Petrol prices to tumble further amid turmoil on global oil market (2025)

Petrol prices across most Australian capital cities are tipped to fall further in the lead-up to the Easter and Anzac Day long weekends as global oil markets remain in turmoil over fears Donald Trump’s tariff war will batter the global economy and crush demand for energy.

The cost of crude oil, which is refined into petrol and diesel, has tumbled nearly 15 per cent in two weeks to levels not seen since 2020-21 when COVID-19 shutdowns confined billions of people to their homes and wiped out fuel usage globally.

As Australian drivers stop to fill up at the bowser ahead of the coming public holidays, cheaper fuel loomed as a “silver lining”, said Peter Khoury, a spokesman for the National Roads and Motorists Association (NRMA).

Tapis crude, Australia’s regional oil benchmark, is down $10 a barrel since the start of April, and has already driven sharp discounts in wholesale petrol prices that would continue flowing through to the pump, new NRMA analysis shows.