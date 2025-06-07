PerryLee Home Healthcare has all your home health care and personal assistance needs covered in Stafford, Texas. (2025)

PerryLee Home Health Care Services, Inc.

PerryLee Home Healthcare is fully licensed and equipped to offer you a complete range of home health care and personal assistance services. Because we have such a wide variety of options, we will definitely be able to meet your needs and deliver the satisfaction that you are looking for.

Community Living Assistance and Support Services - CLASS

Provides home and community-based services to adults and children with related physical conditions as a cost-effective alternative to institutions. Condition must be onset before 22 years of age. Services include: Habilitation, therapies, respite care, minor home modifications, DME, nursing services, adaptive aids, and skills development training. Enrollment determined by DADS. Medicaid Only.

Consumer Directed Services - CDS

This service delivery option allows consumers to hire and manage the persons who provide their services.

DBMD

The Deaf Blind Multiple Disability (DB-MD) Medicaid Waiver Program provides individuals who are deaf-blind with multiple disabilities a choice of residential alternatives that maximize their independence, communication and interaction with community. Services include: case management, intervener, respite in/out home, residential habilitation, licensed vocational nursing services, registered nursing services, adaptive aids, minor home modifications, chore services, physical, occupational, and speech therapies, dietary services, day habilitation, supported employment, behavioral support, orientation and mobility, dental and transition assistance services. Enrollment determined by DADS. Medicaid Only.

Houston Galveston Area Agency on Aging (HG/AAA)

HG/AAA provides non-technical medical services such as caregiver respite services, homemaker, and personal assistance. Caregiver respite is temporary relief for caregivers including an array of services provided to dependent older individuals who need supervision. Homemaker Services involve the performance of housekeeping and home management, meal preparation, or escort tasks and shopping assistance provided to older individuals who require assistance with these activities in their place of residence. Personal Assistance Services are assistance to an older individual. The services are provided in a minimum of two activities of daily living identified in the assessment process, with tasks an individual would typically perform if they were able. Houston Galveston Area Agency on Aging also provides legal assistance and legal awareness services. Eligibility is determined by the Area Agency on Aging.

Harris County Area Agency on Aging (HC/AAA)

HC/AAA provides non-technical medical services such as personal assistance, homemaker, and caregiver respite services. This Program is open to adults with chronic health problems that impact daily living. Personal Assistance Services are assistance to an older individual. These services are provided in a minimum of two activities of daily living identified in the assessment process, with tasks an individual would typically perform if they were able. Caregiver respite is temporary relief for caregivers including an array of services provided to dependent older individuals who need supervision. Homemaker Services involve the performance of housekeeping and home management, meal preparation, escort tasks and shopping assistance provided to older individuals who require assistance with these activities in their place of residence. Additional services: dressing, meal preparation, feeding, exercising, bathing and grooming. Also provides assistance with ambulation and shopping. Eligibility is determined by the Area Agency on Aging.

Home Health Care

Provides intermittent skilled nursing and home health aid services to individuals, usually for acute or recurrent medical conditions. Services include skilled observation, therapies, health education, diet supervision, medication administration, and diabetic care. Medicaid/Private Pay.

Medically Dependent Children Program-MDCP

Provides a variety of services to qualified children to allow them to live in their home with the assistance of home and community-based resources. Services include respite relief for primary caregiver, nursing, minor home modifications, adaptive aids and support that will allow the child to participate in childcare. Eligibility is determined by DADS. Medicaid Only.

Mental Retardation Local Authority-MRLA HCS/TEXAS HOME LIVING

Provides home and community-based services to MR individuals as an alternative to institutions. Eligible individuals must have a primary diagnosis of MR or related condition and be eligible for Medicaid. Services include case management, nursing, respite, therapies, dental, minor home modifications, adaptive aids, foster/companion care, supervised living, supported home living, and supported employment. Medicaid Only.

Primary Home Care-PHC/FC/CA

Provides non-technical, non-skilled personal care service. PHC is available to eligible adults and children whose health problems cause them to be functionally limited in performing activities of daily living according to a practitioner’s statement of medical need. Services include: personal assistance, meal preparation, bathing and grooming. Also provides assistance with feeding, ambulation, and shopping. Medicaid/Private Pay.

Respite Care

Provides short-term relief for the primary caregiver for services to the elderly and disabled. Medicaid/Private Pay.

Contractor Services

PerryLee is a contractor for Amerigroup, Evercare, Molina, Adult Protective Services (APS), and Community Health Choice. These contracts provide Community Based Alternative (CBA), personal assistance, protective supervision, speech, physical and occupational therapy and evaluation, skilled nursing, and respite services.

Personal Care Services (PCS)

Personal Care Services PCS is a Medicaid benefit that provides assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs), and health-related functions to help clients birth to 20 years of age with physical, cognitive, or behavioral functional limitations related to a disability, physical or mental illness, or chronic condition. Services provided include: bathing, dressing, feeding, grooming, mobility, toileting/toileting hygiene, transfers/non-ambulatory movements, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, money management, adaptive or assistive device assistance, and DME assistance. Medicaid.

For more information on our services or if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.