PASSPORT COLLECTIVE| How to pick the best travel size toiletries kit for you (2025)

Picking the right travel size toiletries kit is a big consideration when organising your travel packing list.
Whilst it would be nice just to pack all of our full sized favourites into a jumbo toiletries bag, space and weight restrictions often don’t allow it.
The good news is, mini travel toiletries set can include all of the essential products you need, without taking up too much real estate in your luggage. Hey, you may even be able to travel carry on only!
If you’re a frequent traveller, or just love your own products, there’s also a great range of travel bottles for toiletries that are tsa approved, easy to use and unlike their historical counterparts, won’t leak.
There are so many options to choose from, so to ensure you get the best miniature travel toiletries or reusable bottles, we’ve compiled a list of the best – something to suit everyone.
This post may contain compensated links, which means at no cost to you, I earn a commission. Read our disclaimer and privacy policy.
Table of Contents
What to look for in a travel size toiletries kit
Consider your destination, length of trip and the amount of luggage you’ll be taking.
If you’re off on an extended vacation, consider packing enough toiletries to get you through the first two or three days like a small travel size shampoo, conditioner, body wash and travel size toothpaste.
Once you’re at your destination you can buy larger bottles, saving you money and weight in your luggage.
If you’re a frequent traveller, travel size toiletries bottles are a great way to reduce waste, use the products you love from home and simply refill to keep them topped up.
Consider leaving a travel kit for toiletries under your bathroom sink ready to go so you don’t have to pack and repack – easy!
If you’d love the ease of single use, why not consider pods or pouches. They are perfect for a weekend away where you want to travel light and may only need the basics.
These pouches or pods are usually heat sealed so they are leak proof. Perfect for weekends away!
Lastly, you need to consider the quality of the products. If you usually use luxury brands will you be happy with supermarket brands whilst you travel?
Luckily, many luxury brands like Aveda and L’Occitane now have a travel range that you can either use exclusively or substitute with your other favourite brands.
Best travel size toiletries kit comparison chart
|Name
|Image
|Our Rating
|Price
|Premium 17 piece travel kit
|4.5
|SEE IT
|Roots eucalyptus amenities kit
|4.5
|SEE IT
|Herbal Essences deluxe kit
|4
|SEE IT
|Squeeze pods
|4
|SEE IT
|Bella and Bear beauty travel minis
|3.5
|SEE IT
|Bumble and Bumble travel set
|4
|SEE IT
|Menscience Androceuticals kit
|5
|SEE IT
|Aveda travel set
|4
|SEE IT
|L'Occitane 5 piece travel favourites
|4.5
|SEE IT
|Lermende silicone refillable travel bottle set
|5
|SEE IT
|Travel by Gini refillable bottle set
|4.5
|SEE IT
How to choose the best toiletries kit
The best travel toiletries kit is light, contains products that you will actually use and in quantities that will last the duration of your vacation without running out.
Airline travel size toiletries need to be leakproof and be able to withstand the pressure of the cabin.
Travel size bottles should be available in a range of sizes and shapes to cater to all of your essential products. The ability to mix and match and purchase additional items in the range is a huge bonus.
A travel toiletries pack that includes a tsa approved clear case is fantastic for international travel. Even if you’re not heading overseas, a clear case with a few essentials will allow you to freshen up along the way.
Travel size TSA and other considerations
Mini toiletries are great for carry on luggage. Their small size allows you to take on a few extra essentials.
The allowed carry on tsa toiletries size is 3.4ounces (100ml) per bottle. Ensure that your bottle is no more than 100ml, as even if it is a bigger bottle but partially filled, it won’t be allowed.
Your carry on size toiletries must fit in a quart sized resealable plastic bag. There is no limit per bottle, however the travel size toiletries limit is based on how many 100ml or less bottles you can comfortable fit in a quart sized bag when it is closed.
