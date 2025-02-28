Патчи для Stellaris / Стелларис (2025)

2016-06-27 v1.2.0

---------------------------

##############################################################

####################### VERSION 1.2.0 ########################

##############################################################

# Special thanks to Magne "Meneth" Skjжran for helping out with the Map Modes

###################

# Features

###################

# Important

* Added Defensive Pact diplomatic action that allows you to form a defensive alliance with another empire.

* Non-Aggression Pact, Migration Treaty, Support Independence and Guarantee Independence are now diplomatic actions instead of trade deals.

* Removed embassies and replaced it with Trust. Trust builds over time from having active diplomatic treaties (such as a Non-Aggression Pact or Alliance) and increases opinion by up to +100.

* Federations now vote on wars and new members.

* Federation members now give 20% of their Navy Capacity to the Federation, which makes up the Federation Navy Capacity.

* Federation fleets no longer cost maintenance, but cannot exceed the Federation Navy Capacity in size.

* You can now kick alliance and federation members with a majority vote action.

* Sending a favorable trade deal (such as a gift) will now increase the opinion of the other empire by up to +100

* You can now set a War Philosophy policy. This policy determines what type of wargoals you can use

* Removed War Economy policy

* Colonzing Planets and building Frontier Outposts now costs Influence based on the distance to your closest owned system

* Border are now Open to everyone by default, but can be Closed through a Diplomatic Action. Empires will Close Borders to Rivals by default and Fallen Empires will never Open Borders

* Happiness is now a linear modifier, with levels above 50% giving bonuses and levels below 50% giving penalties

* All Ship Weapons have had their range doubled

* Added Diplomatic, Opinion, and AI Attitude Map Modes. Map Modes are easily moddable and more can be added through mods, but it will affect the checksum

* Core Planets is now Core Systems instead. This means you can colonize multiple planets in the same system without it affecting the soft cap.

* Pops receive a -10% happiness penalty while the empire is in an offensive war

# General

* Ship Designs with excess power gain a small bonus to damage, speed and evasion

* Grand Admiral achievement now requires a combined fleet power of 100.000 instead of having dealt 100.000 damage in a ship combat

* Alliances and Federations can now vote to kick a member. For the vote to be successful, ( 50% of members + 1 ) need to vote yes (so 3 members in an alliance of 4, for example)

* Ship Combat Computers behavior has been changed. Aggressive behavior is now called Swarm behavior and Defensive behavior is now called Bombardment behavior

* Added Visitor Center building and associated technology that is available to Xenophile empires

* Added Symbol of Unity building and associated technology that is available to Spiritualist empires

* Fleet merging has been improved and should prioritize certain fleets better

* Spaceports can now be dismantled

* Natural Beauty planet modifier effect on habitability removed. Instead the modifier now affects planet migration attraction by +25%

* Taking a Tributary now makes you guarantee their independence for 10 years without cost

* Migration Time was changed into Migration Speed

* Base Ethics Divergence has been changed and capital buildings have been adjusted accordingly. It is no longer possible to avoid Ethics Divergence by not working the Reassembled Ship Shelter

* Added Regulated Slavery policy option

* Added Regulated Xeno Slavery policy option

* Only Collectivists can now enslave their own species

* Civilian Ship designs are updated with shields and armor technologies

* Frontier Outposts are destroyed if the last owned planet in a system changes owner through war

* Strike Craft attack and movement pattern was charged to be more swarm-like

* Strike Craft ship count increased from 4 to 8, and damage has been rescaled accordingly

* Galactic Ambitions technology no longer provides Survey Data for empires you have contacted

#New - Traits

* Added Fleeting trait that reduces leader lifespan by -15

* Added Deviants trait that increases ethic divergence by +15%

# New - Wargoals

* Make Tributary: You can now take tributaries in war. Tributaries are a type of subject that pays 20% of their Energy Credits and Mineral income to their overlord, but do not join their overlord's wars and are free to declare their own wars and colonize planets

* Abandon Planet: If your policies allow Purging you can force an enemy to abandon a planet, killing all pops on that planet in the process

* Humiliate: You can humiliate enemy empires, making them suffer a negative modifier for a time and giving you a chunk of influence

* Open Borders: Forces the other Empire to open their borders to you for 10 years

* Stop Atrocity: Forces the other Empire to ban slavery and purging

# New - Space Nomads

* Nomads have been completely reworked and expanded for the mid-game

* This non-player faction travels from one end of the galaxy to the other, encountering empires and triggering events

# New - Diplomatic Incidents

* Certain actions and circumstances can now cause Diplomatic Incident events between Empires in the mid-game

# New - Slave Factions

* Removed the old Slave faction

* Added the Docile Slaves faction made up of relatively content slaves

* Docile Slaves faction has fairly mild Support Effects

* Docile Slaves faction demands Regulated Slavery policy

* Added the Malcontent Slaves faction made up of unhappy slaves

* Malcontent Slaves faction has fairly harsh Support Effects, indluding empire-wide rebellion

