PGA Tour star hit with suspension after competing in LIV Golf event (2025)

Wesley Bryan has been banned from competing on the PGA Tour after he played in The Duels, which was a LIV Golf event that took place in Miami earlier this month

PGA Tour star hit with suspension after competing in LIV Golf event (1)

Wesley Bryan has been slapped with an indefinite suspension by the PGA Tour for participating in 'The Duels' - a LIV Golf event that took place earlier this month. On April 5, LIV Golf launched 'The Duels,' a fresh competition pairing 12 pros from the Saudi-backed league and social media influencers together on six teams of two.

The pairings in the nine-hole scramble Miami-based event - which was broadcast exclusively on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel - included Sergio Garcia and George Bryan, Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon, Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels, Phil Mickelson and Horvat, Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan, as well as Cameron Smith and Fat Perez.


Garcia and Bryan ultimately emerged victorious in the spinoff of the PGA Tour's Creator Classic, narrowly fending off Watson and Kwon in a playoff to take home a major share of the £188,000 ($250,000) prize pool.

"At LIV Golf, we champion bold, new approaches to the game, and The Duels is a perfect example of how golf continues to evolve and engage fans," LIV Golf League's Chief Marketing Officer Adam Harter said, reports the Mirror US.

"We love what the creator community has done for this game and this event is a way to celebrate the creativity and passion that fuels the modern golf community while connecting them with the most exciting elite golfers on the planet."


Ryan French from MondayQ reported that on the same day 'The Duels' was announced, March 26, Bryan found himself on probation with the PGA Tour. It was clear to those involved in the debut event that disciplinary actions could include "being excluded from any PGA Tour-affiliated events and content going forward."

PGA Tour star hit with suspension after competing in LIV Golf event (2)

Merely a day later, after The Duels video was posted on Horvat's YouTube channel, racking up over two million views, Bryan faced an indefinite suspension from the PGA Tour. Nevertheless, when speaking to MondayQ, the 35-year-old maintained his stance without remorse.

Article continues below

"No, I don't have regrets. That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf," he proudly stated. "We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube."

Reminiscent of events from 2022, the PGA Tour had put forth a strict ruling against players joining "unauthorized events", which seemingly includes The Duels – an event Bryan partook in despite being a previous victor on the Tour, with his triumph at the 2017 RBC Heritage being a notable win by a single stroke against competitors like Luke Donald and Patrick Cantlay.

Reflecting on his time in professional golf, Bryan remains hopeful of making a comeback to the PGA Tour eventually. "For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing," he said. "I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."

PGA Tour star hit with suspension after competing in LIV Golf event (2025)

References

Top Articles
Video Game Tattoos Inspiration
Comprehensive Guide to Contact Lenses - Manufacturing and Materials
Lars Krutak on Indigenous Tattoo Traditions
Latest Posts
See Every Celebrity at the 2025 Met Gala (185+ Photos!)
Different Materials Used to Make Contact Lenses | EyeCare Guide
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kelle Weber

Last Updated:

Views: 6226

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kelle Weber

Birthday: 2000-08-05

Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988

Phone: +8215934114615

Job: Hospitality Director

Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball

Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.