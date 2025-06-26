Phatthalung man burns thief’s motorcycle after banana theft (2025)

Bright Choomanee13 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 6, 2025
A 45 year old man from Phatthalung set a motorcycle ablaze after catching a thief stealing bananas from his garden. The incident occurred at 9.30pm yesterday, April 5, when Bunrin (surname withheld) discovered the thief in his banana plantation in Mueang district’s Na Nod subdistrict.
Bunrin, who cultivates namwa, egg, and cavendish bananas on his four rai plot, has faced repeated thefts since his banana trees started to yield. The thief entered the garden on a motorcycle, which Bunrin observed while lying in wait.
Upon witnessing the thief attempt to cut ripe bananas, Bunrin confronted him by shouting, causing the thief to flee, abandoning his motorcycle. Angered by the persistent thefts, Bunrin resorted to setting the motorcycle on fire, destroying it, reported KhaoSod.
When questioned by reporters about his decision not to report the incident to the police, Bunrin explained that he had previously notified them multiple times without any resolution. The police failed to take action or apprehend the culprits, leaving him to handle the situation on his own.
In similar news, police in Phanat Nikhom district arrested a 35 year old suspect, identified as Nu, for his involvement in an attempted theft of a gate at a housing project. The theft, which took place at the Ban Sued housing project in Chon Buri’s Mueang Phanat Nikhom subdistrict, was captured on CCTV.
Nu and an accomplice attempted to steal the gate by loading it onto a motorcycle. However, due to the gate’s size and weight, they abandoned it and fled. On April 1, Police Colonel Thammarat Akarachaiphong, along with Deputy Chief of Investigation Police Lieutenant Colonel Phattharathon Charoenphon, announced the arrest of Nu.
The suspect was apprehended in the Na Phra That subdistrict of Phanat Nikhom district, Chon Buri, and the motorcycle used in the crime was seized. He has been charged with committing theft at night using a vehicle.
