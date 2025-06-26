Phonak Infino Hearing Aids | Save Money With EartoHear (2025)

The Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio is a premium hearing aid that integrates advanced technology to enhance speech clarity and user experience. A standout feature is its real-time artificial intelligence, powered by the DEEPSONIC chip, which offers 53 times more processing power than previous models. This innovation enables the device to effectively filter out background noise, ensuring clear speech understanding from any direction. (Reuters)

Designed for active lifestyles, the Audéo Sphere Infinio provides universal Bluetooth connectivity, allowing seamless streaming from both iPhone and Android devices. Users can enjoy hands-free calls and audio streaming, enhancing daily convenience. The device is rechargeable, offering up to 16 hours of use on a single charge, and boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in various environments. (Pure Hearing)

The Sphere Infinio’s deep neural network (DNN) chip expands the listening range from all directions and adjusts the sensitivity of its microphones, ensuring users don’t miss important sounds, even when someone is speaking from another room. (Claso Audiología)

In summary, the Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio represents a significant advancement in hearing aid technology, offering exceptional sound quality, advanced noise filtering, and versatile connectivity features to meet the demands of modern users.