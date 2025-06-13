Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Head to Coachella 2025 Together (2025)

Former Bachelor Peter Weber and ex Kelley Flanagan are still on great terms!

The former couple, who appeared on The Bachelor season 24, enjoyed the festivities at the Coachella and Revolve festivals over the weekend together.

Weber, 33, shared an Instagram Story video on Saturday, April 12, showing him, Flanagan, also 33, and a friend in the back of a car heading to Revolve in Thermal, California. “Uh oh,” he wrote over the image.

Flanagan also posted an image of herself en route to Revolve, showing off her outfit for the day. The former attorney wore a brown spaghetti strap top and had her hair in a ponytail for the festivities.

On Sunday, April 13, health supplement company BelliWelli caught up with the exes at Coachella and captured the experience via TikTok. In the video, a woman asks Weber whether he is Pete from The Bachelor and provides him with a sample of BelliWelli’s fiber supplement powder. Weber notes that his ex is a fan of the product, just as Flanagan walks into view.

Weber and Flanagan were both on The Bachelor season 24, where Flanagan vied for the pilot’s affection. She ultimately came in fifth place, with Weber proposing to model Hannah Ann Sluss. The couple ended their engagement in January 2020.

Related: Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's Complete Relationship Timeline

Weber and Flanagan then announced they were dating in May 2020, but the couple called it quits in December that year. They decided to give things another shot in August 2022 but broke up again in April 2023.

In a March 2024 interview, Weber described how he and Flanagan “trauma-bonded” over their Bachelor experience.

“I think, honestly, my ex Kelley, we actually kind of admitted we’re like, ‘We were trauma-bonded,’” Weber said on “The Ringer Reality TV Podcast” last year. “We definitely fell in love a couple months into dating and all that. We definitely did. It was a really beautiful relationship before it ended.”

Following her relationship with Weber, Flanagan moved on with Ari Raptis, but she confirmed in November 2024 that she was single, accusing Raptis of infidelity.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor‘ and ‘Bachelorette‘ Leads: Where Are They Now?

“I know many of you have been curious about my dating life and I tried to keep things private for a while,” Flanagan wrote in a TikTok Story post at the time. “I thought working on it away from social media would have helped but sometimes things don’t go as planned.”

Word Search Bachelor Nation Play now

She continued, “I found out that I was being highly disrespected for the past seven months and if it wasn’t for all of you (my followers) and girls being girls’ girls, I would have stayed in the dark and never known.”

Related: From TikToks to Shady Reveals! Tracking Peter Weber‘s Post-‘Bachelor’ Drama

Flanagan further noted that her “heart is shattered” but said she was “so grateful” for her circle of supporters.