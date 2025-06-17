Pensioner drowned himself after losing £20,000 and forgetting bank repaid it (2025)

A fraud victim took his own life after he had £20,000 stolen from him, but forgot his bank reimbursed him the money.

Hugh Saunders left a note at his home in Leek, North Staffordshire, saying ‘I’m in Rudyard Lake’ in August.

It came around 18 months after fraudsters had fleeced £20,000 from the retired pottery painter’s Barclays account, who later reimbursed the money.

But an inquest heard Hugh had ‘dementia’ and thought the issue remained.

The note at his Wallbridge Drive home stated: ‘The bank has let someone fiddle with my bank account. I’m in Rudyard Lake.’

PC Ian Prendergast, from Staffordshire Police, said: ‘It appeared around £20,000 had been taken out of Mr Saunders’ bank account around 18 to 20 months before his death, but after liaising with the bank, all the money was paid out.

‘We located his car not far from the lake. We used a boat and sonar because Rudyard Lake is a vast area and it took a couple of days to find his body due to weather and Rudyard Lake is fairly big.’

North Staffordshire assistant coroner Duncan Ritchie delivered a suicide verdict.

He said: ‘Hugh Saunders had begun to suffer a decline in his health. He suffered from mild-cognitive issues, which his friend describes as dementia.

‘On August 20, Hugh didn’t answer the phone when his friend called him. This friend attended the address and found he wasn’t there.

‘A note was left by Hugh suggesting his bank account had been defrauded, and he could be found at Rudyard Lake, along with bank statements and a copy of his will.

‘Hugh’s car was found near Rudyard Lake and a couple of days after the search began his body was found. The medical cause of death was immersion.

‘I conclude his drowning came about when he deliberately entered Rudyard Lake. A note he left states he intended to end his life.

‘There is clear evidence that Hugh wanted to end his life because he mentioned so in his note. My short-form conclusion is suicide.’

