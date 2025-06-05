Pee-hole panic: Thai theme park’s two-way mirror toilet flushed (2025)

Bob Scott4 days agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
A bizarre two-way mirror in the men’s toilets at a theme park in Thailand has sparked outrage online, with social media users branding it “gross,” misogynistic,” and “a lawsuit waiting to happen.”
The controversial installation at Dream World theme park in Pathum Thani, central Thailand, allows men using the urinals to see out while unsuspecting women and children on the other side merely see their own reflection.
Originally installed in 2019 as a so-called “fun” feature, the mirror has gone viral again this week after footage resurfaced on social media. A post by X/Twitter account Internet Hall of Fame racked up 11 million views, sparking a wave of disgust.
“A two-way mirror for women, and on the other side, urinals for men at a theme park,” the account wrote, asking people to share their thoughts.
Users didn’t hold back.
“As someone who can’t even pee when there’s someone at the next urinal, this is hell!”
“Maybe I’m too woke, but this feels extremely misogynistic and degrading. I’m genuinely disgusted.”
“Yikes, that’s creepy.”
“This is why we need architects who understand basic human decency, this is a lawsuit waiting to happen!”
Despite the backlash, the theme park defended the installation at the time, insisting it was designed to be “fun.”
Operations Director Thawat Yamkasem explained in 2019 that the bathroom window was made from special glass, those on the inside can see outside, while those outside just see a mirror.
“It’s considered a novelty by the management team, who want something new for visitors to have fun with. The men feel happy that they can use the toilet and look outside at various events happening.”
Many online disagreed, with some likening it to a metaphor for digital privacy invasions.
‘This just makes me tired.”
“Feels like social media, but worse.”
It’s unclear whether the controversial mirror is still in place, but the backlash continues to grow, The Daily Mail reported.
For those unfamiliar with two-way mirrors, they are coated with a thin metallic film that reflects light from the brighter side while allowing transparency from the dimmer side, creating the unsettling effect seen at Dream World.
If the two-way mirror feature is still standing, it may not be for much longer, if Thai citizens get their way.