* Malcontent Slaves faction demands freedom for all slaves

* Added Emancipation faction for non-slave Pops

* Emancipation faction strengthens the Malcontent Slaves

* Pop ethos influences which faction Pops join when enslaved, and the decision "sticks" to them for a time

* Enslaved Pops move between the two factions, with dissatisfied slaves gravitating toward the Malcontent Slaves

###################

# Balance

###################

# General

* Base Happiness reduced from 60% to 50%

* All Pops now have a base War Happiness of -10%

* Emergency FTL cooldown increased from 12 to 30 days

* Habitability of Planet Classes two steps removed from your species' primary type increased from 20% to 40%

* Reduced chance of post-combat Admiral events firing by a factor of 5

* Leaders will no longer gain any additional traits from leveling up if they already have 3 or more

* Newly spawned pops are now more likely to take their ethics from pops of the same species

* The Ruler Savior modifier duration from The Ransomeers event has been reduced from 100 years to 5 years

* The Grand Design modifier from Void Unclouded event is no longer permanent and now gives +10% Happiness for 20 years

* Propaganda edict can now be used by everyone. Fanatic Collectivists were previously prevented from using it

* Mineral Deficit effect increased from -33% to -50% and now also affects research speed

* Energy Credits Deficit effect increased from -33% to -50% and now also affects Robot output by -50%

* Comet Sighted event effect on happiness reduced from +15%/-15% to +10%/-10%

* Migration Treaties no longer affect Pop Happiness

* Xenophilia effect on happiness reduced by 75

* Frontier Outpost mineral cost increased from 100 to 200

* Frontier Outpost maintenance cost increased from 2 to 3

# Ethics

* In general, fanatic versions are now 3 times as stronger than non-fanatic ethics

Fanatic Individualist

* Energy Credits output reduced from +20% to +15%

Individualist

* Energy Credits output reduced from +10% to +5%

* Slavery Tolerance reduced from -50% to -33%

Fanatic Collectivist

* Food requirement increased from -10% to -15%

Collectivist

* Slavery Tolerance increased from +50% to +100%

Fanatic Xenophobe

* Xenophobia reduced from 20% to 15%

* Rival Influence Gain increased from +50% to +75%

Xenophobe

* Xenophobia reduced from 10% to 5%

* Alien Slavery Tolerance increased from +50% to +100%

Fanatic Xenophile

* Xenophobia reduced from -20% to -15%

* Alliance Influence cost effect removed

* Max Embassies effect removed

* (NEW) Diplomatic Influence Cost reduced by 75%

* (NEW) Rival Influence gain is reduced by 75%

Xenophile

* Xenophobia reduced from -10% to -5%

* Alliance Influence cost effect removed

* Max Embassies effect removed

* (NEW) Diplomatic Influence Cost reduced by 25%

* (NEW) Rival Influence gain is reduced by 25%

Fanatic Militarist

* Army Damage effect removed

* (NEW) Max Rivalries increased by 3

* (NEW) Ship Damage increased by 10%

* (NEW) Trust growth reduced by 60%

Militarist

* War Happiness increased from +5% to +10%

* Army Damage effect removed

* (NEW) Max Rivalries increased by 1

* (NEW) Ship Damage increased by 3%

* (NEW) Trust growth reduced by 20%

Fanatic Pacifist

* Growth Requirement effect removed

* Army Damage effect removed

* War Happiness reduced from -20% to -15%

* (NEW) Peace Happiness increased by +15%

* (NEW) Max Rivalries reduced by 3 (cannot have rivals)

* (NEW) Trust growth increased by 75%

Pacifist

* Growth Requirement effect removed

* Army Damage effect removed

* War Happiness reduced from -10% to -5%

* (NEW) Peace Happiness increased by +5%

* (NEW) Max Rivalries reduced by 1

* (NEW) Trust growth increased by 25%

Fanatic Spiritualist

* Happiness effect removed

* (NEW) Ethics Divergence reduced by -30%

* (NEW) Growth Requirement reduced by -15%

Spiritualist

* Happiness effect removed

* (NEW) Ethics Divergence reduced by -10%

* (NEW) Growth Requirement reduced by -5%

Fanatic Materialist

* Physics, Society and Engineering output increased from +10% to +15%

# Traits

* Nonadaptive trait Trait Points cost changed from -1 to -2

* Very Strong trait Trait Point cost reduced from 4 to 3

* Weak trait now also reduces mineral output by 5%

* Venerable trait effect on leader lifespan reduced from 120 to 90

# Modifiers

* Youthful Elite modifier effect on Leader Lifespan reduced from +25 to +10 years

