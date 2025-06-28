Personhood in the Byzantine Christian Tradition : Early, Medieval, and Modern Perspectives (2025)

îngilîzî [en], .pdf, 🚀/lgli/lgrs/nexusstc/upload/zlib, 1.5MB, 📘 common.md5_content_type_mapping.book_nonfiction, upload/alexandrina/3. Middle Ages/Medieval Kingdoms/Byzantine Empire/Alexis Torrance, Symeon Paschalidis - Personhood in the Byzantine Christian Tradition. Early, Medieval, and Modern Perspectives [Retail].pdf

Personhood in the Byzantine Christian Tradition : Early, Medieval, and Modern Perspectives 🔍

description

Bringing together international scholars from across a range of linked disciplines to examine the concept of the person in the Greek Christian East, Personhood in the Byzantine Christian Tradition stretches in its scope from the New Testament to contemporary debates surrounding personhood in Eastern Orthodoxy. Attention is paid to a number of pertinent areas that have not hitherto received the scholarly attention they deserve, such as Byzantine hymnography and iconology, the work of early miaphysite thinkers, as well as the relevance of late Byzantine figures to the discussion. Similarly, certain long-standing debates surrounding the question are revisited or reframed, whether regarding the concept of the person in Maximus the Confessor, or with contributions that bring patristic and modern Orthodox theology into dialogue with a variety of contemporary currents in philosophy, moral psychology, and political science. In opening up new avenues of inquiry, or revisiting old avenues in new ways, this volume brings forward an important and on-going discussion regarding concepts of personhood in the Byzantine Christian tradition and beyond, and provides a key stimulus for further work in this field.

Alternative filename

lgrsnf/9781315600185.pdf

Alternative filename

lgli/9781315600185.pdf

Alternative filename

lgli/3. Middle Ages\Medieval Kingdoms\Byzantine Empire\Alexis Torrance, Symeon Paschalidis - Personhood in the Byzantine Christian Tradition. Early, Medieval, and Modern Perspectives [Retail].pdf

Alternative filename

nexusstc/Personhood in the Byzantine Christian Tradition: Early, Medieval, and Modern Perspectives/05e02252c32dd4d0b427c0c3e4c44f90.pdf

Alternative author

Symeon Paschal, Alexis Torrance, Symeon Paschalidis

Alternative author

Alexis Torrance, Symeon Paschalidis, Symeon Paschal

Alternative author

Alexis C. Torrance; Symeon Paschalidis

Alternative author

Adobe InDesign CC 13.0 (Windows)

Alternative publisher

Ashgate Publishing Limited

Alternative publisher

Taylor & Francis Group

Alternative publisher

Taylor & Francis Ltd

Alternative publisher

Gower Publishing Ltd

Alternative publisher

Taylor and Francis

Alternative publisher

CRC Press

Alternative edition

Taylor & Francis (Unlimited), Abingdon, Oxon, 2018

Alternative edition

United Kingdom and Ireland, United Kingdom

Alternative edition

First edition, London, 2017

Alternative edition

Florence, 2018

Alternative edition

Andover, 2018

metadata comments

metadata comments

lg2265870

metadata comments

producers:

Adobe PDF Library 15.0

metadata comments

{"edition":"1","isbns":["1315600188","1472472780","9781315600185","9781472472786"],"last_page":202,"publisher":"Routledge"}

Alternative description

IntroductionAlexis Torrance and Symeon Paschalidis Section I - Ancient Christian, Early Byzantine1 Personal relationship as a prerequisite for moral imitation according to the Apostle PaulChristos Karakolis2 Emotional "scripts" and personal moral identity: insights from the Greek FathersPaul M. Blowers3 Personhood in miaphysitism: Severus of Antioch and John PhiloponusJohannes Zachhuber Section II - Early to Middle Byzantine4 Hypostasis, person and individual according to St Maximus the Confessor, withreference to the Cappadocians and St John of DamascusJean-Claude Larchet5 Mary, the Mother of God, in dialogue: the drama of personal encounter in the Byzantine liturgical tradition Mary B. Cunningham6 Personification in Byzantine hymnography: kontakia and canonsDamaskinos Olkinuora Section III - Late Byzantine7 The exemplar of consubstantiality: St. Gregory Palamas' hesychast as an expression of a microcosmic approach to personhood Demetrios Harper8 Nicholas Cabasilas of Thessaloniki: the historical dimension of the person Marie-Helene Congourdeau9 Freedom, necessity and the laws of nature in the thought of Gennadios ScholariosMatthew C. Briel Section IV - Modern10 Flesh and Spirit: divergent Orthodox readings of the iconic body in Byzantiumand the twentieth centuryEvan Freeman11 Nikos Nissiotis, the "theology of the '60s" and personhood: continuity or discontinuity? Nikolaos Asproulis12 Eastern Christian conceptions of personhood and their political significance Nicolas Prevelakis13 Consubstantial Selves: a discussion between Orthodox personalism, existential psychology, Heinz Kohut, and Jean-Luc MarionNicholas Loudovikos

