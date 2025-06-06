Pike the Pools' West Star again (2025)

Ascot Racecourse in Perth hosted its prestigious WA Oaks Day on April 5 as well as a plethora of distinguished guests, among whom were Singapore Pools' staff.

Singapore's gaming company was invited to lend its name to one supporting race, the A$80,000 (S$65,800) Singapore Pools Trophy 2025 Handicap over 1,200m.

It was the second such experience going back to almost a year ago when a similarly named race was staged on WATC Derby day on April 13, 2024.

By coincidence, Perth's most decorated jockey William Pike, who won the inaugural edition with favourite Oly's Choice, has done it again - as if perpetuating his hit-and-run visits at Kranji from 2016 to 2019.

The "Wizard from the West", as he is often called in the Australian media, delivered on another top pick - and suitably named - West Star ($8) for trainer Simon Miller.

On hand in 2024, Pools' board member Lee Kwok Cheong, chief product officer Simon Leong and senior manager (product content) Steven Tan were again present at the prize presentation one year on.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Perth Racing," said Leong.

"Australian races have been a key feature of our horse racing offerings. We are delighted to partner with Perth Racing to deliver unparalleled racing experiences that engage fans worldwide and elevate the global horse racing scene."

There is a distinct possibility the Singapore Pools Trophy may turn into a reference race for Perth's richest race, the A$5 million The Quokka (1,200m) on April 26.

"His brain is so switched on and he did it so effortlessly today. I have no doubt he can measure up in The Quokka," said Kelly Kinninmont, Miller's stable foreman.

"He's something to look forward to. He's very exciting."

The Group 3 WA Oaks (2,400m) was easily won by odds-on favourite ($8) Machine Gun Gracie.

At Randwick in Sydney, the first day of The Championships saw some exciting Group 1 winners like Vinrock in the Inglis Sires' (1,400m), Briasa in the T.J. Smith Stakes (1,200m) and Stefi Magnetica in the Doncaster Mile (1,600m).

But none was as stellar as Aeliana in the A$2 million (S$1.65 million) Australian Derby (2,400m).

The Chris Waller-trained Castelvecchio three-year-old was the only filly in the 18-horse field, but gave the boys a real hiding as she walked in by around five lengths.

Sitting in an ideal one-out, one-back position from the off, Aeliana ($11) was never in doubt once jockey Damian Lane peeled her out to the middle of the track.

Jogging up to leader Plymouth (Mark Zahra), she soon left her male rivals gasping in her wake.

While the Australian Derby was Aeliana's owner Star Thoroughbred's first, the win handed both trainer and jockey a second gong in the 164-year-old classic.

Riff Rocket (2024) and Jon Snow (2017) gave Waller and Lane their first Australian Derby respectively.

"She was just beaten in the Caulfield Guineas, beaten a nose by Broadsiding in the Randwick Guineas," said Waller. "It wasn't frustrating, but she deserved it.

"She's starting to mature, that was a dominant win. I don't get as emotional these days as I used to, but that was really special."

manyan@sph.com.sg