* Youthful People modifier effect on Happiness reduced from +5% to +3%

* Natural Beauty planet modifier effect on happiness reduced from +15% to +5%

# Components

* Increased the engagement range of strike craft from 80 to 120

* Strike Craft rebuild speed improved from 1 per month to 4 per month

* All Laser Weapons have had their armor penetration reduced from 50% to 33%

* Plasma Weapons have had their armor penetration reduced from 100% to 75%

* Most Projectile Weapons now deal +15% damage vs. Shields

* Crystal-Forged Plating effect on Hull Points reduced by 25%

Small Red Laser

* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%

Medium Red Laser

* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%

Large Red Laser

* Max damage increased from 41 to 43

* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%

Small Blue Laser

* Max damage reduced from 12 to 11

* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%

Medium Blue Laser

* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%

Large Blue Laser

* Max damage increased from 47 to 48

* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%

Small UV Laser

* Max damage reduced from 13 to 12

* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%

Medium UV Laser

* Max damage reduced from 27 to 26

* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%

Large UV Laser

* Max damage increased from 57 to 56

* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%

Small XRAY Laser

* Max damage reduced from 15 to 13

* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%

Medium XRAY Laser

* Max damage reduced from 31 to 30

* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%

Large XRAY Laser

* Max damage increased from 66 to 63

* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%

Small Gamma Laser

* Max damage reduced from 16 to 14

* Accuracy increased from 82% to 90%

Medium Gamma Laser

* Max damage reduced from 36 to 33

* Accuracy increased from 80% to 85%

Large Gamma Laser

* Max damage increased from 76 to 71

* Accuracy increased from 75% to 80%

Particle Lance

* Armor penetration reduced from 100% to 75%

Tachyon Lance

* Armor penetration reduced from 100% to 75%

Large Fusion Missiles

* Max damage increased from 55 to 57

Medium Antimatter Missiles

* Max damage increased from 33 to 34

Large Antimatter Missiles

* Max damage increased from 62 to 65

Medium Quantum Missiles

* Max damage increased from 37 to 39

Large Quantum Missiles

* Max damage increased from 68 to 72

Medium Marauder Missiles

* Min damage increased from 24 to 25

Large Marauder Missiles

* Damage increased from [48 to 80] to [50 to 83]

Sentinel Point-Defense

* Accuracy reduced from 40% to 20%

* Range increased from 8 to 10

Barrier Point-Defense

* Accuracy reduced from 40% to 30%

* Range increased from 8 to 10

Guardian Point-Defense

* Range increased from 8 to 10

# Resources

* Doubled the spawn rate of Garanthium Ore, Lythuric Gas, Engos Vapor, Teldar Crystals, Pitharan Dust, Orillium Ore and Satramene Gas

# End Game Crisis

* End-Game Crises fleets are now significantly tougher

* End-Game Crises now occur later on average, with the earliest appearances of the Prethoryn Scourge and Unbidden being delayed by at least 50 years compared to 1.1

