Патчи для Stellaris / Стелларис (2025)

2016-06-27 v1.2.0
# Special thanks to Magne "Meneth" Skjжran for helping out with the Map Modes
# Features
# Important
* Added Defensive Pact diplomatic action that allows you to form a defensive alliance with another empire.
* Non-Aggression Pact, Migration Treaty, Support Independence and Guarantee Independence are now diplomatic actions instead of trade deals.
* Removed embassies and replaced it with Trust. Trust builds over time from having active diplomatic treaties (such as a Non-Aggression Pact or Alliance) and increases opinion by up to +100.
* Federations now vote on wars and new members.
* Federation members now give 20% of their Navy Capacity to the Federation, which makes up the Federation Navy Capacity.
* Federation fleets no longer cost maintenance, but cannot exceed the Federation Navy Capacity in size.
* You can now kick alliance and federation members with a majority vote action.
* Sending a favorable trade deal (such as a gift) will now increase the opinion of the other empire by up to +100
* You can now set a War Philosophy policy. This policy determines what type of wargoals you can use
* Removed War Economy policy
* Colonzing Planets and building Frontier Outposts now costs Influence based on the distance to your closest owned system
* Border are now Open to everyone by default, but can be Closed through a Diplomatic Action. Empires will Close Borders to Rivals by default and Fallen Empires will never Open Borders
* Happiness is now a linear modifier, with levels above 50% giving bonuses and levels below 50% giving penalties
* All Ship Weapons have had their range doubled
* Added Diplomatic, Opinion, and AI Attitude Map Modes. Map Modes are easily moddable and more can be added through mods, but it will affect the checksum
* Core Planets is now Core Systems instead. This means you can colonize multiple planets in the same system without it affecting the soft cap.
* Pops receive a -10% happiness penalty while the empire is in an offensive war
# General
* Ship Designs with excess power gain a small bonus to damage, speed and evasion
* Grand Admiral achievement now requires a combined fleet power of 100.000 instead of having dealt 100.000 damage in a ship combat
* Alliances and Federations can now vote to kick a member. For the vote to be successful, ( 50% of members + 1 ) need to vote yes (so 3 members in an alliance of 4, for example)
* Ship Combat Computers behavior has been changed. Aggressive behavior is now called Swarm behavior and Defensive behavior is now called Bombardment behavior
* Added Visitor Center building and associated technology that is available to Xenophile empires
* Added Symbol of Unity building and associated technology that is available to Spiritualist empires
* Fleet merging has been improved and should prioritize certain fleets better
* Spaceports can now be dismantled
* Natural Beauty planet modifier effect on habitability removed. Instead the modifier now affects planet migration attraction by +25%
* Taking a Tributary now makes you guarantee their independence for 10 years without cost
* Migration Time was changed into Migration Speed
* Base Ethics Divergence has been changed and capital buildings have been adjusted accordingly. It is no longer possible to avoid Ethics Divergence by not working the Reassembled Ship Shelter
* Added Regulated Slavery policy option
* Added Regulated Xeno Slavery policy option
* Only Collectivists can now enslave their own species
* Civilian Ship designs are updated with shields and armor technologies
* Frontier Outposts are destroyed if the last owned planet in a system changes owner through war
* Strike Craft attack and movement pattern was charged to be more swarm-like
* Strike Craft ship count increased from 4 to 8, and damage has been rescaled accordingly
* Galactic Ambitions technology no longer provides Survey Data for empires you have contacted
#New - Traits
* Added Fleeting trait that reduces leader lifespan by -15
* Added Deviants trait that increases ethic divergence by +15%
# New - Wargoals
* Make Tributary: You can now take tributaries in war. Tributaries are a type of subject that pays 20% of their Energy Credits and Mineral income to their overlord, but do not join their overlord's wars and are free to declare their own wars and colonize planets
* Abandon Planet: If your policies allow Purging you can force an enemy to abandon a planet, killing all pops on that planet in the process
* Humiliate: You can humiliate enemy empires, making them suffer a negative modifier for a time and giving you a chunk of influence
* Open Borders: Forces the other Empire to open their borders to you for 10 years
* Stop Atrocity: Forces the other Empire to ban slavery and purging
# New - Space Nomads
* Nomads have been completely reworked and expanded for the mid-game
* This non-player faction travels from one end of the galaxy to the other, encountering empires and triggering events
