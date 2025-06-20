Philadelphia visits New York on 5-game road slide (2025)

By: The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (23-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (47-27, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia travels to New York looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Knicks are 10-3 against Atlantic Division teams. New York ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 15.7 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.4.

The 76ers have gone 14-32 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 9-29 record against opponents over .500.

The Knicks average 116.4 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 115.8 the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Anunoby is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jared Butler is averaging 8.3 points and 3.4 assists for the 76ers. Justin Edwards is averaging 16.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 111.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

76ers: 1-9, averaging 112.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Ariel Hukporti: out (knee), Miles McBride: day to day (groin), Jalen Brunson: out (ankle), Cameron Payne: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out for season (wrist), Tyrese Maxey: out (back), Quentin Grimes: out (rest), Andre Drummond: out (toe), Paul George: out for season (groin), Guerschon Yabusele: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out for season (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Philadelphia visits New York on 5-game road slide (2025)