* Extradimensional Invaders will now reinforce more aggressively

* Extradimensional Invader Portal has had its base Hull Points tripled

# Governments

* Democratic governments have had their election terms increased to 10 years

Military Republic

* Ship Upkeep effect removed

* War Happiness effect removed

* Army Upkeep increased from -10% to -20%

* (NEW) Army Damage increased by 10%

* (NEW) Military Station build cost reduced by 15%

* (NEW) Military Station damage increased by 10%

Martial Demarchy

* Ship Upkeep effect removed

* War Happiness effect removed

* Army Upkeep increased from -20% to -40%

* (NEW) Army Damage increased by 20%

* (NEW) Military Station build cost reduced by 30%

* (NEW) Military Station damage increased by 20%

Military Junta

* Ship build cost effect removed

* (NEW) Ship Upkeep reduced by 5%

* (NEW) Admiral starting level increased by 1

Ordered Stratocracy

* Ship build cost effect removed

* (NEW) Ship Upkeep reduced by 10%

* (NEW) Admiral starting level increased by 2

Military Dictatorship

* Ship Upkeep effet removed

* Naval Capacity effect reduced from +20% to +10%

* (NEW) Ship build cost reduced by 10%

* (NEW) Rivalry Influence Gain increased by 25%

Martial Empire

* Ship Upkeep effet removed

* Naval Capacity effect reduced from +40% to +20%

* (NEW) Ship build cost reduced by 20%

* (NEW) Rivalry Influence Gain increased by 50%

Theocratic Republic

* Ethics Divergence effect removed

* Core Systems effect removed

* (NEW) Happiness increased by 5%

* (NEW) Food Requirement reduced by 10%

Transcendent Republic

* Ethics Divergence effect removed

* Core Systems effect removed

* (NEW) Happiness increased by 10%

* (NEW) Food Requirement reduced by 20%

Theocratic Oligarchy

* Ethics Divergence effect removed

* Leader Influence cost effect removed

* (NEW) Leader Lifespan increased by 20 years

* (NEW) Resettlement Cost reduced by 15%

Transcendent Oligarchy

* Ethics Divergence effect removed

* Leader Influence cost effect removed

* (NEW) Leader Lifespan increased by 40 years

* (NEW) Resettlement Cost reduced by 30%

Divine Mandate

* Slavery Tolerance effect removed

* Resettlement Cost effect removed

* (NEW) Edict Influence cost reduced by 15%

* (NEW) Edict duration increased by 15%

* (NEW) Ethics Divergence reduced by 10%

Transcendent Empire

* Slavery Tolerance effect removed

* Resettlement Cost effect removed

* (NEW) Edict Influence cost reduced by 30%

* (NEW) Edict duration increased by 30%

* (NEW) Ethics Divergence reduced by 20%

Direct Democracy

* Core Systems effect removed

* (NEW) Happiness increased by 5%

* (NEW) Leader Experience Gain increased by 15%

Subconscious Consensus

* Core Systems effect removed

* (NEW) Happiness increased by 10%

* (NEW) Leader Experience Gain increased by 30%

Despotic Hegemony

* Survey Speed effect removed

* (NEW) Research Station cost reduced by 25%

Neural Network Administration

* Survey Speed effect removed

* (NEW) Research Station cost reduced by 50%

Moral Democracy

* Happiness effect removed

* (NEW) Leader Pool increased by 1

* (NEW) Empire Leader Cap increased by 1

* (NEW) Core Systems increased by 2

Irenic Democracy

* Happiness effect removed

* (NEW) Leader Pool increased by 2

* (NEW) Empire Leader Cap increased by 2

* (NEW) Core Systems increased by 4

Peaceful Beaurocracy

* Leader Pool effect removed

* Leader Influence Cost effect removed

* Empire Leader Cap effect removed

* (NEW) Core Systems increased by 5

Irenic Protectorate

* Leader Pool effect removed

* Leader Influence Cost effect removed

* Empire Leader Cap effect removed

* (NEW) Core Systems increased by 10

Enlightened Monarchy

* Edict duration reduced from +25% to +15%

* Edict cost reduced from -25% to -15%

* Core Systems increased from +1 to +2

Irenic Monarchy

* Edict duration reduced from +50% to +30%

* Edict cost reduced from -50% to -30%

* Core Systems increased from +2 to +4

Indirect Democracy

* Leader Influence cost reduced from -10% to -15%

Democratic Utopia

* Leader Influence cost reduced from -10% to -30%

Plutocratic Oligarchy

* (NEW) Mining Station build cost reduced by 25%

Mega Corporation

* (NEW) Mining Station build cost reduced by 50%

Despotic Empire

* Slavery Tolerance effect removed

* (NEW) Building construction cost reduced by 15%

Star Empire

* Slavery Tolerance effect removed

* (NEW) Building construction cost reduced by 30%

# Technology

* Databank Uplinks base cost reduced from 900 to 240

* Improved Databank Uplinks base cost reduced from 1800 to 900

* Specialized Combat Computers base cost reduced from 480 to 360

* Extended Combat Algorithms base cost reduced from 1500 to 1200

* AI-Controlled Colony Ships base cost reduced from 1200 to 900

* Self-Aware Colony Ships base cost reduced from 1800 to 1500

* Self-aware Logic base cost reduced from 1200 to 900

# Units

* Colony Ship mineral cost now depends on components and is no longer static

* Private Colony Ship now costs 50% of Colony Ship, but in Energy Credits

* Private Colony Ship cost now depends on components and is no longer static

# War

###################

# AI

###################

# Misc

* AI Empires will start outlawing AI Robotics over time during a certain Crisis

* AI Empires no longer pick "dialogue-only" event options in diplomatic events

* Fixed AI colonizing holy worlds despite not having the strength to tackle the Fallen Empire protecting them under some circumstances

* Fixed a bug where the AI would not upgrade federation fleets

* AI now creates auto-generated designs for federation ships

* AI now builds federation fleets

* AI will open borders during end-game crises

* AI now dismantles non-sentient robots if they are unemployed

* AI no longer build robots if unemployment exists or pop would be unemployed

* AI and sectors now upgrade military stations

* Fixed bug where the AI would not upgrades spaceports if there already existed a max-level spaceport in the empire

* AI will now cancel follow fleet orders if target fleet's system has more hostiles than they can take on

* Fixed a bug where AI didn't choose the species with highest damage when building a new army

# Sector

* Sectors should now build and appropriately handle special buildings (such as +Happiness buildings)

* Sector AI will now abort spaceport construction if hostiles are nearby

* All sectors will now build military stations

* Fixed a bug that could cause the sector AI to sometimes not build buildings

* Fixed a bug where player could give resources to sectors and sectors could store resources over cap

* Fixed a bug where sectors try to build stations by a planet that the empire already is building a station by

# Diplomacy

* AI allies will now be upset if you vote down their proposals, and may leave the alliance or attempt to kick you

* AI is now less selfish when selecting wargoals

#End Game Crises

* Crises empires are more aggressive and computer-controller Empires respond more aggressively to the Prethoryn Scourge

###################

# User Interface

###################

* When colonizing a planet, the player is now propmpted to name the colony. A name is suggested by default.