Alternative description

Personal Relationship As A Prerequisite For Moral Imitation According To The Apostle Paul / Christos Karkolis -- Emotional Scripts And Personal Moral Identity : Insights From The Greek Fathers / Paul M. Blowers -- Personhood In Miaphysitism : Severus Of Antioch And John Philoponus / Johannes Zachhuber -- Hypostasis, Person, And Individual According To St. Maximus The Confessor, With Reference To The Cappadocians And St. John Of Damascus / Jean-claude Larchet -- Mary, The Mother Of God, In Dialogue : The Drama Of Personal Encounter In The Byzantine Liturgical Tradition / Mary B. Cunningham -- Personification In Byzantine Hymnography : Kontakia And Canons / Damaskinos (olkinuora) Of Xenophontos -- The Exemplar Of Consubstantiality : St. Gregory Palamas's Hesychast As An Expression Of A Microcosmic Approach To Personhood / Demetrios Harper -- Nicholas Cabasilas Of Thessaloniki : The Historical Dimension Of The Person / Marie-hélène Congourdeau -- Freedom, Necessity, And The Laws Of Nature In The Thought Of Gennadios Scholarios / Matthew C. Briel -- Flesh And Spirit : Divergent Orthodox Readings Of The Iconic Body In Byzantium And The Twentieth Century / Evan Freeman -- Nikos Nissiotis, The Theology Of The '60s, And Personhood : Continuity Or Discontinuity? / Nikolaos Asproulis -- Eastern Christian Conceptions Of Personhood And Their Political Significance / Nicolas Prevelakis -- Consubstantial Selves : A Discussion Between Orthodox Personalism, Existential Psychology, Heinz Kohut, And Jean-luc Marion / Nicholas Loudovikos. Edited By Alexis Torrance And Symeon Paschalidis. Includes Bibliographical References And Index.

Alternative description

Cover 1

Title 4

Copyright 5

Contents 6

Acknowledgements 9

Contributors 10

Introduction 12

Section I Ancient Christian, early Byzantine 18

1 Personal relationship as a prerequisite for moral imitation according to the Apostle Paul 20

2 Emotional “scripts” and personal moral identity: insights from the Greek fathers 30

3 Personhood in miaphysitism: Severus of Antioch and John Philoponus 40

Section II Early to middle Byzantine 56

4 Hypostasis, person, and individual according to St. Maximus the Confessor, with reference to the Cappadocians and St. John of Damascus 58

5 Mary, the mother of God, in dialogue: the drama of personal encounter in the Byzantine liturgical tradition 79

6 Personification in Byzantine hymnography: Kontakia and canons 91

Section III Late Byzantine 112

7 The exemplar of consubstantiality: St. Gregory Palamas’s hesychast as an expression of a microcosmic approach to personhood 114

8 Nicholas Cabasilas of Thessaloniki: the historical dimension of the person 125

9 Freedom, necessity, and the laws of nature in the thought of Gennadios Scholarios 139

Section IV Modern 146

10 Flesh and Spirit: divergent Orthodox readings of the iconic body in Byzantium and the twentieth century 148

11 Nikos Nissiotis, the “theology of the ’60s,” and personhood: continuity or discontinuity? 172

12 Eastern Christian conceptions of personhood and their political significance 184

13 Consubstantial selves: a discussion between Orthodox personalism, existential psychology, Heinz Kohut, and Jean-Luc Marion 193

Index 208

Alternative description

"Bringing together international scholars from across a range of linked disciplines (theology, history, Byzantine studies and philosophy) to examine the concept of the person in the Greek Christian East, Personhood in the Byzantine Christian Tradition stretches in its scope from the New Testament to contemporary debates surrounding personhood in Eastern Orthodoxy. Contributions explore various dimensions of the issue in specific historical contexts that have not hitherto received the scholarly attention they deserve. The volume thus brings forward an important debate over the roots of contemporary notions of personhood and will provide a key stimulus to further work in this area."--Provided by publisher

Alternative description

Bringing together international scholars from across a range of linked disciplines to examine the concept of the person in the Greek Christian East, this book stretches in its scope from the New Testament to contemporary debates surrounding personhood in Eastern Orthodoxy.

date open sourced

2018-09-17