# New - Diplomatic Incidents
* Certain actions and circumstances can now cause Diplomatic Incident events between Empires in the mid-game
# New - Slave Factions
* Removed the old Slave faction
* Added the Docile Slaves faction made up of relatively content slaves
* Docile Slaves faction has fairly mild Support Effects
* Docile Slaves faction demands Regulated Slavery policy
* Added the Malcontent Slaves faction made up of unhappy slaves
* Malcontent Slaves faction has fairly harsh Support Effects, indluding empire-wide rebellion
* Malcontent Slaves faction demands freedom for all slaves
* Added Emancipation faction for non-slave Pops
* Emancipation faction strengthens the Malcontent Slaves
* Pop ethos influences which faction Pops join when enslaved, and the decision "sticks" to them for a time
* Enslaved Pops move between the two factions, with dissatisfied slaves gravitating toward the Malcontent Slaves
# Balance
# General
* Base Happiness reduced from 60% to 50%
* All Pops now have a base War Happiness of -10%
* Emergency FTL cooldown increased from 12 to 30 days
* Habitability of Planet Classes two steps removed from your species' primary type increased from 20% to 40%
* Reduced chance of post-combat Admiral events firing by a factor of 5
* Leaders will no longer gain any additional traits from leveling up if they already have 3 or more
* Newly spawned pops are now more likely to take their ethics from pops of the same species
* The Ruler Savior modifier duration from The Ransomeers event has been reduced from 100 years to 5 years
* The Grand Design modifier from Void Unclouded event is no longer permanent and now gives +10% Happiness for 20 years
* Propaganda edict can now be used by everyone. Fanatic Collectivists were previously prevented from using it
* Mineral Deficit effect increased from -33% to -50% and now also affects research speed
* Energy Credits Deficit effect increased from -33% to -50% and now also affects Robot output by -50%
* Comet Sighted event effect on happiness reduced from +15%/-15% to +10%/-10%
* Migration Treaties no longer affect Pop Happiness
* Xenophilia effect on happiness reduced by 75
* Frontier Outpost mineral cost increased from 100 to 200
* Frontier Outpost maintenance cost increased from 2 to 3
# Ethics
* In general, fanatic versions are now 3 times as stronger than non-fanatic ethics
Fanatic Individualist
* Energy Credits output reduced from +20% to +15%
Individualist
* Energy Credits output reduced from +10% to +5%
* Slavery Tolerance reduced from -50% to -33%
Fanatic Collectivist
* Food requirement increased from -10% to -15%
Collectivist
* Slavery Tolerance increased from +50% to +100%
Fanatic Xenophobe
* Xenophobia reduced from 20% to 15%
* Rival Influence Gain increased from +50% to +75%
Xenophobe
* Xenophobia reduced from 10% to 5%
* Alien Slavery Tolerance increased from +50% to +100%
Fanatic Xenophile
* Xenophobia reduced from -20% to -15%
* Alliance Influence cost effect removed
* Max Embassies effect removed
* (NEW) Diplomatic Influence Cost reduced by 75%
* (NEW) Rival Influence gain is reduced by 75%
Xenophile
* Xenophobia reduced from -10% to -5%
* Alliance Influence cost effect removed
* Max Embassies effect removed
* (NEW) Diplomatic Influence Cost reduced by 25%
* (NEW) Rival Influence gain is reduced by 25%
Fanatic Militarist
* Army Damage effect removed
* (NEW) Max Rivalries increased by 3
* (NEW) Ship Damage increased by 10%
* (NEW) Trust growth reduced by 60%
Militarist
* War Happiness increased from +5% to +10%
* Army Damage effect removed
* (NEW) Max Rivalries increased by 1
* (NEW) Ship Damage increased by 3%
* (NEW) Trust growth reduced by 20%
Fanatic Pacifist
* Growth Requirement effect removed
* Army Damage effect removed
* War Happiness reduced from -20% to -15%
* (NEW) Peace Happiness increased by +15%
* (NEW) Max Rivalries reduced by 3 (cannot have rivals)
* (NEW) Trust growth increased by 75%
Pacifist
* Growth Requirement effect removed
* Army Damage effect removed
* War Happiness reduced from -10% to -5%
* (NEW) Peace Happiness increased by +5%
* (NEW) Max Rivalries reduced by 1
* (NEW) Trust growth increased by 25%
Fanatic Spiritualist
* Happiness effect removed
* (NEW) Ethics Divergence reduced by -30%
* (NEW) Growth Requirement reduced by -15%
Spiritualist
* Happiness effect removed
* (NEW) Ethics Divergence reduced by -10%
* (NEW) Growth Requirement reduced by -5%
Fanatic Materialist
* Physics, Society and Engineering output increased from +10% to +15%
# Traits
* Nonadaptive trait Trait Points cost changed from -1 to -2
* Very Strong trait Trait Point cost reduced from 4 to 3
* Weak trait now also reduces mineral output by 5%
* Venerable trait effect on leader lifespan reduced from 120 to 90
# Modifiers
* Youthful Elite modifier effect on Leader Lifespan reduced from +25 to +10 years
* Youthful People modifier effect on Happiness reduced from +5% to +3%
* Natural Beauty planet modifier effect on happiness reduced from +15% to +5%
# Components
* Increased the engagement range of strike craft from 80 to 120
