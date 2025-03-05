peptide lip treatment unscented (2025)

The nourishing lip layer
A nourishing treat for visibly plump, pillowy-soft lips — day or night. This dreamy formula leaves lips looking glossy and works hard to nourish and moisturize dry lips.Same glazing formula, now in our new head-to-toe glazed packaging.Size: 10ml / .3 fl oz.
Scent: unscented
rhode vanilla
salted caramel
unscented
watermelon slice
Benefits
• Replenishes dry lips
• Helps lock-in moisture for visibly plumper, softer lips
Application
Glaze lips, day or night. *rhode trick: for a hydrating lip mask, apply a thick layer on your lips at night and allow it to sit until the morning.
Key Ingredients
SHEA BUTTER — hydrates + moisturizes with 5 essential fatty acids (including vitamins E, D, A, and allantoin)
PEPTIDE — visibly plumps + reduces the look of fine lines
CUPUAÇU — helps maintain skin elasticity, improving suppleness for dry and dehydrated lips
BABASSU — rich, natural source of lauric acid to support the microbiome + replenish overall skin moisture
Nourishing GLAZE that visibly PLUMPS + replenishes.
GOOD FOR:
All skin types
FEELS LIKE:
Thick glaze that glides on smoothly
SMELLS LIKE:
Fragrance-Free
FYI:
Cruelty-Free • Vegan • Gluten-Free
Dermatologist-Tested + Developed
2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner - Best Untinted Lip Balm
ingredients
Click an ingredient below to find out more information.
MORE GLAZE, LESS:
fine lines
dryness
visible volume loss
92%
MY LIPS FELT SOOTHED AND PROTECTED FROM DRYNESS
90%
LIPS LOOKED AND FELT PLUMP IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPLICATION
90%
THE PRODUCT GENTLY MELTED INTO MY LIPS
*Based on a consumer perception study of 48 people, ages 18-31, after 30 days. Photos have not been retouched. Individual results may vary.
EXACTLY AS DESCRIBED AND PICTURED!
"It’s the perfect combination of hydrating, dewy and glossy but not too heavy nor sticky at all... even once the gloss wears off, your lips are truly pillowy soft."
- Lexi P, verified buyer
consumer study results
community results
APPLICATION
(01)
Glaze lips, day or night.
APPLICATION
(02)
Reapply throughout the day whenever lips need hydration.
APPLICATION
(03)
rhode trick: for a hydrating lip mask, apply a thick layer on your lips at night and allow it to sit until the morning.
SHEA BUTTER
PEPTIDE
CUPUAÇU
BABASSU
less harm, more gloss.
Peptide Lip Treatment packaging is made with upcycled post-consumer (PCR) materials.
Unit Carton
100% recyclable and made from FSC-certified paper
Tube
30% PCR HDPE #2 and 70% LDPE #4
Cap
30% PCR PP #5
Unit Carton
100% recyclable and made from FSC-certified paper
Tube
30% PCR HDPE #2 and 70% LDPE #4
Cap
30% PCR PP #5
how to recycle
click here
recycling 101
We'll recycle your empties for you. Here's how it works:
1. Gather at least 3 empty products you'd like us to recycle. Squeeze out any remaining lip treatment and pop them in the original Boox they shipped in (or any small box).
2. Email hello@rhodeskin.com with the subject line 'rhode recycling' for a complimentary shipping label.
3. Drop off at your closest mailbox or USPS location and you're all set. ♡
FYI: We work with our recycling partner to sort and process your empties into raw materials that can be reused instead of sent to landfills.
less harm, more gloss.
packaging
see details
4.5 Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars
Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars
Based on 15,639 reviews
15,639 reviews
Nicollette M.
Verified Buyer
Reviewing
peptide lip treatment rhode vanilla
I recommend this product
Age Range 25 - 34
What are your favorite features about this product? Non-Sticky, Glossy, Hydrating
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
6 hours ago
Love!
Love the glossy look. Not sticky. Moisturizes lips. Perfect for everyday!
How nourishing is this product?Rated 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5
Not very nourishing
Super nourishing
Was this helpful?
Shaina A.
Verified Buyer
Reviewing
peptide lip treatment watermelon slice
I recommend this product
Age Range 35 - 44
Biggest Skin Concern Acne Scars, Hyperpigmentation, Dullness, Pore Size, Dark Spots
What is your skin type? Balanced
What are your favorite features about this product? Hydrating, Non-Sticky, Glossy, Yummy Scent, Smoothing
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
21 hours ago
Best lip peptide!!!
I absolutely love this lip treatment! It’s not sticky and the perfect consistency. I will definitely buy this again.
How nourishing is this product?Rated 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5
Not very nourishing
Super nourishing
Was this helpful?
