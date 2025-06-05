Pedro Caixinha on the chopping block as Rangers flop could be sacked again (2025)

Caixinha only took up the reins at Santos back in December but reportedly could find himself out of work again very soon

Sport Anthony Evans 17:18, 06 Apr 2025Updated 17:20, 06 Apr 2025

Rangers flop Pedro Caixinha is on the brink of a fourth managerial sacking since his ill-fated stint at Ibrox.

The Portuguese coach has been shown the door three times in his last five jobs since his tenure as Gers boss, which lasted less than eight months back in 2017, where he suffered an infamous defeat to Luxembourgian minnows Progres Niederkorn in qualifying for the Europa League.

‌



Article continues below

After getting the sack at Brazilian side Red Bull Bragantino back in October, Caixinha landed a return to the dugout when he was named as head coach of fellow Brazilian club Santos just two months later.

But despite seeing his ranks bolstered by the return of former Barcelona and PSG superstar Neymar to his boyhood club, reports in South America claim that Caixinha is on the brink of losing his job yet again.

Caixinha's future is said to be under consideration by Santos bosses after a disappointing performance in the Campeonato Paulista - Sao Paolo's state league - where they were knocked out by Corinthians in the semi-finals.

‌

See Also The unseen Celtic difference maker behind Daizen Maeda explosion

Santos got off to a losing start in the Brazillian Serie A with a 2-1 defeat away to Vasco Da Gama last weekend, and ABC report that the club's hierarchy could pull the trigger on the Ibrox flop should they fail to come out on top against Bahia in the early hours of Monday morning.

And former Brazil international Diego Souza - who racked up multiple honours in his homeland with the likes of Fluminense, Flamengo and Gremio - also believes time is almost up for Caixinha in his latest role if things continue in the same vein.

He said: "The president of Santos (Marcelo Teixeria) doesn’t seem happy. So… I think the coach needs to win (tomorrow)."

‌



It comes in the wake of Santos owner Teixeria's' disparaging comments about his team's loss to Vasco Da Gama last weekend where he said: "A team that wants to reach the championship final, among the top teams, can’t concede the goals we concede.

"Childish goals. Things like that, impressive for a team that trains, trains, trains and concedes goals from headers and aerial balls. Relatively, there are always these types of difficulties.

"And also, offensively, when you can kill the game, you have to kill it. The Brazilian Championship is like that. We have to have a very high level of competitiveness."

‌



Follow Record Sport on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all of the up-to-the minute breaking news, video and audio on the SPFL, the Scotland national team and beyond.

You can get all the news you need on our dedicated Rangers and Celtic pages, and sign up to our newsletters to make sure you never miss a beat throughout the season.

We're also on WhatsApp where we bring all the latest breaking news and transfer gossip directly to you phone. Join our Rangers community here and our Celtic community here.

Article continues below

Tune in to Hotline Live every Sunday to Thursday and have your say on the biggest issues in Scottish football and listen to Record Sport's newest podcast, Game On, every Friday for your sporting fix, all in bitesize chunks.