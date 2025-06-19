PBKS vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today's IPL Match 18, 2025? (2025)

Table of Contents

In their first home game of the ongoing season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against the Rajasthan Royals. It will be the 18th game of the tournament and is scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 5) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

PBKS have started their campaign in an impressive manner and will be the favourites to win the upcoming game as well. Their season began with an 11-run win over the Gujarat Titans. In the second game, they thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

RR, on the other hand, have failed to impress so far. Their season started with two defeats in a row as they ended up on the losing side against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders before beating Chennai Super Kings.

With PBKS and RR now all set for the match, here we are taking a look at all the major predictions for the match.

PBKS vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today's IPL Match 18, 2025?

Match Details

Match: PBKS vs RR, Match 18

Date: April 5, 2025

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Live streaming: JioHotstar

Live broadcast: Star Sports

PBKS vs RR Match Prediction—Head-to-Head Record

PBKS and RR have played a total of 18 games against each other so far. Out of those 28 games, RR have won 16 matches while PBKS have won 12 games.

Total Matches Played: 28

PBKS Won: 12

RR won: 16

Last 5 Matches: PBKS - 2 wins | RR - 3 wins

Pitch Report & Conditions

Batting-friendly pitch: The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly. Batsmen will enjoy playing their shots on the surface while bowlers are likely to struggle.

Average 1st Innings Score: The average first innings total at the venue is 167 runs.

Chasing Record:

Teams batting first or second have not managed to gain a clear upper hand at this venue. Out of the 5 games played at the venue so far, teams batting first have won 2 games while teams batting second have won 3 games.

Weather Report:

There is no prediction of rain in Mullanpur on the match day. The temperature is set to hover in the mid-20s during the game.

PBKS vs RR Match Prediction - Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Punjab Kings Playing 11:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Form and Fitness

Ahead of the upcoming game, neither PBKS nor RR have any major injury concerns.

Score Prediction

Team 1st Innings 2nd Innings PBKS 190-200 170-180 RR 170-180 160-170

PBKS vs RR: Players to perform prediction

PBKS - Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, and Arshdeep Singh will be the key players for PBKS.

RR - Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Jofra Archer will be the key players for RR.

PBKS vs RR Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for PBKS in the match: Shreyas Iyer or Shashank Singh

Who will score the most runs for RR in the match: Sanju Samson or Riyan Parag

PBKS vs RR Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for PBKS in the match: Arshdeep Singh or Yuzvendra Chahal

Who will pick the most wickets for RR in the match: Wanindu Hasaranga or Jofra Archer

Conclusion: Who will win the match?

Considering the current form of both teams, PBKS will be the favourites to beat RR in the upcoming game.