delivery at checkout ormay be contacted prior to delivery to confirm delivery charges if necessary.

Interstate deliveries.

Total Tools reserve the right to change or withdraw free delivery at any time.

Estimated Delivery Timeframes

If you opted to collect in store you will receive an email to inform you when your goods are ready for collection.

If you opted for delivery, you will receive an email when the goods have been despatched to the couriers with details so you can track our order.

We aim to despatch all orders within 1-2 business days. In the unusual event of a delay to the despatch of your order you will be contacted at the earliest opportunity. Once the order has been despatched the estimated delivery time is as follows:

Metro (Excludes Hobart Metro) 1-2businessdays

Hobart Metro 3-4 business days

Regional Areas 3-4 business days

Remote Areas 6-9 business days

Please note that these delivery timeframes are estimates and are not guaranteed.

Returns

Changed your mind? No worries. You just need to get the product back to the store it was shipped from (this is on your receipt) within 30 days, unused and in its original packaging and we'll give you a refund (excluding delivery costs). You can read our (special order items are excluded from this returns policy).