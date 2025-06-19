PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents

In a twilight tango of T10 cricket, the West Indies Bago Blast 2025 presents its twenty-eighth match: Pirates Bay Raiders against No Mans Land Explorers at the Shaw Park, Scarborough, Tobago, as April 4th gives way to April 5th at 12:00 AM IST.

PBR vs NML Match Preview:

Pirates Bay Raiders have authentically demonstrated their dominance, securing seven victories in eight matches to claim the top spot on the points table.

In stark contrast, No Mans Land Explorers have struggled to find their footing, managing only two wins in nine matches, which has relegated them to the bottom of the table.

As the standings reflect the teams’ performances, Pirates Bay Raiders’ genuine strength has earned them a coveted position, while No Mans Land Explorers will need to regroup and rediscover their original spark to improve their ranking.

PBR vs NML Head-to-Head Record:

PBR vs NML Weather & Pitch Report:

Temperature 26°C Weather Forecast Clear Sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Spin Average 1st innings score 138

Record of chasing teams:

Records Poor Winning % 41%

PBR vs NML Playing 11s (Predicted):

Pirates Bay Raiders Playing 11: Navin Stewart©, Shaquille Duncan, Josh Telemaque, Evin Lewis, Marlon Richards, Daviel Thomas, Mikal James, Shammon Hooper, Rachad Forde, Matheus Komal(wk), Justin Gangoo

No Mans Land Explorers Playing 11: Ako George©, Kevon Samuel, Dexter Sween, Leron Lezama, Brandon Brown(wk), Jason Persaud, Clevon Kalawan, Imran Khan, Teshawon Castro, Chadeon Raymond, Keil Ross

PBR vs NML Dream11 Team Today Players Stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Imran Khan 11 runs and 2 wickets Teshawn Castro 24 runs Navin Stewart 7 runs Evin Lewis 20 runs

Hot Picks for PBR vs NML Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Evin Lewis Imran Khan

Top Picks:

Teshawn Castro Navin Stewart

Budget Picks:

Marlon Richards Chadeon Raymond

PBR vs NML Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain Evin Lewis & Imran Khan Vice-Captain Navin Stewart & Teshawn Castro

PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Keeper – Jason Persaud

Batsmen – Evin Lewis (c), Leron Lezama, Dexter Sween

All-rounders – Imran Khan, Teshawn Castro, Marlon Richards

Bowlers – Josh Telemaque, Navin Stewart (vc), Chadeon Raymond, Justin Gangoo

PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Keeper – Jason Persaud

Batsmen – Evin Lewi, Leron Lezama, Dexter Sween

All-rounders – Imran Khan (c), Teshawn Castro (vc), Shaquille Duncan

Bowlers – Josh Telemaque, Navin Stewart, Justin Gangoo, Keil Ross

PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 Players to Avoid:

Players Dream11 Credits Dream11 Points (Last match) Brandon Mark Brown 6.5 credits 4 points Daviel Thomas 7.0 credits 4 points

PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 Expert Advice: