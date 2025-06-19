PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
In a twilight tango of T10 cricket, the West Indies Bago Blast 2025 presents its twenty-eighth match: Pirates Bay Raiders against No Mans Land Explorers at the Shaw Park, Scarborough, Tobago, as April 4th gives way to April 5th at 12:00 AM IST.
Get the best PBR vs NML Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI, and match insights for the 28th match of the West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025. Expert analysis and more.
PBR vs NML Match Preview:
Pirates Bay Raiders have authentically demonstrated their dominance, securing seven victories in eight matches to claim the top spot on the points table.
In stark contrast, No Mans Land Explorers have struggled to find their footing, managing only two wins in nine matches, which has relegated them to the bottom of the table.
As the standings reflect the teams’ performances, Pirates Bay Raiders’ genuine strength has earned them a coveted position, while No Mans Land Explorers will need to regroup and rediscover their original spark to improve their ranking.
PBR vs NML Head-to-Head Record:
|
Teams
|
Matches Won
|
Pirates Bay Raiders
|
No Mans Land Explorers
PBR vs NML Weather & Pitch Report:
|
Temperature
|
26°C
|
Weather Forecast
|
Clear Sky
|
Pitch Behaviour
|
Batting-friendly
|
Best Suited To
|
Spin
|
Average 1st innings score
|
138
Record of chasing teams:
|
Records
|
Poor
|
Winning %
|
41%
PBR vs NML Playing 11s (Predicted):
Pirates Bay Raiders Playing 11: Navin Stewart©, Shaquille Duncan, Josh Telemaque, Evin Lewis, Marlon Richards, Daviel Thomas, Mikal James, Shammon Hooper, Rachad Forde, Matheus Komal(wk), Justin Gangoo
No Mans Land Explorers Playing 11: Ako George©, Kevon Samuel, Dexter Sween, Leron Lezama, Brandon Brown(wk), Jason Persaud, Clevon Kalawan, Imran Khan, Teshawon Castro, Chadeon Raymond, Keil Ross
PBR vs NML Dream11 Team Today Players Stats:
|
Player
|
Players Stats (last match)
|
Imran Khan
|
11 runs and 2 wickets
|
Teshawn Castro
|
24 runs
|
Navin Stewart
|
7 runs
|
Evin Lewis
|
20 runs
Hot Picks for PBR vs NML Fantasy Cricket Tips:
Captaincy Picks:
|
Evin Lewis
|
Imran Khan
Top Picks:
|
Teshawn Castro
|
Navin Stewart
Budget Picks:
|
Marlon Richards
|
Chadeon Raymond
PBR vs NML Captain and Vice-captain Choices:
|
Captain
|
Evin Lewis & Imran Khan
|
Vice-Captain
|
Navin Stewart & Teshawn Castro
PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Team 1:
- Keeper – Jason Persaud
- Batsmen – Evin Lewis (c), Leron Lezama, Dexter Sween
- All-rounders – Imran Khan, Teshawn Castro, Marlon Richards
- Bowlers – Josh Telemaque, Navin Stewart (vc), Chadeon Raymond, Justin Gangoo
PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Team 2:
- Keeper – Jason Persaud
- Batsmen – Evin Lewi, Leron Lezama, Dexter Sween
- All-rounders – Imran Khan (c), Teshawn Castro (vc), Shaquille Duncan
- Bowlers – Josh Telemaque, Navin Stewart, Justin Gangoo, Keil Ross
PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 Players to Avoid:
|
Players
|
Dream11 Credits
|
Dream11 Points (Last match)
|
Brandon Mark Brown
|
6.5 credits
|
4 points
|
Daviel Thomas
|
7.0 credits
|
4 points
PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction Today Match 28 West Indies T10 Bago Blast 2025 Expert Advice:
|
SL Captaincy Choice
|
Evin Lewis
|
GL Captaincy Choice
|
Imran Khan
|
Punt Picks
|
Keil Ross and Shaquille Duncan
|
Dream11 Combination
|
1-3-3-4