Plastic travel bags for toiletries that meet the tsa requirement of being a quart or less will allow you to keep your products in their own bag without having to take them out just for security. Just look for kits that state ‘tsa approved’.
When selecting your travel size toiletries, tsa should be a consideration for airline travel around most of the world. It’s better to prepare for it than to be caught off guard!
Best travel toiletries sets for gifts
A travel toiletries gift set makes a fantastic present for a travel lover. Pop one in a Christmas stocking, or add it to a care pack for a loved one off on a gap year adventure.
We love the L’Occitane 5 piece travel favourites for frequent travellers. They’re luxury travel sized toiletries that will be welcome in any travel kit.
For those heading off on a gap year, schoolies or a girls weekend, Bella and Bear beauty travel minis are seriously cute. This mini toiletries set is brightly packed and perfect for a short trip away.
Lastly, we can’t forget mens travel toiletries. Whether its your partner, friend or son, a mens toiletries set is a lovely little gift to support their travels. We love MenScience Androceuticals travel kit. This mens travel size toiletries set is full of high quality products and contains everything he’ll need.
Gifts sorted – tick!
Best single use toiletries for travel
If you don’t travel often or are just going on a short trip then a single use travel size kit might be just right for you.
These kits include essential travel toiletries like shampoo, conditioner and body wash without the hassle of having to bring containers home with you.
If you’re going just carry on travel, pack toiletries that are single use to maximise travel space and easily get under those 100ml tsa limits.
There’s a great range of single use travel size toiletries for men and women, so you’re spoiled for choice! A travel pouch for toiletries is often included in these kits too, so you’re all set for next time!
Bumble and Bumble gentle mini travel set
The Bumble and Bumble gentle mini travel set is a high quality product with moisturising benefits. This set includes the essentials of shampoo, contitioner, body wash, body lotion and a body bar.
Attractively packaged, these single use travel minis are perfect for a weekend getaway where you may need more than one application of the product. They’re tsa friendly and fit easily into your carry on bag.
We love the Bumble and Bumble travel mins because they’re a high quality product in a travel friendly size.
PROS| Moisturising and gentle on the skin
CONS| Only includes the ‘essentials’ so you may need to source other minis to make a full kit.
Bella and Bear beauty travel minis
Bella and Bear beauty travel minis have some of the cutest packing out there. They are super cute for gifts and vegan friendly.
Each pouch is under the tsa limit. The kit includes Hawaiian sea salt shampoo and conditioner, the Tropics face mask and Ocean Spray salt scrub.
This cute lil pack would be perfect for a girl’s pamper weekend away!
We love the Bella and Bear beauty travel minis because they make a gorgeous gift.
PROS| Gift worthy packing containing vegan and cruelty free products
CONS| Some of the essentials like body wash are missing from this kit so you’ll need to supplement as required.
Squeeze pods premium single use toiletries
Squeeze pods are the essential single use toiletries. They’re no mess, no fuss, pre-dosed pods ready to go. Just throw a couple of colour coded pods in your bag and you’re all set.
Squeeze pods come in a range of kits ranging from the essentials to a girl’s weekend away kit. You can even buy supplementary packs such as toilet odour eliminators and sunscreen pods.
The pods are leak proof and tsa friendly. They are also colour coded for easy use. The products are vegan and the pods are recyclable making them a ‘zero guilt’ single use product!
We love the girls weekend away toiletry kit which includes shampoo, conditioner, face wash, shave cream, moisturising lotion and toilet odour eliminator.
We love that squeeze pods are filled with just the right amount of liquid so there’s no waste!
PROS| These kits contain everything a guy or girl could need. You can also buy bulk of single products such as shampoo.
CONS|If you’re going on a longer trip, these minis might get a bit bulk.
Best all inclusive travel mini toiletries kits
If your holiday toiletries list is long and you can’t be bothered sourcing everything yourself, then an all inclusive travel mini toiletries kit is for you.
