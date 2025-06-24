PASSPORT COLLECTIVE| How to pick the best travel size toiletries kit for you (2025)

Picking the right travel size toiletries kit is a big consideration when organising your travel packing list.

Whilst it would be nice just to pack all of our full sized favourites into a jumbo toiletries bag, space and weight restrictions often don’t allow it.

The good news is, mini travel toiletries set can include all of the essential products you need, without taking up too much real estate in your luggage. Hey, you may even be able to travel carry on only!

If you’re a frequent traveller, or just love your own products, there’s also a great range of travel bottles for toiletries that are tsa approved, easy to use and unlike their historical counterparts, won’t leak.

There are so many options to choose from, so to ensure you get the best miniature travel toiletries or reusable bottles, we’ve compiled a list of the best – something to suit everyone.