* Weapons that cannot be evaded are now properly labeled

* Added ALT+B shortcut for opening the help browser in-game

* Heir portrait in government view is no longer offset incorrectly

* Attacking general portrait in planet view is no longer offset incorrectly

* Portraits in resettlement view, multiplayer lobby and genetic modification are no longer offset incorrectly

* "Construction queue completed" message now only triggers for space ports in directly controlled systems

* Diplomacy view now shows the leader name, species and trait of the nation you're communicating with

* Now possible to see information about the wars empires are having in diplomatic status

* You are now able to see how much minerals you gain from your subjects, and how much you pay as a subject

* No longer possible to dismiss an alliance vote message

* Fixed so you get some descriptive text for alliance vote messages

* Implemented a diplomacy status which lists everyone guaranteeing the country

* Armies and fleet construction now automatically opens when entering the assocatied tabs in planet view

* Fixed so that you get a context menu when right-clicking systems while the fleet is in FTL

* Power in a ship design is now shown as green if you have excess power, and red if you have too little

* Buildings that can be upgraded but you lack the resources to upgrade now show a grey upgrade arrow

* Ship view is now drag-able by the header line

* Galaxy view now goes all the way to the left when hiding

* Galaxy view selected empire government type no longer overlaps the founder species ethics

* Empire view now goes all the way to the left when hiding

* Trust status in diplomacy view now has a background and is aligned like the other elements

* Open and Close Borders diplomatic action is now shown even if not clickable due to access control

* Diplomatic actions in diplomacy now sort based on possibility

###################

# User modding

###################

# Misc.

* Browser base URL is now set in defines instead hard-coded

* Fixed so that boolean effects print to the error log when receiving bad values

* Fixed so fallen_empire_initializers.txt script uses effect instead of referencing last_created_fleet

* Added a check for set_graphical_culture to make sure the graphical culture exists

* Fixed so that create_ship effect reports errors when writing unsupported variables

* Added an error for when set_owner fails to evaluate a country

* Fixed so that variables not read in create_fleet and set_location effects are reported as unexpected

* Added new localization promotions

* Added new localization functions in SpeciesScope; GetNamePlural, GetClass, GetClassPlural, GetNameInsult, GetNamePluralInsult, GetNameCompliment, GetNamePluralCompliment, GetSpawnName, GetSpawnNamePlural, GetOrganName, GetMouthName, GetRandomSpeciesSound

* Added new localization function in LeaderScope: GetRulerTitle

* Fixed an issue with random_owned_fleet effect

* Added every_owned_fleet effect to complement random_owned_fleet

* Implemented a guarantee_country effect

* Improved the begin_event_chain to print more errors when failing and load order independence

* Fixed so that create_species effect attempts to randomize a namelist from the uplifted version of the species class

* has_established_communications = { who = from } was changed to has_established_communications = from for consistency

* Fixed so that the create_pop effect uses a proper event target for specifying ethos

* Implemented set_closed_borders effect to set if a country has borders opened/closed towards another country

* Added every_subject, random_subject effects

* Description for can_control_access_for now shows reasons why

* Added an effect variable to create_country effects, which should be used instead of referencing last_created_country

* Implemented an effect variable for create_fleet, which should be used instead of referencing the fleet immediately after using last_created_fleet

* Added support for effectButtonType in container windows

* Implemented a "on_planet_surveyed" onaction

* Unified so that owned pops trigger is generated in the same way as the effect

* Added clear_resources effect

* Added set_species_homeworld effect

* Fixed so that boolean effects print to the error log when receiving bad values

* Added support to be able to use weights to decide how the AI builds buildings

* Purge effect now actually purges all pops, previously it only purged pops of the same species as the first pop in the planet

* Improved how ship data can be scripted in country types

# Triggers

* Adding heir = yes to a kill_leader = { type = ruler } effect will now kill heir instead of ruler

* Added scripted trigger "is_robot" checking if a pop is a non-sentient robot

* Added calc_true_if trigger

* Added trigger has_spaceport_construction

* Added trigger is_researching_technology

* Added is_subject and is_overlord triggers

* Added any_subject trigger

* is_same_species now compares the identity of the two species

* Added is_exact_same_species that works like is_same_species used to work

* Fixed an issue with the potential trigger in country edicts not always hiding the edicts

* Added minerals ><= trigger

* Updated some trigger_docs documentation

###################

# Performance

###################

* Fixed a stall that could happen with large sectors

* Improved performance in factions view

* Improved performance in fleet view

* Improved performance in Sector AI's monthly updates

* Minor improvements in AI calculations

###################

# Bugfixes

###################

* Leader death chance tooltip now displays correctly for leaders with non-standard Lifespan

