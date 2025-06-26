Phonak Infino Hearing Aids | Save Money With EartoHear (2025)

How Our Process Works
Schedule a appointment appointment for a hearing exam at one of our coinvent locations
Our hearing exams are free we encourage you to bring someone with a familiar voice such as a spouse or family member
After your exam we will review the results with you and make recommendations to treat your hearing loss.
Once we receive the order for your new hearing aids, we will schedule a appointment for a fitting. During the fitting we will be programming the hearing aids to your specific loss. We offer flexible monthly payments
Phonak Infino Hearing Aids: Overview
The Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio is a premium hearing aid that integrates advanced technology to enhance speech clarity and user experience. A standout feature is its real-time artificial intelligence, powered by the DEEPSONIC chip, which offers 53 times more processing power than previous models. This innovation enables the device to effectively filter out background noise, ensuring clear speech understanding from any direction. (Reuters)
Designed for active lifestyles, the Audéo Sphere Infinio provides universal Bluetooth connectivity, allowing seamless streaming from both iPhone and Android devices. Users can enjoy hands-free calls and audio streaming, enhancing daily convenience. The device is rechargeable, offering up to 16 hours of use on a single charge, and boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in various environments. (Pure Hearing)
The Sphere Infinio’s deep neural network (DNN) chip expands the listening range from all directions and adjusts the sensitivity of its microphones, ensuring users don’t miss important sounds, even when someone is speaking from another room. (Claso Audiología)
In summary, the Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio represents a significant advancement in hearing aid technology, offering exceptional sound quality, advanced noise filtering, and versatile connectivity features to meet the demands of modern users.
Autosense OS 6.0: Operating System by Phonak
AutoSense OS 6.0 is Phonak’s latest automatic operating system designed to seamlessly adapt to a user’s listening environment. It utilizes artificial intelligence and deep learning to analyze sound inputs in real time, making precise adjustments to optimize speech understanding and listening comfort.
How AutoSense OS 6.0 Works:
1. Environmental Analysis:
•The system continuously scans the user’s surroundings, identifying noise levels, speech patterns, and sound sources.
•It can recognize and differentiate between various environments, such as quiet settings, noisy gatherings, music, and outdoor conditions.
2. Automatic Adjustments:
•Based on the detected environment, AutoSense OS 6.0 automatically adjusts the hearing aid settings by blending multiple pre-programmed sound settings.
•It fine-tunes features such as noise reduction, directional microphone focus, and speech enhancement without the need for manual intervention.
3. Enhanced Speech Clarity:
•The system prioritizes speech while reducing background noise, even in challenging environments like restaurants or crowded spaces.
•It dynamically adapts in real time, ensuring the user hears speech clearly from different directions.
4. Seamless Transitions:
•AutoSense OS 6.0 smoothly transitions between listening situations without abrupt changes, providing a natural hearing experience.
•Whether moving from a quiet room to a noisy street, the system ensures a consistent and comfortable sound experience.
5. Customization and Connectivity:
•Users can personalize AutoSense OS 6.0 settings via the myPhonak app, allowing fine-tuning for specific preferences.
•The system integrates with Bluetooth-enabled devices, ensuring optimized sound for calls, music, and media streaming.
AutoSense OS 6.0 is designed to provide effortless hearing by intelligently adapting to everyday life, giving users an enhanced and hassle-free listening experience in any situation.
Bluetooth Technology by Phonak
Phonak’s Bluetooth technology is designed to provide seamless wireless connectivity to a variety of devices, offering users a convenient and high-quality listening experience. Unlike traditional hearing aids that rely on intermediary devices, Phonak hearing aids feature universal Bluetooth connectivity, meaning they can directly connect to almost any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and laptops.
How Phonak’s Bluetooth Technology Works:
1. Universal Compatibility:
•Phonak hearing aids use Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, allowing them to connect to both iOS and Android devices without the need for an additional streamer.
•They support hands-free calling, meaning users can take phone calls directly through their hearing aids using built-in microphones.
2. Bilateral Streaming:
•When connected to a smartphone or other audio source, sound is streamed to both ears simultaneously, providing a balanced and clear listening experience.
•The technology ensures high-quality audio with minimal delay, which is ideal for phone calls, music streaming, and watching videos.
3. Multiple Device Pairing:
•Phonak hearing aids can pair with multiple devices at once, allowing users to switch between them easily. For example, they can stay connected to a smartphone for calls while also receiving audio from a laptop or TV.
•The hearing aids automatically prioritize the active connection, ensuring a seamless transition between devices.
4. Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling:
•Thanks to Phonak’s RogerDirect™ technology and built-in microphones, users can take phone calls without having to hold their phone near their mouth.
•The hearing aids capture the user’s voice and transmit it to the phone, allowing for two-way communication just like a wireless headset.
5. Customization Through the myPhonak App:
•Users can fine-tune their hearing aid settings for different Bluetooth-connected devices through the myPhonak app.
•Features such as volume control, sound balance, and environment-specific presets can be adjusted to enhance the listening experience.
6. Low Power Consumption:
•Phonak hearing aids use Bluetooth Low Energy for efficient power usage, extending battery life even when streaming audio regularly.
•Rechargeable models provide all-day connectivity with a single charge.
Key Benefits of Phonak Bluetooth Technology:
•Direct streaming from any Bluetooth-enabled device.
•Hands-free phone calls with built-in microphones.
•Multipoint connectivity for easy switching between devices.
•High-quality stereo sound for calls, music, and media.
Overall, Phonak’s Bluetooth technology enhances user convenience and accessibility by providing a reliable, high-quality wireless listening experience across various devices and environments.
Tap Control
With Phonak Tap control you no longer have to worry about if you pushed the right button. Simply double tab the top of your ear to activate voice assistants, answer phone calls, pause/resume any media you are listening to. Not only does this give the hearing aid wearer a ease of use and comfort, it makes wearing a hearing aid less discrete.
Wireless Microphone Option: RogerDirect
In group conversations such as work meeting and social gatherings it is sometimes necessary to get a boost for your hearing. This is where the RogerDirect technology helps with improved understanding of speech with wireless microphones. Phonak offers compatible devices that include the Roger Pen, the Roger Table Mic and much more.
Rechargeability Options by Phonak
The Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio hearing aids feature a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to 16 hours of use on a full charge, even with Bluetooth streaming. The battery fully charges in about 3 hours, while a 30-minute quick charge offers up to 6 hours of use.
Charging is simple with options like the Phonak Charger Ease for overnight charging and the Charger Case Go™, which provides portable power. LED indicators display charging progress, ensuring users stay informed about battery levels.
Designed for long-term use, the battery lasts up to 6 years, is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, and offers an eco-friendly alternative to disposable batteries.