Planning on voting early? Here's your guide to pre-polling (2025)

The federal election is just over two weeks away, with Australians to vote for the government they want to lead the country for the next three years.

If you can't make it to the voting booths on election day, there are other ways to have your say.

When is the federal election?

Saturday, May 3.

Can I vote early?

Yes.

An increasing number of Australians have been opting to cast their votes before polling day.

Data released by the AEC shows more than 5.6 million Australians pre-polled in the 2022 federal election, and almost 1.8 million more returned a postal vote.

Though technically, there is eligibility criteria for voting early.

Here's what the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website says on early voting eligibility:

When does early voting start?

Legislation passed in 2021 requires that pre-polling commence no more than 12 days before the election date.

This time around, pre-polling centres won't begin opening until Tuesday, April 22.

But this depends on individual voting centres — some might not open until after April 22.

Some postal voters may receive their ballots before Tuesday.

How do I vote early?

Visit an early voting centre:

One of the easiest ways to vote early is by going to your nearest early voting centre.

See Also Acer Expands Nitro Gaming Line

These are just like normal voting booths, but they are open before election day.

Postal voting:

Postal voters will be able to vote as soon as they receive their voting packs in the mail.

They can vote on the day, but they can send in their votes ahead of time too.

But if you plan taking this route, you'll need to apply to be postal voter, which you can do via the AEC's online application portal.

If you plan on voting by post, you will need to apply by 6pm on Wednesday, April 30.

Telephone voting:

If you're blind or have low vision, you can vote early via the AEC’s dedicated telephone voting service, which will operate from April 22.

But there's strict eligibility criteria for this service, so check out the AEC's website on telephone voting first.

People who are stationed in Antarctica are also eligible to vote over the phone.

Where can I find an early voting centre near me?

The best way is to check out the Australian Electoral Commission's website.

You'll be able to find a voting location based on your locality, suburb or postcode here.

But you'll need to select the "before election day" button.

The chances are that you'll be able to spot the early voting centre pretty easily as you get close to it, because there will be election signs and party volunteers hanging around the entrance.

Loading...

Having trouble seeing this form? Try this link.