* Strike Craft rebuild speed improved from 1 per month to 4 per month
* All Laser Weapons have had their armor penetration reduced from 50% to 33%
* Plasma Weapons have had their armor penetration reduced from 100% to 75%
* Most Projectile Weapons now deal +15% damage vs. Shields
* Crystal-Forged Plating effect on Hull Points reduced by 25%
Small Red Laser
* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%
Medium Red Laser
* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%
Large Red Laser
* Max damage increased from 41 to 43
* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%
Small Blue Laser
* Max damage reduced from 12 to 11
* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%
Medium Blue Laser
* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%
Large Blue Laser
* Max damage increased from 47 to 48
* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%
Small UV Laser
* Max damage reduced from 13 to 12
* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%
Medium UV Laser
* Max damage reduced from 27 to 26
* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%
Large UV Laser
* Max damage increased from 57 to 56
* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%
Small XRAY Laser
* Max damage reduced from 15 to 13
* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%
Medium XRAY Laser
* Max damage reduced from 31 to 30
* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%
Large XRAY Laser
* Max damage increased from 66 to 63
* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%
Small Gamma Laser
* Max damage reduced from 16 to 14
* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%
Medium Gamma Laser
* Max damage reduced from 36 to 33
* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%
Large Gamma Laser
* Max damage increased from 76 to 71
* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%
Particle Lance
* Armor penetration reduced from 100% to 75%
Tachyon Lance
* Armor penetration reduced from 100% to 75%
Large Fusion Missiles
* Max damage increased from 55 to 57
Medium Antimatter Missiles
* Max damage increased from 33 to 34
Large Antimatter Missiles
* Max damage increased from 62 to 65
Medium Quantum Missiles
* Max damage increased from 37 to 39
Large Quantum Missiles
* Max damage increased from 68 to 72
Medium Marauder Missiles
* Min damage increased from 24 to 25
Large Marauder Missiles
* Damage increased from [48 to 80] to [50 to 83]
Sentinel Point-Defense
* Accuracy reduced from 40% to 20%
* Range increased from 8 to 10
Barrier Point-Defense
* Accuracy reduced from 40% to 30%
* Range increased from 8 to 10
Guardian Point-Defense
* Range increased from 8 to 10
# Resources
* Doubled the spawn rate of Garanthium Ore, Lythuric Gas, Engos Vapor, Teldar Crystals, Pitharan Dust, Orillium Ore and Satramene Gas
# End Game Crisis
* End-Game Crises fleets are now significantly tougher
* End-Game Crises now occur later on average, with the earliest appearances of the Prethoryn Scourge and Unbidden being delayed by at least 50 years compared to 1.1
* Extradimensional Invaders will now reinforce more aggressively
* Extradimensional Invader Portal has had its base Hull Points tripled
# Governments
* Democratic governments have had their election terms increased to 10 years
Military Republic
* Ship Upkeep effect removed
* War Happiness effect removed
* Army Upkeep increased from -10% to -20%
* (NEW) Army Damage increased by 10%
* (NEW) Military Station build cost reduced by 15%
* (NEW) Military Station damage increased by 10%
Martial Demarchy
* Ship Upkeep effect removed
* War Happiness effect removed
* Army Upkeep increased from -20% to -40%
* (NEW) Army Damage increased by 20%
* (NEW) Military Station build cost reduced by 30%
* (NEW) Military Station damage increased by 20%
Military Junta
* Ship build cost effect removed
* (NEW) Ship Upkeep reduced by 5%
* (NEW) Admiral starting level increased by 1
Ordered Stratocracy
* Ship build cost effect removed
* (NEW) Ship Upkeep reduced by 10%
* (NEW) Admiral starting level increased by 2
Military Dictatorship
* Ship Upkeep effet removed
* Naval Capacity effect reduced from +20% to +10%
* (NEW) Ship build cost reduced by 10%
* (NEW) Rivalry Influence Gain increased by 25%
Martial Empire
* Ship Upkeep effet removed
* Naval Capacity effect reduced from +40% to +20%
* (NEW) Ship build cost reduced by 20%
* (NEW) Rivalry Influence Gain increased by 50%
Theocratic Republic
* Ethics Divergence effect removed
* Core Systems effect removed
* (NEW) Happiness increased by 5%
* (NEW) Food Requirement reduced by 10%
Transcendent Republic
* Ethics Divergence effect removed
* Core Systems effect removed
* (NEW) Happiness increased by 10%
* (NEW) Food Requirement reduced by 20%
Theocratic Oligarchy
* Ethics Divergence effect removed
* Leader Influence cost effect removed
* (NEW) Leader Lifespan increased by 20 years
* (NEW) Resettlement Cost reduced by 15%
Transcendent Oligarchy
* Ethics Divergence effect removed
* Leader Influence cost effect removed
