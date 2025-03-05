peptide lip treatment unscented (2025)

Table of Contents
The nourishing lip layer ingredients MORE GLAZE, LESS: fine lines dryness visible volume loss Ingredient title consumer study results community results APPLICATION APPLICATION APPLICATION ingredients SHEA BUTTER PEPTIDE CUPUAÇU BABASSU Ingredient title how to recycle packaging References

peptide lip treatment unscented (1)

peptide lip treatment unscented (2)

peptide lip treatment unscented (3)

peptide lip treatment unscented (4)

peptide lip treatment unscented (5)

peptide lip treatment unscented (6)

peptide lip treatment unscented (7)

peptide lip treatment unscented (8)

peptide lip treatment unscented (9)

peptide lip treatment unscented (10)

peptide lip treatment unscented (11)

peptide lip treatment unscented (12)

peptide lip treatment unscented (13)

peptide lip treatment unscented (14)

peptide lip treatment unscented (15)

peptide lip treatment unscented (16)

The nourishing lip layer

peptide lip treatment unscented (17)

A nourishing treat for visibly plump, pillowy-soft lips — day or night. This dreamy formula leaves lips looking glossy and works hard to nourish and moisturize dry lips.Same glazing formula, now in our new head-to-toe glazed packaging.Size: 10ml / .3 fl oz.

Scent: unscented

  • rhode vanilla

  • salted caramel

  • unscented

  • watermelon slice

Benefits

• Replenishes dry lips
• Helps lock-in moisture for visibly plumper, softer lips

Application

Glaze lips, day or night.

*rhode trick: for a hydrating lip mask, apply a thick layer on your lips at night and allow it to sit until the morning.

Key Ingredients

SHEA BUTTER — hydrates + moisturizes with 5 essential fatty acids (including vitamins E, D, A, and allantoin)
PEPTIDE — visibly plumps + reduces the look of fine lines
CUPUAÇU — helps maintain skin elasticity, improving suppleness for dry and dehydrated lips
BABASSU — rich, natural source of lauric acid to support the microbiome + replenish overall skin moisture

SEE FULL INGREDIENTS SEE FULL INGREDIENTS SEE FULL INGREDIENTS SEE FULL INGREDIENTS SEE FULL INGREDIENTS

  • rhode vanilla

  • salted caramel

  • unscented

  • watermelon slice

Nourishing GLAZE that visibly PLUMPS + replenishes.

GOOD FOR:

All skin types

FEELS LIKE:

Thick glaze that glides on smoothly

SMELLS LIKE:

Fragrance-Free

FYI:

Cruelty-Free • Vegan • Gluten-Free
Dermatologist-Tested + Developed


2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner - Best Untinted Lip Balm

peptide lip treatment unscented (18)

  • 92%

    MY LIPS FELT SOOTHED AND PROTECTED FROM DRYNESS

  • 90%

    LIPS LOOKED AND FELT PLUMP IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPLICATION

  • 90%

    THE PRODUCT GENTLY MELTED INTO MY LIPS

*Based on a consumer perception study of 48 people, ages 18-31, after 30 days. Photos have not been retouched. Individual results may vary.

EXACTLY AS DESCRIBED AND PICTURED!

"It’s the perfect combination of hydrating, dewy and glossy but not too heavy nor sticky at all... even once the gloss wears off, your lips are truly pillowy soft."

- Lexi P, verified buyer

consumer study results

community results

peptide lip treatment unscented (22)

peptide lip treatment unscented (23)

peptide lip treatment unscented (24)

peptide lip treatment unscented (25)

peptide lip treatment unscented (26)

APPLICATION

(01)

Glaze lips, day or night.

APPLICATION

(02)

Reapply throughout the day whenever lips need hydration.

APPLICATION

(03)

rhode trick: for a hydrating lip mask, apply a thick layer on your lips at night and allow it to sit until the morning.

peptide lip treatment unscented (27)

peptide lip treatment unscented (28)

peptide lip treatment unscented (29)

peptide lip treatment unscented (30)

Hydrates + moisturizes with 5 essential fatty acids (including vitamins E, D, A, and allantoin)

visibly plumps + reduces the look of fine lines

helps maintain skin elasticity, improving suppleness for dry and dehydratedlips

rich, natural source of lauric acid to support the microbiome + replenish overall skin moisture

ingredients

Click an ingredient below to find out more information.

FULL INGREDIENT LIST FULL INGREDIENT LIST FULL INGREDIENT LIST FULL INGREDIENT LIST FULL INGREDIENT LIST

peptide lip treatment unscented (31)

SHEA BUTTER

PEPTIDE

CUPUAÇU

BABASSU

The RHODE map
to HEALTHY-LOOKING skin.

