Penguins’ Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with 20th point-per-game season (2025)

BUFFALO, N.Y — Sidney Crosby made history Thursday in Buffalo.

The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins scored a goal at the 11:11 mark of the first period, which was good for his 80th point of the season. Crosby, who can only play a maximum of 80 regular-season games because he missed two in February, clinched a point-per-game season for the 20th time in his storied 20-year career.

Sidney Crosby's goal makes him the first player in NHL history to have 20 seasons of point-per-game hockey!#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/Kk24hTBSFX — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 27, 2025

“It’s special — there’s a lot of guys over the years who’ve contributed to that,” Crosby said during a first-period intermission interview with SportsNet Pittsburgh.

This breaks a tie with Wayne Gretzky, giving Crosby the record for most consecutive point-per-game seasons in NHL history.

“I mean, no one is even nervous about it or anything because it’s not like he isn’t going to do it,” said Rickard Rakell, Crosby’s left wing for the majority of the season.

Where Crosby will rank on the list of greatest NHL players will always be a subjective exercise. There’s no question, however, that he will go down as one of the most consistent great players in NHL history.

Even at 37, he remains among the league leaders in points and there was never any question that he was going to set this mark, even though the Penguins have hovered around the bottom of the NHL standings all season.

“Obviously a lot of guys in that room, and a lot of people you think of that have been a part of it,” Crosby said. “I’m really grateful for that, and it’s nice to be able to play that long.”

Crosby, legendary for his superstitions, has been hesitant to address the record in recent days. Earlier this week in Tampa, a reporter asked Rakell about it. Crosby playfully said to Rakell, “There’s no need to answer that question, Raks.”

But it can now be discussed.

Crosby now has 1,676 points in his NHL career, leaving him 324 from 2000. He is under contract for two more seasons, through the 2026-27 campaign. Crosby will be only a few months away from his 40th birthday when his contract expires, though the possibility certainly remains that he will play beyond that season.

“His consistency is just incredible,” said Kris Letang, who has played with Crosby in 19 of those 20 seasons. “He just keeps going and going. And the way he keeps himself in shape, I don’t think he’s going to slow down anytime soon.”

Crosby now has 17 points in his last 12 games and has more points than any NHL player since the 4 Nations Face-Off break in February.

Crosby credited his consistency in part to “work ethic … and after this long, you’ve got to be able to evolve and adjust.” He also expressed appreciation that his family and longtime partner were in attendance to witness the achievement.

“They’ve been part of it, sacrificed for so long,” he said. “To have them here to be part of it is the least I can do.”

— The Athletic’s Rob Rossi contributed to this report