* (NEW) Leader Lifespan increased by 40 years
* (NEW) Resettlement Cost reduced by 30%
Divine Mandate
* Slavery Tolerance effect removed
* Resettlement Cost effect removed
* (NEW) Edict Influence cost reduced by 15%
* (NEW) Edict duration increased by 15%
* (NEW) Ethics Divergence reduced by 10%
Transcendent Empire
* Slavery Tolerance effect removed
* Resettlement Cost effect removed
* (NEW) Edict Influence cost reduced by 30%
* (NEW) Edict duration increased by 30%
* (NEW) Ethics Divergence reduced by 20%
Direct Democracy
* Core Systems effect removed
* (NEW) Happiness increased by 5%
* (NEW) Leader Experience Gain increased by 15%
Subconscious Consensus
* Core Systems effect removed
* (NEW) Happiness increased by 10%
* (NEW) Leader Experience Gain increased by 30%
Despotic Hegemony
* Survey Speed effect removed
* (NEW) Research Station cost reduced by 25%
Neural Network Administration
* Survey Speed effect removed
* (NEW) Research Station cost reduced by 50%
Moral Democracy
* Happiness effect removed
* (NEW) Leader Pool increased by 1
* (NEW) Empire Leader Cap increased by 1
* (NEW) Core Systems increased by 2
Irenic Democracy
* Happiness effect removed
* (NEW) Leader Pool increased by 2
* (NEW) Empire Leader Cap increased by 2
* (NEW) Core Systems increased by 4
Peaceful Beaurocracy
* Leader Pool effect removed
* Leader Influence Cost effect removed
* Empire Leader Cap effect removed
* (NEW) Core Systems increased by 5
Irenic Protectorate
* Leader Pool effect removed
* Leader Influence Cost effect removed
* Empire Leader Cap effect removed
* (NEW) Core Systems increased by 10
Enlightened Monarchy
* Edict duration reduced from +25% to +15%
* Edict cost reduced from -25% to -15%
* Core Systems increased from +1 to +2
Irenic Monarchy
* Edict duration reduced from +50% to +30%
* Edict cost reduced from -50% to -30%
* Core Systems increased from +2 to +4
Indirect Democracy
* Leader Influence cost reduced from -10% to -15%
Democratic Utopia
* Leader Influence cost reduced from -10% to -30%
Plutocratic Oligarchy
* (NEW) Mining Station build cost reduced by 25%
Mega Corporation
* (NEW) Mining Station build cost reduced by 50%
Despotic Empire
* Slavery Tolerance effect removed
* (NEW) Building construction cost reduced by 15%
Star Empire
* Slavery Tolerance effect removed
* (NEW) Building construction cost reduced by 30%
# Technology
* Databank Uplinks base cost reduced from 900 to 240
* Improved Databank Uplinks base cost reduced from 1800 to 900
* Specialized Combat Computers base cost reduced from 480 to 360
* Extended Combat Algorithms base cost reduced from 1500 to 1200
* AI-Controlled Colony Ships base cost reduced from 1200 to 900
* Self-Aware Colony Ships base cost reduced from 1800 to 1500
* Self-aware Logic base cost reduced from 1200 to 900
# Units
* Colony Ship mineral cost now depends on components and is no longer static
* Private Colony Ship now costs 50% of Colony Ship, but in Energy Credits
* Private Colony Ship cost now depends on components and is no longer static
# War
# AI
###################
# Misc
* AI Empires will start outlawing AI Robotics over time during a certain Crisis
* AI Empires no longer pick "dialogue-only" event options in diplomatic events
* Fixed AI colonizing holy worlds despite not having the strength to tackle the Fallen Empire protecting them under some circumstances
* Fixed a bug where the AI would not upgrade federation fleets
* AI now creates auto-generated designs for federation ships
* AI now builds federation fleets
* AI will open borders during end-game crises
* AI now dismantles non-sentient robots if they are unemployed
* AI no longer build robots if unemployment exists or pop would be unemployed
* AI and sectors now upgrade military stations
* Fixed bug where the AI would not upgrades spaceports if there already existed a max-level spaceport in the empire
* AI will now cancel follow fleet orders if target fleet's system has more hostiles than they can take on
* Fixed a bug where AI didn't choose the species with highest damage when building a new army
# Sector
* Sectors should now build and appropriately handle special buildings (such as +Happiness buildings)
* Sector AI will now abort spaceport construction if hostiles are nearby
* All sectors will now build military stations
* Fixed a bug that could cause the sector AI to sometimes not build buildings
* Fixed a bug where player could give resources to sectors and sectors could store resources over cap
* Fixed a bug where sectors try to build stations by a planet that the empire already is building a station by
# Diplomacy
* AI allies will now be upset if you vote down their proposals, and may leave the alliance or attempt to kick you
* AI is now less selfish when selecting wargoals
#End Game Crises
* Crises empires are more aggressive and computer-controller Empires respond more aggressively to the Prethoryn Scourge
# User Interface
* When colonizing a planet, the player is now propmpted to name the colony. A name is suggested by default.