These kits tick off almost everything on your travel toiletries checklist and are also great for hospital stays.
Travel toiletries essentials like shampoo and conditioner are covered of course, with additional bonuses like toothpaste, toothbrush and comb included in many.
Selecting all inclusive travel set toiletries is great for those short on time. If you’re shopping for men travel toiletries also make a great gift and encourage a little self care whilst on the road.
Premium 17 piece travel kit
This premium travel kit includes big name brands such as Jergens and Frizz ease. It takes the hassle out of toiletries shopping by including everything you could possibly need in a cute zippered bags.
All products are tsa compliant and the kit even includes a hairbrush and comb, so you don’t have to worry about bringing yours from home. (This feature is great for people like me who are known to leave things behind in hotel bathrooms!)
We love the premium 17 piece travel kit because its light weight, time saving and includes high quality well known brands.
PROS|You can pick this kit up and be ready to travel. You don’t need to add anything here!
CONS| It’s a shame the travel case isn’t clear plastic, making it the ultimate tsa carry on kit!
Roots eucalyptus amenities kit in leather like bag
If you’re shopping on Amazon travel toiletries don’t get much better than this. The Roots eucalyptus amenities kit is truly unisex and perfect for any male or female traveller.
It comes in an attractive vegan leather bag and includes a great range of products like moisturising shampoo, body lotion and even a shower cap.
The eucalyptus fragrance is really fresh and means that this would make the perfect kit for a couple who love to share.
We love the fresh eucalyptus scent and the cute bag.
PROS|Truly unisex this all inclusive kit would make a great gift for a friend, parent or even yourself!
CONS|Whilst cute, the bag might be a little bulk for those travelling light. If this is a concern for you, this kit also comes in a gift box so you can pop the products into your own toiletries bag.
Herbal Essences deluxe travel kit
The Herbal Essences vanity pack has everything a girl on the road could need. Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner features in this pack, with Olay body wash and Dove deodorant.
This handy kit even includes a razor, comb and cotton wool. All the essentials without going overboard – perfect for short trips or weekends away.
We love the sensible inclusions in this kit. You’ll find what you need without a whole heap of extras you might not need.
PROS|A great tsa sized kit that comes prepacked and ready to go.
CONS|You’ll need to pack another bag to include items such as your hair brush and accessories.
Best luxury travel sized toiletries sets
Luxury travel toiletries kits are the best way to enjoy premium products whilst you’re away.
Travel size luxury toiletries are made by an increasing number of companies now, so you can enjoy great hair and skin whilst you’re away.
Luxury toiletry kits aren’t just for the women either. Travel toiletries for men have come a long way with some incredible high quality kits on the market.
MenScience Androceuticals travel kit
Menscience Androceuticals make one of the most incredible mens toiletries gift sets. When it comes to travel toiletries mens sets have often been quite generic. Not this set, which will have even the most discerning guy impressed!
This all inclusive kit contains advanced, professional grade products, all contained in a stylish toiletries tote. It even comes with an eye mask and ear plugs – bonus!
Essentials such as face wash and face lotion as well as some nice little extras like deodorant and after shave.
We love the MenScience Androceuticals kit because there is no compromise on quality. This kit also includes everything a guy needs to feel pampered whilst away.
PROS| The high quality products will be appreciated – no generic all in one bodywash / shampoo here.
CONS|This kit is a little pricier but you’re really getting what you pay for here.
L'Occitane 5 piece travel favourites
L’Occitane are well known for their beautiful botanical products. They’ve a cult following worldwide. If you love beautiful toiletries and skin products and don’t want to skimp whilst you travel, then this is the kit for you.
Presented in the cutest clear toiletries bag (check out the gorgeous luggage tag attached), this kit includes favourites such as shampoo, conditioner, shower oil, lotion and hand cream.
Benefits of this include moisturising shea butter and nourishing shea butter. Aromachologie helps cleanse hair.
