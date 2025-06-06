Philadelphia faces Miami, seeks to stop 11-game skid (2025)

Philadelphia 76ers (23-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (35-43, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to end its 11-game losing streak with a win over Miami.

The Heat are 23-26 against conference opponents. Miami is 20-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 76ers are 14-34 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is the worst team in the league recording 39.4 rebounds per game led by Kelly Oubre Jr. averaging 6.1.

The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 49.0% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 109.6 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 109.9 the Heat allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is scoring 18.0 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 23.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the last 10 games.

Oubre is averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

76ers: 0-10, averaging 106.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Isaiah Stevens: day to day (foot), Tyler Herro: day to day (thigh), Nikola Jovic: day to day (hand), Kevin Love: day to day (personal), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (hamstring).

76ers: Kyle Lowry: day to day (hip), Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee), Eric Gordon: out for season (wrist), Tyrese Maxey: out for season (finger), Justin Edwards: day to day (ribs), Andre Drummond: day to day (toe), Paul George: out for season (groin), Joel Embiid: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.