PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 (2025)

In a twilight tango of T10 cricket, the West Indies Bago Blast 2025 presents its twenty-eighth match: Pirates Bay Raiders against No Mans Land Explorers at the Shaw Park, Scarborough, Tobago, as April 4th gives way to April 5th at 12:00 AM IST.

Get the best PBR vs NML Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI, and match insights for the 28th match of the West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025. Expert analysis and more.

PBR vs NML Match Preview:

Pirates Bay Raiders have authentically demonstrated their dominance, securing seven victories in eight matches to claim the top spot on the points table.

In stark contrast, No Mans Land Explorers have struggled to find their footing, managing only two wins in nine matches, which has relegated them to the bottom of the table.

As the standings reflect the teams’ performances, Pirates Bay Raiders’ genuine strength has earned them a coveted position, while No Mans Land Explorers will need to regroup and rediscover their original spark to improve their ranking.

PBR vs NML Head-to-Head Record:

Teams

Matches Won

Pirates Bay Raiders

No Mans Land Explorers

PBR vs NML Weather & Pitch Report:

Temperature

26°C

Weather Forecast

Clear Sky

Pitch Behaviour

Batting-friendly

Best Suited To

Spin

Average 1st innings score

138
Record of chasing teams:

Records

Poor

Winning %

41%

PBR vs NML Playing 11s (Predicted):

Pirates Bay Raiders Playing 11: Navin Stewart©, Shaquille Duncan, Josh Telemaque, Evin Lewis, Marlon Richards, Daviel Thomas, Mikal James, Shammon Hooper, Rachad Forde, Matheus Komal(wk), Justin Gangoo

No Mans Land Explorers Playing 11: Ako George©, Kevon Samuel, Dexter Sween, Leron Lezama, Brandon Brown(wk), Jason Persaud, Clevon Kalawan, Imran Khan, Teshawon Castro, Chadeon Raymond, Keil Ross

PBR vs NML Dream11 Team Today Players Stats:

Player

Players Stats (last match)

Imran Khan

11 runs and 2 wickets

Teshawn Castro

24 runs

Navin Stewart

7 runs

Evin Lewis

20 runs

Hot Picks for PBR vs NML Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Evin Lewis

Imran Khan

Top Picks:

Teshawn Castro

Navin Stewart

Budget Picks:

Marlon Richards

Chadeon Raymond

PBR vs NML Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain

Evin Lewis & Imran Khan

Vice-Captain

Navin Stewart & Teshawn Castro

PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

  • Keeper – Jason Persaud
  • Batsmen – Evin Lewis (c), Leron Lezama, Dexter Sween
  • All-rounders – Imran Khan, Teshawn Castro, Marlon Richards
  • Bowlers – Josh Telemaque, Navin Stewart (vc), Chadeon Raymond, Justin Gangoo
PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 (2)

PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

  • Keeper – Jason Persaud
  • Batsmen – Evin Lewi, Leron Lezama, Dexter Sween
  • All-rounders – Imran Khan (c), Teshawn Castro (vc), Shaquille Duncan
  • Bowlers – Josh Telemaque, Navin Stewart, Justin Gangoo, Keil Ross
PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 (3)

PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 Players to Avoid:

Players

Dream11 Credits

Dream11 Points (Last match)

Brandon Mark Brown

6.5 credits

4 points

Daviel Thomas

7.0 credits

4 points

PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 Expert Advice:

SL Captaincy Choice

Evin Lewis

GL Captaincy Choice

Imran Khan

Punt Picks

Keil Ross and Shaquille Duncan

Dream11 Combination

1-3-3-4
PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 (2025)