* Fixed some cases where technology research would end up before special projects in the tech queue, causing some weird issues

* Fixed so that the progress rate of special projects in the situation log entry tooltip shows the correct value

* Fixed so you get mouseover effects for "track on map/"stop tracking" button in situation log

* Fixed bug where sector outliner members icons would flicker when list is rebuilt

* Fixed bug where where outliner integration would be constantly created/deleted

* Save games will now be saved in the same folder as they where loaded from

* Fixed a bug where random_planet_within_border effect would scope to invalid planets

* Fixed a crash when canceling construction for inexistent spaceports

* Fixed so you can't build military stations within someone elses borders unless you're allied or at war

* Fixed multitudes of Sentinel nations spawning during the Prethoryn Scourge crisis

* "Change of Heart" colony event and Xeno Integration tech weights no longer count non-sentient robots as alien pops

* "Grimacing" anomaly will no longer result in too-large habitable planets

* "Mothballed Fleet" event will no longer spawn a fleet that is permanently missing in action

* Fixed so the edict "Master's Teachings: Warring States" correctly grants 10% larger naval capacity

* Can no longer play galactic abolitionist and emancipate pops on planets you do not own

* Purge tooltips now give the correct information for robots

* Species list during game setup no longer animates at start

* Fixed an edge case where a Nationalist faction would seek to be repatriated to the empire it already belongs to

* Fixed issues with bad deposits ending up on tiles, also made a savegame fix to repair previously broken savegames

* Fixed so you cannot build Frontier Outposts within the territory of others

* Fixed so that vassals cannot give you borders if their overlord has closed borders against you

* Fixed Fleet command buttons and leader be off screen with large enough fleet and high UI scaling

* Planet view now scales correctly with UI scaling

* Fixed a bug where colonzation and tile blocker technologies were incorrectly weighted after repeatable techs instead of their own tech groups

* Randomly generated species will no longer have a negative sum of traits

* You now get notifications when other countries leave your alliance or federation

* Changing government from one monarchy to another no longer kills your heir

* Crisis countries and Fallen Empires now count towards Conquest victory, and have to be destroyed before it can be achieved (if they exist on the map)

* Right-clicking on a country shield now actually goes to homeworld rather than home system

* Can now properly see health of fleets of uncontacted empires if they are within sensor range

* Fallen Empires should no longer attempt to re-contact empires they already have communications with

* Fixed robot pops joining the AI Uprising when not yet fully grown

* Fixed CTD related to strike craft of killed carrier

* Pops will no longer be xenophobic against gene-manipulated version of their species

* Fixed so that fleets stuck in FTL will go MIA if they have no path back to their empire

* Fixed a bug where the resettlement screen didn't show all planets

* Fixed a bug where player couldn't surrender in war

* Empire-unique buildings are now destroyed when changing owner if the owner already has a building of that type

* Reassembled Ship Shelters are now properly removed from planets without owners

* Fixed a bug where the ship designer didn't add armor and shields to some ship sizes

* Fixed a bug where ships could get stuck between two stations in combat

* Fixed a bug where ending a war ended non-war-related occupation

* Fixed a bug where the message after losing an invasion was sent to the owner instead of controller

###################

# Graphics

###################

* The galaxy background used in solar systems now change depending on type of star and star's position in the galaxy

* Aura effects should now be slightly smaller and less intrusive

* Fixed an issue where a gun would float next to the Arthropoid Hope Breaker Destroyer section

* Fixed an issue where a mammalian portrait would have black squares as eyes

* Fixed an issue where an avian portrait didn't have eyes

2016-05-18 v1.0.3

---------------------------

##############################################################

######################## VERSION 1.1.0 #########################

##############################################################

###################

# Features

###################

* Strike Craft attack behavior was changed

* It is no longer necessary to control planets to demand them in war, but controlling planets that are set as wargoals now generates more warscore

* It is now possible to set a custom ruler/heir title for your custom empires

* It is now possible to write a biography for your custom empire

* Added an Influence reward for establishing communications, or conversely being contacted

* Collection of strategic resources on planet tiles is no longer suppressed by buildings

* Added settings for AI aggressiveness in the galaxy setup screen

* "Shipwright" mandate for democractic empires has been reworked

* Added resource reward to Raid on Smugglers event

* Individualist empires will no longer generate election candidates with slaver mandates, and Individualist Pops are less likely to vote for candidates with slaver mandates

* Slaver mandate no longer possible if slavery is outlawed

* It is now possible to set difficulty in multiplayer

* Symbols of Domination is now available for everyone

* Platypus species portrait and Paradox empire flag is now available for everyone

###################

# Balance

###################

# Technology

* Technology costs now increase by +10% per owned planet (up from +0%) and by +1% per Pop (down from +3%)