* Weapons that cannot be evaded are now properly labeled
* Added ALT+B shortcut for opening the help browser in-game
* Heir portrait in government view is no longer offset incorrectly
* Attacking general portrait in planet view is no longer offset incorrectly
* Portraits in resettlement view, multiplayer lobby and genetic modification are no longer offset incorrectly
* "Construction queue completed" message now only triggers for space ports in directly controlled systems
* Diplomacy view now shows the leader name, species and trait of the nation you're communicating with
* Now possible to see information about the wars empires are having in diplomatic status
* You are now able to see how much minerals you gain from your subjects, and how much you pay as a subject
* No longer possible to dismiss an alliance vote message
* Fixed so you get some descriptive text for alliance vote messages
* Implemented a diplomacy status which lists everyone guaranteeing the country
* Armies and fleet construction now automatically opens when entering the assocatied tabs in planet view
* Fixed so that you get a context menu when right-clicking systems while the fleet is in FTL
* Power in a ship design is now shown as green if you have excess power, and red if you have too little
* Buildings that can be upgraded but you lack the resources to upgrade now show a grey upgrade arrow
* Ship view is now drag-able by the header line
* Galaxy view now goes all the way to the left when hiding
* Galaxy view selected empire government type no longer overlaps the founder species ethics
* Empire view now goes all the way to the left when hiding
* Trust status in diplomacy view now has a background and is aligned like the other elements
* Open and Close Borders diplomatic action is now shown even if not clickable due to access control
* Diplomatic actions in diplomacy now sort based on possibility
# User modding
# Misc.
* Browser base URL is now set in defines instead hard-coded
* Fixed so that boolean effects print to the error log when receiving bad values
* Fixed so fallen_empire_initializers.txt script uses effect instead of referencing last_created_fleet
* Added a check for set_graphical_culture to make sure the graphical culture exists
* Fixed so that create_ship effect reports errors when writing unsupported variables
* Added an error for when set_owner fails to evaluate a country
* Fixed so that variables not read in create_fleet and set_location effects are reported as unexpected
* Added new localization promotions
* Added new localization functions in SpeciesScope; GetNamePlural, GetClass, GetClassPlural, GetNameInsult, GetNamePluralInsult, GetNameCompliment, GetNamePluralCompliment, GetSpawnName, GetSpawnNamePlural, GetOrganName, GetMouthName, GetRandomSpeciesSound
* Added new localization function in LeaderScope: GetRulerTitle
* Fixed an issue with random_owned_fleet effect
* Added every_owned_fleet effect to complement random_owned_fleet
* Implemented a guarantee_country effect
* Improved the begin_event_chain to print more errors when failing and load order independence
* Fixed so that create_species effect attempts to randomize a namelist from the uplifted version of the species class
* has_established_communications = { who = from } was changed to has_established_communications = from for consistency
* Fixed so that the create_pop effect uses a proper event target for specifying ethos
* Implemented set_closed_borders effect to set if a country has borders opened/closed towards another country
* Added every_subject, random_subject effects
* Description for can_control_access_for now shows reasons why
* Added an effect variable to create_country effects, which should be used instead of referencing last_created_country
* Implemented an effect variable for create_fleet, which should be used instead of referencing the fleet immediately after using last_created_fleet
* Added support for effectButtonType in container windows
* Implemented a "on_planet_surveyed" onaction
* Unified so that owned pops trigger is generated in the same way as the effect
* Added clear_resources effect
* Added set_species_homeworld effect
* Fixed so that boolean effects print to the error log when receiving bad values
* Added support to be able to use weights to decide how the AI builds buildings
* Purge effect now actually purges all pops, previously it only purged pops of the same species as the first pop in the planet
* Improved how ship data can be scripted in country types
# Triggers
* Adding heir = yes to a kill_leader = { type = ruler } effect will now kill heir instead of ruler
* Added scripted trigger "is_robot" checking if a pop is a non-sentient robot
* Added calc_true_if trigger
* Added trigger has_spaceport_construction
* Added trigger is_researching_technology
* Added is_subject and is_overlord triggers
* Added any_subject trigger
* is_same_species now compares the identity of the two species
* Added is_exact_same_species that works like is_same_species used to work
* Fixed an issue with the potential trigger in country edicts not always hiding the edicts
* Added minerals ><= trigger
* Updated some trigger_docs documentation
# Performance
* Fixed a stall that could happen with large sectors
* Improved performance in factions view
* Improved performance in fleet view
* Improved performance in Sector AI's monthly updates
* Minor improvements in AI calculations
# Bugfixes
* Leader death chance tooltip now displays correctly for leaders with non-standard Lifespan
