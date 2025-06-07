Perth and Kinross Council splashes out on almost 1000 replacement wheelie bins (2025)

More than 900 new bins were issued since 2023, with a 69 per cent increase last year alone.

News Chris Marzella Reporter 11:28, 10 Apr 2025

Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) has forked out for more than 600 replacement wheelie bins last year – an increase of more than 69-per cent on the year before.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that more than 900 new bins were issued since 2023, with a 69-per cent spike last year alone.

Article continues below

In 2023, PKC issued 370 replacement bins. However, by last year, that figure had spiked to 626 – totalling 996 in two years.

The increase is one of the highest among Scotland’s local authorities.

PKC said that the rollout of a new grey bin – for plastics, cans and cartons – last November meant that the council saw an increase in the number of requests for new receptacles.

‌



A PKC spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council introduced a new grey bin for plastics, cans and cartons in November 2023. This led to an increase in requests for replacing bins.”

The spokesperson explained: “Whilst the figure of 626 shows an increase in the percentage of replacement bins, as a proportion of the total number of bins provided across Perth and Kinross (roughly 260,000) this represents a renewal rate of 0.24-per cent.

“Residents can get damaged, lost or stolen bins replaced free of charge by contacting our Customer Service Centre on 01738 475000 or via our MyPKC online customer portal at my.pkc.gov.uk.”

‌

See Also Robert DeNiro says Noel Gallagher asked him to listen to Oasis but he never will

Click here for more news and sport from Perthshire.

The figures were obtained by private wheelie bin supplier SkipsandBins.com, who say that the figures showed a nine per cent increase across Scotland, highlighting the scale of the issue facing councils and residents alike.

‌



The figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Skips and Bins, shows that in 2023 and 2024 alone, 120,458 wheelie bins were replaced across 17 Scottish local authorities.

The number of replacements rose from 58,530 in 2023 to 64,477 in 2024.

Among the councils with the highest number of replacements were South Lanarkshire, with 23,337 bins replaced across the two years, South Ayrshire (16,347), and Fife (15,975).

‌



At the other end of the scale, Stirling Council and Clackmannanshire saw the most notable decreases in bin replacements, falling by 32 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

Scott Hawthorne, Founding Director of Skips and Bins, said: “The amount of wheelie bin replacements that occurred throughout 2023 and 2024 indicates a serious issue. We are seeing endless headlines of wheelie bin theft, arson attacks, and weather conditions involving wheelie bins.

“Councils need to encourage residents to take proactive steps to secure their bins, as this not only helps prevent damage but also reduces costs that ultimately affect taxpayers.

‌



“Simple measures, such as grouping bins together, securing them with ties, and placing them out as close as possible to collection times, can make a big difference.

“The impact of unsecured bins isn’t just inconvenient, it’s costly for councils and households alike.

“Encouraging these precautions is vital in ensuring bins remain safe and secure during storms.”

Article continues below

Click here for more news and sport from Perthshire.