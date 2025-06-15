PM calls for making zero waste a reality (2025)

PM extends Eid greetings to leaders of Qatar, Egypt, Oman, Tajikistan.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaf­firmed Pakistan’s commitment to a cleaner, healthier and more sustain­able future, stressing that it is im­perative that they moved beyond the linear “take-make-dispose” economy and embrace a circular model fo­cused on waste reduction and re­source efficiency.

“Waste pollution is a pressing cri­sis that threatens our environment, public health, and economy. Plastic and hazardous waste are adversely affecting our rivers, landfills and air, exacerbating climate change. With rapid urbanisation and industrial growth, Pakistan must adopt sustain­able waste management solutions that protect our environment and drive economic and social develop­ment,” the prime minister said in a message on International Day of Zero Waste being observed on Sunday (to­day), March 30. This year’s theme, ‘Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles,’ highlighted the urgency of sustainability in an industry that gen­erates massive waste, he said, adding as a major textile producer, Pakistan was committed to promoting eco-friendly manufacturing, textile re­cycling, and ethical consumerism to reduce environmental impact.

“The Government has taken deci­sive steps to combat waste pollution. Our Circular Economy Policy, under its formulation phase, will revolu­tionize waste management. The Liv­ing Indus Initiative works to restore the Indus River Basin by reducing pollution and promoting conserva­tion and advocacy campaigns like Clean Green Pakistan Movement to empower communities to enhance waste management at the grassroots level,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime min­ister as saying.

Additionally, the prime minister said their Plastic Waste Management Action Plan was eliminating single-use plastics, encouraging biodegrad­able alternatives, and expanding re­cycling efforts.

They were also advocating Extend­ed Producer Responsibility (EPR) to ensure manufacturers take account­ability for the entire lifecycle of their products, integrating waste manage­ment into production and packaging, he observed.

However, the prime minister un­derscored that achieving a zero-waste society required collective action. Citizens must reduce waste at home, recycle, and compost. Busi­nesses must shift to sustainable pro­duction and minimize waste, he said, adding local governments must strengthen waste collection and expand recycling facilities while the private sector must innovate in waste-to-energy and green entrepreneurship solutions.

“Every action counts. Let us work together to make zero waste a reality, ensuring a healthier planet for our future generations,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended Eid greet­ings to leaders of Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and Tajikistan.

Pakistan and Qatar have re­affirmed their common desire to further strengthen the close brotherly relations in the trade and investment. This came during a telephonic conversa­tion between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

It was agreed that a delegation from Qatar shall visit Pakistan immediately after Eid to carry forward discussions on invest­ment. Fondly recalling his visit to Doha last October, the Prime Minister conveyed his deep ap­preciation to the Amir for host­ing the Manzar cultural exhibi­tion, which was inaugurated in his presence. The Prime Minis­ter proposed the idea of having a similar exhibition hosted in La­hore, which the Amir very gra­ciously accepted.

The regional situation was also discussed and the Prime Minister expressed his deep ap­preciation for Qatar’s diplomat­ic role in peace efforts, particu­larly in Gaza.

The Prime Minister con­veyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Amir and the brotherly people of Qatar on Eid ul Fitr. The Amir of Qatar warm­ly reciprocated the Prime Minis­ter’s Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan. Also, Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen bi­lateral cooperation with Oman across all spheres.

He expressed this resolve during a telephone conversation with Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction on the recent successful visit of the Pakistan’s Commerce Minister to Muscat, which would pave the way for the two sides to explore mutu­ally beneficial avenues for co­operation. He also reiterated his invitation to the Sultan of Oman and requested him to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm greetings and best wish­es to the Sultan as well as the brotherly people of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his remarks, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq warmly re­ciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on social media platform X, said he spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, and extend­ed the sincerest greetings to him and brotherly people of Oman on Eid-ul-Fitr. He said we reaf­firmed our shared commitment to deepening Pakistan-Oman bi­lateral ties, particularly in trade and investment. The Prime Min­ister expressed his appreciation on the successful visit of Paki­stan’s Commerce Minister to Muscat and reiterated his invi­tation to the Sultan of Oman for undertaking an official visit to Pakistan soon. Pakistan and Ta­jikistan have expressed satisfac­tion on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

This came during a telephon­ic conversation between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Tajiki­stan Emomali Rahmon.

The Prime Minister congrat­ulated Tajikistan President on the recent signing of the ‘Treaty on the Delimitation of the Kyr­gyz-Tajik Border’.

He said that he looks forward to participate in the upcoming “International High-Level Event on Glaciers’ Preservation” being hosted in Dushanbe in the end of May 2025. The Prime Minister congratulated the President and people of Tajikistan on the aus­picious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

In his remarks, President Emomali Rahmon thanked the Prime Minister for the tele­phone call and conveyed his sincere wishes for the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he had pleasure of speaking with President of Tajikistan Emom­ali Rahmon. He said we reaf­firmed our shared commitment to deepening Pakistan-Tajiki­stan ties that have grown stron­ger since his visit to Dushanbe in last July. He said he reiterated his invitation to President Emo­mali Rahmon to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephon­ic conversation with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi and exchanged Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.

During the call, the Prime Min­ister conveyed warm wishes to the leadership, government and the people of Egypt while pray­ing for their continued prosperi­ty, peace and progress.

The Prime Minister fondly re­called his visit to Cairo in De­cember last year where he par­ticipated in the D-8 Summit. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its existing friendly ties with Egypt across all spheres of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister lauded the success of Egypt’s Hepati­tis C program. The two leaders agreed that an Egyptian dele­gation would visit Pakistan im­mediately after Eid to assist Pakistan’s Hepatitis control ef­forts and a Pakistani delegation would also visit Egypt in this re­gard. The Egyptian President warmly reciprocated the Eid ul Fitr greetings and extended his best wishes to the people of Pa­kistan on this joyous occasion. He also expressed Egypt’s desire to strengthen its mutually bene­ficial cooperation with Pakistan.