* Fixed some cases where technology research would end up before special projects in the tech queue, causing some weird issues
* Fixed so that the progress rate of special projects in the situation log entry tooltip shows the correct value
* Fixed so you get mouseover effects for "track on map/"stop tracking" button in situation log
* Fixed bug where sector outliner members icons would flicker when list is rebuilt
* Fixed bug where where outliner integration would be constantly created/deleted
* Save games will now be saved in the same folder as they where loaded from
* Fixed a bug where random_planet_within_border effect would scope to invalid planets
* Fixed a crash when canceling construction for inexistent spaceports
* Fixed so you can't build military stations within someone elses borders unless you're allied or at war
* Fixed multitudes of Sentinel nations spawning during the Prethoryn Scourge crisis
* "Change of Heart" colony event and Xeno Integration tech weights no longer count non-sentient robots as alien pops
* "Grimacing" anomaly will no longer result in too-large habitable planets
* "Mothballed Fleet" event will no longer spawn a fleet that is permanently missing in action
* Fixed so the edict "Master's Teachings: Warring States" correctly grants 10% larger naval capacity
* Can no longer play galactic abolitionist and emancipate pops on planets you do not own
* Purge tooltips now give the correct information for robots
* Species list during game setup no longer animates at start
* Fixed an edge case where a Nationalist faction would seek to be repatriated to the empire it already belongs to
* Fixed issues with bad deposits ending up on tiles, also made a savegame fix to repair previously broken savegames
* Fixed so you cannot build Frontier Outposts within the territory of others
* Fixed so that vassals cannot give you borders if their overlord has closed borders against you
* Fixed Fleet command buttons and leader be off screen with large enough fleet and high UI scaling
* Planet view now scales correctly with UI scaling
* Fixed a bug where colonzation and tile blocker technologies were incorrectly weighted after repeatable techs instead of their own tech groups
* Randomly generated species will no longer have a negative sum of traits
* You now get notifications when other countries leave your alliance or federation
* Changing government from one monarchy to another no longer kills your heir
* Crisis countries and Fallen Empires now count towards Conquest victory, and have to be destroyed before it can be achieved (if they exist on the map)
* Right-clicking on a country shield now actually goes to homeworld rather than home system
* Can now properly see health of fleets of uncontacted empires if they are within sensor range
* Fallen Empires should no longer attempt to re-contact empires they already have communications with
* Fixed robot pops joining the AI Uprising when not yet fully grown
* Fixed CTD related to strike craft of killed carrier
* Pops will no longer be xenophobic against gene-manipulated version of their species
* Fixed so that fleets stuck in FTL will go MIA if they have no path back to their empire
* Fixed a bug where the resettlement screen didn't show all planets
* Fixed a bug where player couldn't surrender in war
* Empire-unique buildings are now destroyed when changing owner if the owner already has a building of that type
* Reassembled Ship Shelters are now properly removed from planets without owners
* Fixed a bug where the ship designer didn't add armor and shields to some ship sizes
* Fixed a bug where ships could get stuck between two stations in combat
* Fixed a bug where ending a war ended non-war-related occupation
* Fixed a bug where the message after losing an invasion was sent to the owner instead of controller
# Graphics
* The galaxy background used in solar systems now change depending on type of star and star's position in the galaxy
* Aura effects should now be slightly smaller and less intrusive
* Fixed an issue where a gun would float next to the Arthropoid Hope Breaker Destroyer section
* Fixed an issue where a mammalian portrait would have black squares as eyes
* Fixed an issue where an avian portrait didn't have eyes
2016-05-18 v1.0.3
# Features
* Strike Craft attack behavior was changed
* It is no longer necessary to control planets to demand them in war, but controlling planets that are set as wargoals now generates more warscore
* It is now possible to set a custom ruler/heir title for your custom empires
* It is now possible to write a biography for your custom empire
* Added an Influence reward for establishing communications, or conversely being contacted
* Collection of strategic resources on planet tiles is no longer suppressed by buildings
* Added settings for AI aggressiveness in the galaxy setup screen
* "Shipwright" mandate for democractic empires has been reworked
* Added resource reward to Raid on Smugglers event
* Individualist empires will no longer generate election candidates with slaver mandates, and Individualist Pops are less likely to vote for candidates with slaver mandates
* Slaver mandate no longer possible if slavery is outlawed
* It is now possible to set difficulty in multiplayer
* Symbols of Domination is now available for everyone
* Platypus species portrait and Paradox empire flag is now available for everyone
