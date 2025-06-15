Pistachio Pastry Cream (2025)

This tried-and-true pistachio pastry cream is simple to make, remarkably stable, and comes out perfect every time. It's rich and thick enough to use as a filling for cream pies and layer cakes (hello, pistachio cream cake), or use it to make a pistachio version of the classicNapoleon dessert.

It's also creamy enough to easily pipe into pastries likeeclairsandcream puffs.

Thanks to a bit of gelatin, this pastry cream will hold its own at room temperature for hours without breaking down and can even be frozen.

Ingredients needed to prepare this recipe

This recipe begins with my favorite tried-and-true pastry cream recipe. I've been making this pastry cream for decades and it's a key ingredient in over 16 recipes on this website alone!

Pastry cream is simply a cooked custard thickened with cornstarch and, in this recipe, a bit of gelatin.

For this pistachio version, I simply added a generous amount of pistachio paste, which is made from super find ground pistachios. This is the brand I use:

How to freeze pastry cream

According to the entire internet, you cannot freeze pastry cream. But, friends, I am here to tell you that you CAN, in fact, freeze this pastry cream because of one superstar ingredient:gelatin. Yes, the recipe also includes cornstarch and freezing things thickened with cornstarch generally results in a gloppy, gluey mess. But, simply add some gelatin and you can freeze the pastry cream with abandon. The consistency after it has thawed will still be perfectly creamy and delicious.It's magical.

Freeze the filling BEFORE adding the pistachio paste or whipped cream (if using). Let the pastry cream cool in the refrigerator completely. Then, make sure it's in an air-tight container or a bowl that's well wrapped and put it in the freezer for up to 3 months. Allow the frozen pastry cream to thaw in the refrigerator overnight or at room temperature for about 3-4 hours. Once thawed, follow the recipe instructions to add the pistachio past and whipped cream (if using).

Use pistachio pastry cream to make a pistachio cream cake

This pistachio cream cake is like an actual mic drop for your next dinner party or birthday party oranythingparty. It's what we like to call a show stopperand so good it's guaranteed to impress everyone you choose to share it with.

