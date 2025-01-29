Physical Therapy Aide, Part Time at Kaiser Permanente (2025)

Primary Location Nottingham, Maryland Worker Location Onsite Job Number 1316674 Date posted 11/19/2024
Description:
Job Summary:
Under direction supervision, maintains the Physical Therapy Department in an orderly, prepares and cleans the treatment areas and equipment, orders and maintains supplies, greets patients, escorts patients to and from the treatment areas, assists with preparation of patients for treatment, assists in preparation of treatment procedures and prepares set-ups for physical therapy procedures, and assist with the Physical Therapy Receptionists duties.
Essential Responsibilities:
- Greets patients who come to the Physical Therapy Department. Determines the nature of the patients visit and explains relevant procedures. Inform Physical Therapist that patient has arrived for scheduled appointment.
- Maintains department in an orderly fashion. Prepares and cleans treatment areas and equipment before and after treatment. Stocks treatment areas with appropriate supplies. Replaces linen bags when filled.
- Maintains equipment in proper working order. Reports any unsafe equipment to supervisor.
- Orders and maintains supplies for the reception and clinical areas.
- Assists patients by answering questions or by referring the patients to appropriate medical facility staff for assistance.
- Escorts patients from the waiting room into the treatment area, and assists in preparation of patients for treatments.
- Assists in preparation of treatment procedures. Obtains necessary equipment, prepares hydro collator and ice packs, and prepares set-ups for other physical therapy procedure. Under direction from the provider staff applies the modality when appropriate.
- At end of treatment, removes hydro collator/ice packs, shuts off equipment, and escorts patients out of treatment.
- Fills, drains, and cleans whirlpools, hydro-collators and paraffin bath. Disposes the bio-hazardous waste bags. Drops off and picks up suture sets at sterile supply.
- Assists with receptionists duties including receives telephone calls, taking messages, returns calls as directed by provider staff. Confirm appointments, check patients in and out.
- Assists providers with referral management; open and close referrals, assists patients by scheduling, canceling, checking appointments including communication with the referring provider regarding the need for updating referrals.
- Assists with patient education, stocks exercise handouts and patient education literature, distributes literature and plays educational video tapes as directed by provider staff.
- Manages the inventory of linen for the clinic: adjust quantity, cancel order, store linen as appropriate.
- Under instruction from the provider staff, provides one-on-one patient supervision during the exercise portion of the treatment plan.
- Assists with handling and processing of orthotics.
- Informs provider staff of any patient requiring immediate attention and brings patient or unusual situation to the attention of the supervisor.
- Assists with data collection, monthly statistics, and quality assurance indicators.
- Performs other related duties as directed.
Monday to friday , coverage other PT sites as able.
Basic Qualifications:
Experience
- Previous experience in a clinical setting involving patient care or education in a related required.
Education
- High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required.
License, Certification, Registration
- N/A
Additional Requirements:
- Effective interpersonal and communication skills required.
- Knowledge of medical terminology required.
- Proficiency in the use of applicable computer software.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Previous reception experience preferred, ideally in a clinical setting.
Primary Location: Maryland,Nottingham,Nottingham Rehabilitation Center Scheduled Weekly Hours: 20 Shift: Day Workdays: Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri Working Hours Start: 01:15 PM Working Hours End: 05:15 PM Job Schedule: Part-time Job Type: Standard Worker Location: Onsite Employee Status: Regular Employee Group/Union Affiliation: M40|OPEIU|Local 2 Job Level: Entry Level Department: Nottingham Rehab Center - Physical Therapy - 1808 Pay Range: $22.84 - $33.62 / hour The ranges posted above reflect the location in the job posting. The salary range may vary if you reside in a different location or state than the location posted. Travel: Yes, 10 % of the Time On-site: Work location is on-site (KP designated office, medical office building or hospital). Worker location must align with Kaiser Permanente's Authorized States policy. At Kaiser Permanente, equity, inclusion and diversity are inextricably linked to our mission, and we aim to make it a part of everything we do. We know that having a diverse and inclusive workforce makes Kaiser Permanente a better place to receive health care, a more supportive partner in our communities we serve, and a more fulfilling place to work. Working at Kaiser Permanente means that you agree to and abide by our commitment to equity and our expectation that we all work together to create an inclusive work environment focused on a sense of belonging and wellbeing.
