Phuket lawyer arrested over harassment and multiple marriages (2025)

Phuket lawyer arrested over harassment and multiple marriages

Table of Contents
Saturday, April 5, 2025

67 1 minute read

Police in Phuket apprehended a well-known lawyer following allegations of harassment and multiple marriages.

An arrest warrant was executed yesterday, April 4, as the Phuket Provincial Investigation Unit detained Anantarak, a social media-famous lawyer, at a local car park. This comes after previous revelations on a television show regarding claims of harassment and his admission of being involved with over 10 women.

The arrest occurred at 11.10am, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Waratha Wutthirak, Deputy Superintendent of the Phuket Provincial Investigation Unit, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Thap Thai Leelanon. The arrest warrant, issued by the Phuket Provincial Court under number 266/2568 on April 3, charged Anantarak with trespassing on another’s property with intent to possess, or disturbing the peaceful possession of property with threats of violence.

Anantarak was apprehended in the parking lot of the Phuket Provincial Land Office on Damrong Road, Talat Yai subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket province. The incident gained further attention when the Facebook page อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว posted images of the arrest, commenting on how Anantarak had flaunted a luxury car on social media earlier that day, only to be arrested in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Anantarak had posted a selfie with a luxury car, mentioning its 1.4 million baht finance estimate and noting it as an asset for emergencies. This post was accompanied by a hashtag indicating the car’s value retention, reported KhaoSod.

Phuket lawyer arrested over harassment and multiple marriages (4)

Following the arrest, Anantarak was taken to Patong Police Station for legal proceedings.

In similar news, prominent lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd, known as “Lawyer Tam,” and six others have been charged by the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) in a high-profile fraud case involving Jatuporn Ubonlert, also known as “Madame Oy.”

The court has ordered them to repay 111 million baht—72 million from a bogus online lottery scheme and 39 million linked to luxury car scams.

According to the OAG, “Two police investigation reports were submitted on January 20, prompting a review committee due to public interest.”

Sittra, 44, and his 41 year old wife, Patthitta, face charges including fraud and money laundering.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

