Playboy Matt Evans (2025)

Matthew Nicolas Evans (born October 22, 1986) is a Filipino actor who rose to prominence after appearing in Filipino soap operas Komiks Presents: Da Adventures of Pedro Penduko, Tanging Yaman and Rosalka. Evans previously competed in Philippine reality television show Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 1. Evans was born to father Thalmage Eugene Evans, an American citizen, and mother Vivien Mercado Nicolas, a Filipino. He has two half siblings. His biological father left his mother before he was bo