* Unlocking Spaceport technologies now makes you more likely to get research options for new reactor techs

* Spiritualists and Materialists now get tech progress towards Frequency Tuning for researching Space Whales

# Ethics

Fanatic Individualist

* Pops are now more unhappy in collectivist empires

* No longer have increased ethics divergence

Individualist

* Pops are now more unhappy in collectivist empires

* No longer have increased ethics divergence

Fanatic Xenophobe

* Rivalries now provide 50% more Influence

Xenophobe

* Rivalries now provide 25% more Influence

Fanatic Xenophile

* Alliance Influence cost reduced by 100%

* Maximum number of embassies increased by 2

Xenophile

* Alliance Influence cost reduced by 50%

* Maximum number of embassies increased by 1

Fanatic Militarist

* No longer gains additional Influence from rivalries

* No longer have an increased Influence cost for being in an Alliance

Militarist

* No longer gains additional Influence from rivalries

* No longer have an increased Influence cost for being in an Alliance

Fanatic Pacifist

* Pops are now more unhappy in militarist empires

* No longer increases Food output, but rather reduces growth needed for a new Pop by 30%

Pacifist

* Pops are now more unhappy in militarist empires

* No longer increases Food output, but rather reduces growth needed for a new Pop by 15%

# Components

* Strike Craft engagement range was significantly increased

* Strike Craft launch time reduced from 5 to 3 days

* Fighter movement speed increased from ~2 to 3.5

* Bomber movement speed increased from 1.5 to 3

* Chemical Thrusters Chance to Evade reduced from +10 to +5

* Ion Thrusters Chance to Evade reduced from +20 to +10

* Plasma Thrusters Chance to Evade reduced from +30 to +15

* Impulse Thrusters Chance to Evade reduced from +40 to +20

# Buildings

* Research Institute modifier to research speed reduced from +10% to +5%

* Colony Shelter modifier to ethics divergence reduced from +20% to +10%

# Government forms

Theocratic Republic

* Additional Core Planets reduced from +2 to +1

Transcendent Republic

* Additional Core Planets reduced from +4 to +2

# Traits

* Aggressive - fire rate bonus reduced from +20% to +10%

* Butcher - army damage bonus reduced from +20% to +10%

* Glory Seeker - army morale damage bonus reduced from +10% to +5%

# Modifiers

* Youthful Elite modifier effect on leader lifespan reduced from +50 to +25 years

###################

# AI

###################

# Misc.

* Computer-controlled Empires will start outlawing AI over time during a certain Crisis

* Increased negative opinion scaling for relative power of subjects

* AI will now colonize far away systems if COLONIZE_NON_ADJACENT define is enabled

* Fixed a bug where the AI would not use planetary edicts due to too small stockpile cap

* Empires that were previously controlled by a player (for example if said player drops in multiplayer) will now refrain from making any major changes to the country for a period of 10 years

* Fixed a bug where AI was modifying their species with bad traits, effectively giving them lots of traits

* Fixed a bug where military focused sectors would not build military stations

* Fixed an issue where the AI would not enslave any Pops

# Diplomacy

* AI will no longer accept a white peace when they are winning in warscore

* AI is now more open to trading access, migration rights and (for some personalities) research treaties

* Fixed a bug where AI would offer peace deals that gave allies' war goals to the player

* Fixed AI spamming the player with military access offers

* AI is now more aggressive against easily defeated targets

# Economy

* Fixed an issue where the AI would not disband ships even when running a heavy energy credit deficit

# Sector

* Respect Tile Resources setting will now prevent sector from building the wrong type of building for a tile regardless of special circumstances

* Improved the way sectors determine which resources the country needs when constructing buildings

* Fixed a bug where sector AI would move Pops back and forth

* Fixed budget issues that were preventing sectors from properly managing spaceports and construction ships

# Warfare

* Improved military tactics and handling of units

* Improved handling of military fleets vs. transport fleets

* AI now fights Crises

* Fixed issues where military fleets would not move

* AI should be better at trying to regain control of occupied planets

* AI should be better at trying to invade planets taken by ""AI uprisings"

###################

# User Interface

###################

* Diplomatic notifications and pop-ups have been improved

* End of combat UI has been improved

* Colony Ships now show which Pop it is carrying

* Localization of armor/shield penetration updated

* If a weapon has both shield penetration and a corresponding reduced damage to shields the two effects are replaced by a single line: "Ignores X% Shields"

* Habitability icons in galaxy map and systems view have been improved

* (BETA) Added a new experimental option for GUI-scaling in the options menu

###################

# User modding

###################

* Ported system for weights/triggers on songs from HoI4/EU4

* Fixed so that effect set_name can use localization system

* Moved Domination victory condition into defines

* Added NOR operator

* Species Appearance screen is now moddable

* Species City Appearance screen is now moddable

* Ship Appearance screen is now moddable

* Added num_energy trigger

* Reading a single on_action entry from multiple files will now append the events to the list entry rather than overwriting it. This should allow more mods to be compatible

