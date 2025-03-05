peptide lip treatment unscented (2025)

recycling 101

We'll recycle your empties for you. Here's how it works:

1. Gather at least 3 empty products you'd like us to recycle. Squeeze out any remaining lip treatment and pop them in the original Boox they shipped in (or any small box).

2. Email hello@rhodeskin.com with the subject line 'rhode recycling' for a complimentary shipping label.

3. Drop off at your closest mailbox or USPS location and you're all set. ♡

FYI: We work with our recycling partner to sort and process your empties into raw materials that can be reused instead of sent to landfills.

less harm, more gloss.