# Balance
# Technology
* Technology costs now increase by +10% per owned planet (up from +0%) and by +1% per Pop (down from +3%)
* Unlocking Spaceport technologies now makes you more likely to get research options for new reactor techs
* Spiritualists and Materialists now get tech progress towards Frequency Tuning for researching Space Whales
# Ethics
Fanatic Individualist
* Pops are now more unhappy in collectivist empires
* No longer have increased ethics divergence
Individualist
* Pops are now more unhappy in collectivist empires
* No longer have increased ethics divergence
Fanatic Xenophobe
* Rivalries now provide 50% more Influence
Xenophobe
* Rivalries now provide 25% more Influence
Fanatic Xenophile
* Alliance Influence cost reduced by 100%
* Maximum number of embassies increased by 2
Xenophile
* Alliance Influence cost reduced by 50%
* Maximum number of embassies increased by 1
Fanatic Militarist
* No longer gains additional Influence from rivalries
* No longer have an increased Influence cost for being in an Alliance
Militarist
* No longer gains additional Influence from rivalries
* No longer have an increased Influence cost for being in an Alliance
Fanatic Pacifist
* Pops are now more unhappy in militarist empires
* No longer increases Food output, but rather reduces growth needed for a new Pop by 30%
Pacifist
* Pops are now more unhappy in militarist empires
* No longer increases Food output, but rather reduces growth needed for a new Pop by 15%
# Components
* Strike Craft engagement range was significantly increased
* Strike Craft launch time reduced from 5 to 3 days
* Fighter movement speed increased from ~2 to 3.5
* Bomber movement speed increased from 1.5 to 3
* Chemical Thrusters Chance to Evade reduced from +10 to +5
* Ion Thrusters Chance to Evade reduced from +20 to +10
* Plasma Thrusters Chance to Evade reduced from +30 to +15
* Impulse Thrusters Chance to Evade reduced from +40 to +20
# Buildings
* Research Institute modifier to research speed reduced from +10% to +5%
* Colony Shelter modifier to ethics divergence reduced from +20% to +10%
# Government forms
Theocratic Republic
* Additional Core Planets reduced from +2 to +1
Transcendent Republic
* Additional Core Planets reduced from +4 to +2
# Traits
* Aggressive - fire rate bonus reduced from +20% to +10%
* Butcher - army damage bonus reduced from +20% to +10%
* Glory Seeker - army morale damage bonus reduced from +10% to +5%
# Modifiers
* Youthful Elite modifier effect on leader lifespan reduced from +50 to +25 years
# AI
# Misc.
* Computer-controlled Empires will start outlawing AI over time during a certain Crisis
* Increased negative opinion scaling for relative power of subjects
* AI will now colonize far away systems if COLONIZE_NON_ADJACENT define is enabled
* Fixed a bug where the AI would not use planetary edicts due to too small stockpile cap
* Empires that were previously controlled by a player (for example if said player drops in multiplayer) will now refrain from making any major changes to the country for a period of 10 years
* Fixed a bug where AI was modifying their species with bad traits, effectively giving them lots of traits
* Fixed a bug where military focused sectors would not build military stations
* Fixed an issue where the AI would not enslave any Pops
# Diplomacy
* AI will no longer accept a white peace when they are winning in warscore
* AI is now more open to trading access, migration rights and (for some personalities) research treaties
* Fixed a bug where AI would offer peace deals that gave allies' war goals to the player
* Fixed AI spamming the player with military access offers
* AI is now more aggressive against easily defeated targets
# Economy
* Fixed an issue where the AI would not disband ships even when running a heavy energy credit deficit
# Sector
* Respect Tile Resources setting will now prevent sector from building the wrong type of building for a tile regardless of special circumstances
* Improved the way sectors determine which resources the country needs when constructing buildings
* Fixed a bug where sector AI would move Pops back and forth
* Fixed budget issues that were preventing sectors from properly managing spaceports and construction ships
# Warfare
* Improved military tactics and handling of units
* Improved handling of military fleets vs. transport fleets
* AI now fights Crises
* Fixed issues where military fleets would not move
* AI should be better at trying to regain control of occupied planets
* AI should be better at trying to invade planets taken by ""AI uprisings"
# User Interface
* Diplomatic notifications and pop-ups have been improved
* End of combat UI has been improved
* Colony Ships now show which Pop it is carrying
* Localization of armor/shield penetration updated
* If a weapon has both shield penetration and a corresponding reduced damage to shields the two effects are replaced by a single line: "Ignores X% Shields"
* Habitability icons in galaxy map and systems view have been improved
* (BETA) Added a new experimental option for GUI-scaling in the options menu
# User modding
* Ported system for weights/triggers on songs from HoI4/EU4
* Fixed so that effect set_name can use localization system
* Moved Domination victory condition into defines
* Added NOR operator
* Species Appearance screen is now moddable
* Species City Appearance screen is now moddable
* Ship Appearance screen is now moddable
* Added num_energy trigger