* Prescripted countries can now set the attribute "disallow_editing = yes" to disable the edit button in the Empire selection view before game start

###################

# Performance

###################

* Optimized daily AI calculations

###################

# Graphics

###################

* Lighting for ship preview images has been improved

* 8 new event images added to the game

* Textures for Massive Reptilians have been improved

* Improved textures for space event assets

* Optimized textures for event assets

* Increased texture resolution for ancient drone station

* Optimized textures for pirate ships

* Updated textures for generic station

* Increased texture resolution for AI Core

* Optimized textures for AI ships

* Improved texture for Arthropoid colony ship

* Added cover art for Digital OST

###################

# Bugfixes

###################

* Military Station maintenance is now correctly discounted by 25% instead of increased by 75%

* Fixed negative opinion modifiers being applied to owners of planets that the Prethoryn Scourge is purging

* Extradimensional Invaders should no longer spawn inside Fallen Empire borders

* Reduced chance of generating the Improbable Orbit anomaly

* Fixed the Master's Teachings edicts "Philosophical Mindset" and "Warring States" not being applied after event project finished

* Fixed "Colonial Failure" anomaly event handing out a Colonization tech you already had

* Fixed an issue with the VO not triggering for the mining station tutorial mission

* Researched robot Pops are now always listed, but are not buildable if AI policy is set to Outlawed

* Injured Queen project is now properly cancelled and visual asset removed when another Empire researches it first

* Species Procurement event chain descriptions now correctly refer to planet names

* Various localization bugs have been fixed

* Fixed outdated Avian name list titles in Brazilian Portuguese, French, Polish and Spanish

* Fixed some faction events not printing planet names properly

* Loyalist-affiliated candidates now display proper faction names in Election view

* Fixed observation post events sometimes not printing planet name correctly

* Changed the way native reservations are placed for colony event related to colonizing planets that have primitive natives

* Fixed a bug where missiles could appear on the galaxy map

* Ring World habitability-trait now has proper localization

* Fixed a bug where Destroyer Assembly Yard didn't require the correct Spaceport level to build

* Fixed an issue where trait randomization didn't respect opposing traits

* Fallen Empires are now able to build armies

* Fixed an exploit where you could reduce the cost of resettlement by moving pops around on the same planet

* Newly enlightened countries should no longer be despicable neutrals

* Fixed right click not working to give additional orders while in FTL transit

* Fixed an issue where embassies and rivalries could remain after an empire was annexed

* Fixed an issue where you could always enable edicts

* Fixed Swarm Infestors and Constructors sometimes not reinforcing properly

* Robot Pops should no longer get shuffled ethics from divergence

* Heirs now keep the dynasty name of the ruler in monarchies

* Added missing localization strings for leaders who gained the arrested development trait

* Fixed Power Overwhelming achievement

* Fixed Domo Arigato achievement

* Fixed Elixir of Life anomaly potentially spawning multiple times if not researched

* Fixed Living Metal deposits not being minable

* Fixed Sublight Probe event chain sometimes breaking after combat with the Salvage Skippers

* Fixed being unable to change speed with (-) and (+) on American keyboard

2016-05-18 v1.0.3

---------------------------

- Fixed Planet capital modifier being spammed.

- Fixed CTD caused by ground combat side containing invalid armies.

- Fixed issue with disabling everything in Outliner would render it unusable.

- Fixed issue with orbital bombardment of swarm invaders.

- Removed shortcut from "help" button to avoid colliding with fleet "hold" shortcut.

- Performance optimizations caused by huge amounts of resource stations.

- Ship designer: List of designs is sorted according to ship sizes.

- Transport ships are now designable.

2016-05-12 v1.0.2

---------------------------

- Fixed exploits in species customization which allowed players ignore limits to trait and ethic points etc.

- Improved performance for war demands view

- 'Hostile fleet detected' is now only shown when the fleet is heading towards one of your colonized systems, preventing massive spam in large wars.

- UI fixes in server browser

- It is now possible to connect directly to a server id

- Fixed CTD when renaming sectors

- Fixed CTD when fleets were traveling too far away from the galaxy center

- Fixed CTD when a country was destroyed as a result of combat

- Fixed CTD caused by ships shooting at ships that are not visible

- Fixed an issue where you could not build space ports with some screen resolutions

- It is no longer possible to build robot pops on uncolonized planets

- Game pads are now turned off by default as this caused stuttering on some configurations. Game pads can be enabled again with the -gamepad launch option or the "gamepad" console command

2016-05-11 v1.0.1

---------------------------

- Fixed CTD when showing tooltip for an ambient object that gets destroyed

- Fixed CTD when an ambient object gets destroyed while selected

- Fixed fleets getting stuck trying to use wormhole stations belonging to other empires

- Improved performance issues and fixed issues with stuttering in early game