Your morning and nighttime skincare routine.

peptide lip treatment unscented (32)

pineapple refresh

pineapple refresh

daily cleanser

peptide lip treatment unscented (33)

pineapple refresh

pineapple refresh

daily cleanser

peptide lip treatment unscented (34)

glazing milk

glazing milk

essential prep layer

peptide lip treatment unscented (35)

glazing milk

glazing milk

essential prep layer

peptide lip treatment unscented (36)

See Also
Glow Play Tendertalk Lip Balm | MAC Cosmetics | MAC Cosmetics - Official Site

peptide glazing fluid

peptide glazing fluid

dewy hydration layer

peptide lip treatment unscented (37)

peptide glazing fluid

peptide glazing fluid

dewy hydration layer

peptide lip treatment unscented (38)

brc by day

brc by day

barrier butter by night

peptide lip treatment unscented (39)

brc by day

brc by day

barrier butter by night

peptide lip treatment unscented (40)

peptide lip treatment

peptide lip treatment

nourishing lip layer

peptide lip treatment unscented (41)

peptide lip treatment

peptide lip treatment

nourishing lip layer

01

CLEANSE

02

PREP

03

GLAZE

04

COMFORT

05

NOURISH

peptide lip treatment unscented (42)

peptide lip treatment unscented (43)

peptide lip treatment unscented (44)

peptide lip treatment unscented (45)

peptide lip treatment unscented (46)

less harm, more gloss.

Peptide Lip Treatment packaging is made with upcycled post-consumer (PCR) materials.

Unit Carton

100% recyclable and made from FSC-certified paper

Tube

30% PCR HDPE #2 and 70% LDPE #4

Cap

30% PCR PP #5

peptide lip treatment unscented (47)

Unit Carton

100% recyclable and made from FSC-certified paper

Tube

30% PCR HDPE #2 and 70% LDPE #4

Cap

30% PCR PP #5

peptide lip treatment unscented (48)

how to recycle

click here

recycling 101

We'll recycle your empties for you. Here's how it works:

1. Gather at least 3 empty products you'd like us to recycle. Squeeze out any remaining lip treatment and pop them in the original Boox they shipped in (or any small box).

2. Email hello@rhodeskin.com with the subject line 'rhode recycling' for a complimentary shipping label.

3. Drop off at your closest mailbox or USPS location and you're all set.

FYI: We work with our recycling partner to sort and process your empties into raw materials that can be reused instead of sent to landfills.

less harm, more gloss.

peptide lip treatment unscented (49)

peptide lip treatment unscented (50)

peptide lip treatment unscented (51)

peptide lip treatment unscented (52)

packaging

see details

4.5

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars

Based on 15,639 reviews

15,639 reviews

  • Nicollette M.

    Verified Buyer

    peptide lip treatment unscented (53)

    Reviewing

    peptide lip treatment rhode vanilla

    I recommend this product

    Age Range 25 - 34

    What are your favorite features about this product? Non-Sticky, Glossy, Hydrating

    Rated 5 out of 5 stars

    6 hours ago

    Love!

    Love the glossy look. Not sticky. Moisturizes lips. Perfect for everyday!

    How nourishing is this product?Rated 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5

    Not very nourishing

    Super nourishing

    Was this helpful?

  • Shaina A.

    Verified Buyer

    peptide lip treatment unscented (54)

    Reviewing

    peptide lip treatment watermelon slice

    I recommend this product

    Age Range 35 - 44

    Biggest Skin Concern Acne Scars, Hyperpigmentation, Dullness, Pore Size, Dark Spots

    What is your skin type? Balanced

    What are your favorite features about this product? Hydrating, Non-Sticky, Glossy, Yummy Scent, Smoothing

    Rated 5 out of 5 stars

    21 hours ago

    Best lip peptide!!!

    I absolutely love this lip treatment! It’s not sticky and the perfect consistency. I will definitely buy this again.

    How nourishing is this product?Rated 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5

    Not very nourishing

    Super nourishing

    Was this helpful?

Loading...

Loading...

Reviews LoadedReviews Added

swipe

peptide lip treatment unscented (2025)

References

Top Articles
Figure 2 from Dynamic actin filaments are required for stable long-term potentiation (LTP) in area CA1 of the hippocampus. | Semantic Scholar
Welke behandeling helpt tegen slaapapneu?
X Touts Record-High Usage in 2024
Latest Posts
Accountant Manager - Flanders - Le Grand &amp; Associates - beBee
Is X Really Seeing a Mass Exodus of Users Post-Election?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 6538

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.