* Reading a single on_action entry from multiple files will now append the events to the list entry rather than overwriting it. This should allow more mods to be compatible
* Prescripted countries can now set the attribute "disallow_editing = yes" to disable the edit button in the Empire selection view before game start
# Performance
* Optimized daily AI calculations
# Graphics
* Lighting for ship preview images has been improved
* 8 new event images added to the game
* Textures for Massive Reptilians have been improved
* Improved textures for space event assets
* Optimized textures for event assets
* Increased texture resolution for ancient drone station
* Optimized textures for pirate ships
* Updated textures for generic station
* Increased texture resolution for AI Core
* Optimized textures for AI ships
* Improved texture for Arthropoid colony ship
* Added cover art for Digital OST
# Bugfixes
* Military Station maintenance is now correctly discounted by 25% instead of increased by 75%
* Fixed negative opinion modifiers being applied to owners of planets that the Prethoryn Scourge is purging
* Extradimensional Invaders should no longer spawn inside Fallen Empire borders
* Reduced chance of generating the Improbable Orbit anomaly
* Fixed the Master's Teachings edicts "Philosophical Mindset" and "Warring States" not being applied after event project finished
* Fixed "Colonial Failure" anomaly event handing out a Colonization tech you already had
* Fixed an issue with the VO not triggering for the mining station tutorial mission
* Researched robot Pops are now always listed, but are not buildable if AI policy is set to Outlawed
* Injured Queen project is now properly cancelled and visual asset removed when another Empire researches it first
* Species Procurement event chain descriptions now correctly refer to planet names
* Various localization bugs have been fixed
* Fixed outdated Avian name list titles in Brazilian Portuguese, French, Polish and Spanish
* Fixed some faction events not printing planet names properly
* Loyalist-affiliated candidates now display proper faction names in Election view
* Fixed observation post events sometimes not printing planet name correctly
* Changed the way native reservations are placed for colony event related to colonizing planets that have primitive natives
* Fixed a bug where missiles could appear on the galaxy map
* Ring World habitability-trait now has proper localization
* Fixed a bug where Destroyer Assembly Yard didn't require the correct Spaceport level to build
* Fixed an issue where trait randomization didn't respect opposing traits
* Fallen Empires are now able to build armies
* Fixed an exploit where you could reduce the cost of resettlement by moving pops around on the same planet
* Newly enlightened countries should no longer be despicable neutrals
* Fixed right click not working to give additional orders while in FTL transit
* Fixed an issue where embassies and rivalries could remain after an empire was annexed
* Fixed an issue where you could always enable edicts
* Fixed Swarm Infestors and Constructors sometimes not reinforcing properly
* Robot Pops should no longer get shuffled ethics from divergence
* Heirs now keep the dynasty name of the ruler in monarchies
* Added missing localization strings for leaders who gained the arrested development trait
* Fixed Power Overwhelming achievement
* Fixed Domo Arigato achievement
* Fixed Elixir of Life anomaly potentially spawning multiple times if not researched
* Fixed Living Metal deposits not being minable
* Fixed Sublight Probe event chain sometimes breaking after combat with the Salvage Skippers
* Fixed being unable to change speed with (-) and (+) on American keyboard
2016-05-18 v1.0.3
- Fixed Planet capital modifier being spammed.
- Fixed CTD caused by ground combat side containing invalid armies.
- Fixed issue with disabling everything in Outliner would render it unusable.
- Fixed issue with orbital bombardment of swarm invaders.
- Removed shortcut from "help" button to avoid colliding with fleet "hold" shortcut.
- Performance optimizations caused by huge amounts of resource stations.
- Ship designer: List of designs is sorted according to ship sizes.
- Transport ships are now designable.
2016-05-12 v1.0.2
- Fixed exploits in species customization which allowed players ignore limits to trait and ethic points etc.
- Improved performance for war demands view
- 'Hostile fleet detected' is now only shown when the fleet is heading towards one of your colonized systems, preventing massive spam in large wars.
- UI fixes in server browser
- It is now possible to connect directly to a server id
- Fixed CTD when renaming sectors
- Fixed CTD when fleets were traveling too far away from the galaxy center
- Fixed CTD when a country was destroyed as a result of combat
- Fixed CTD caused by ships shooting at ships that are not visible
- Fixed an issue where you could not build space ports with some screen resolutions
- It is no longer possible to build robot pops on uncolonized planets
- Game pads are now turned off by default as this caused stuttering on some configurations. Game pads can be enabled again with the -gamepad launch option or the "gamepad" console command
2016-05-11 v1.0.1
- Fixed CTD when showing tooltip for an ambient object that gets destroyed
- Fixed CTD when an ambient object gets destroyed while selected
- Fixed fleets getting stuck trying to use wormhole stations belonging to other empires
- Improved performance issues and fixed issues with stuttering in early game