We love L’Occitane 5 piece travel favourites because of the great quality and gift giving styling.
PROS|Aromatherapy based products from a well renowned cult brand.
CONS| You’ll need to supplement this kit to make it a complete travel toiletries solution.
Aveda luxury travel set
The Aveda luxury travel set utilises aromatherapy, in particular rosemary and mint which are known for its cleansing properties.
Featuring two shampoos, two conditioners two body lotions, two hand washes and two cleansing bars this kit will last you several trips over.
TSA approved sizing means it can be carried on board any flight.
We love the Aveda luxury travel set because its luxury without the fuss. Simply pop the bottles in your toiletries bag and go.
PROS| The simple no fuss design belies the quality of the products inside. You’ll love the aromatherapy fragrance.
CONS| This kit isn’t as pretty as some. Select another pack if you’re buying as a gift.
The best refillable travel size toiletries containers
If you love using your own products, are eco conscious or travel a lot then refillable travel bottles are for you.
We became converts when we moved to England and were travelling every 5-6 weeks. A constant supply of travel minis can get expensive and it took me quite a while to find a shampoo that reduced frizz so there was no way I was changing that up!
The best travel bottles for toiletries are leak proof, easy to fill and empty and come in a range of sizes.
Whether they are silicone or plastic, tsa travel size toiletries come in a huge range of styles and designs. This means there’s the perfect one for you out there.
Here are our favourites.
Lermende silicone refillable travel bottle set
Airplane size toiletries have never been so easy to fill! Lermende silicone travel bottles are easy squeeze silicone with strong liquid tight lids.
Simply unscrew the lids, fill with your favourite products and you’re ready to go. The silicone body means that you can squeeze that last little bit of product out and they’re easy to wash between refills.
The different colours in this set help you to remember what you’ve filled them with.
When it comes to travel bottles, toiletries aren’t all liquids. What makes the Lermende set great is that is also caters for creams (eye cream or suncream to name a couple).
Lastly, the set is presented in a handy, clear tsa travel case making it perfect for those who travel carry on only or like to keep a few products on hand during longer flights – perfect!
We love the Lermende silicone refillable travel bottle set because they’re so easy to fill, clean and refill.
PROS|Using your own products saves money, time and you can guarantee great hair!
CONS| It can be easy to forget what you poured in each container. A simple unscrew and check will solve that problem though!
Travel by Gini refillable bottle set with TSA approved toiletries bag
Travel by Gini must be designed by someone who loves to be organised, because this nifty kit contains bottles for every product you could want.
Pump packs, squeeze bottles and even cream with paddles – this kit contains it all. If that isn’t enough, its also presented in a tsa approved bag and comes with funnels for easy pouring.
If you love the small details, check out the cute aviation inspired luggage tag and labels so you don’t forget what is in each bottle.
We love the Travel by Gini refillable bottle set with TSA approved toiletries bag because it screams organised. There’s no confusion or mess here.
PROS| This kit is comprehensive and includes everything you’ll need to fill it with your favourite products. Its cute styling also makes it super gift worthy.
CONS|There’s potential for the pump packs to leak if you don’t lock them before you travel. Don’t forget this step!
Passport Collective is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.comand affiliated sites. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Save me for later
LOVE TO TRAVEL SMART? THESE TRAVEL TIPS ARE FOR YOU!
How to pick the best moleskine travel journal for you
Read More »
60 Quotes of Courage to Empower you to Travel Solo
Read More »
Australia Fly Drive Holidays: A Helpful Guide to Plan the Best Trip
Read More »
The Ultimate Guide to the Best Infinity Scarf with Zipper Pocket
Read More »
What to pack for Australia in Summer
Read More »
Gap Year Packing: 5 Essentials for Your Cabin Bag
Read More »
Moving Abroad for a Year: 5 Long Term Travel Essentials
Read More »
Driving in Australia: What you Need to Know as a Tourist
Read More »