PM calls for making zero waste a reality (2025)

PM extends Eid greetings to leaders of Qatar, Egypt, Oman, Tajikistan.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future, stressing that it is imperative that they moved beyond the linear “take-make-dispose” economy and embrace a circular model focused on waste reduction and resource efficiency.
“Waste pollution is a pressing crisis that threatens our environment, public health, and economy. Plastic and hazardous waste are adversely affecting our rivers, landfills and air, exacerbating climate change. With rapid urbanisation and industrial growth, Pakistan must adopt sustainable waste management solutions that protect our environment and drive economic and social development,” the prime minister said in a message on International Day of Zero Waste being observed on Sunday (today), March 30. This year’s theme, ‘Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles,’ highlighted the urgency of sustainability in an industry that generates massive waste, he said, adding as a major textile producer, Pakistan was committed to promoting eco-friendly manufacturing, textile recycling, and ethical consumerism to reduce environmental impact.
“The Government has taken decisive steps to combat waste pollution. Our Circular Economy Policy, under its formulation phase, will revolutionize waste management. The Living Indus Initiative works to restore the Indus River Basin by reducing pollution and promoting conservation and advocacy campaigns like Clean Green Pakistan Movement to empower communities to enhance waste management at the grassroots level,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
Additionally, the prime minister said their Plastic Waste Management Action Plan was eliminating single-use plastics, encouraging biodegradable alternatives, and expanding recycling efforts.
They were also advocating Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to ensure manufacturers take accountability for the entire lifecycle of their products, integrating waste management into production and packaging, he observed.
However, the prime minister underscored that achieving a zero-waste society required collective action. Citizens must reduce waste at home, recycle, and compost. Businesses must shift to sustainable production and minimize waste, he said, adding local governments must strengthen waste collection and expand recycling facilities while the private sector must innovate in waste-to-energy and green entrepreneurship solutions.
“Every action counts. Let us work together to make zero waste a reality, ensuring a healthier planet for our future generations,” he said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended Eid greetings to leaders of Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and Tajikistan.
Pakistan and Qatar have reaffirmed their common desire to further strengthen the close brotherly relations in the trade and investment. This came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
It was agreed that a delegation from Qatar shall visit Pakistan immediately after Eid to carry forward discussions on investment. Fondly recalling his visit to Doha last October, the Prime Minister conveyed his deep appreciation to the Amir for hosting the Manzar cultural exhibition, which was inaugurated in his presence. The Prime Minister proposed the idea of having a similar exhibition hosted in Lahore, which the Amir very graciously accepted.
The regional situation was also discussed and the Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar’s diplomatic role in peace efforts, particularly in Gaza.
The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Amir and the brotherly people of Qatar on Eid ul Fitr. The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan. Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Oman across all spheres.
He expressed this resolve during a telephone conversation with Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.
The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction on the recent successful visit of the Pakistan’s Commerce Minister to Muscat, which would pave the way for the two sides to explore mutually beneficial avenues for cooperation. He also reiterated his invitation to the Sultan of Oman and requested him to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Sultan as well as the brotherly people of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his remarks, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on social media platform X, said he spoke to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, and extended the sincerest greetings to him and brotherly people of Oman on Eid-ul-Fitr. He said we reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening Pakistan-Oman bilateral ties, particularly in trade and investment. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation on the successful visit of Pakistan’s Commerce Minister to Muscat and reiterated his invitation to the Sultan of Oman for undertaking an official visit to Pakistan soon. Pakistan and Tajikistan have expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.
This came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.
The Prime Minister congratulated Tajikistan President on the recent signing of the ‘Treaty on the Delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Border’.
He said that he looks forward to participate in the upcoming “International High-Level Event on Glaciers’ Preservation” being hosted in Dushanbe in the end of May 2025. The Prime Minister congratulated the President and people of Tajikistan on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
In his remarks, President Emomali Rahmon thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and conveyed his sincere wishes for the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he had pleasure of speaking with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. He said we reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening Pakistan-Tajikistan ties that have grown stronger since his visit to Dushanbe in last July. He said he reiterated his invitation to President Emomali Rahmon to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi and exchanged Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.
During the call, the Prime Minister conveyed warm wishes to the leadership, government and the people of Egypt while praying for their continued prosperity, peace and progress.
The Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Cairo in December last year where he participated in the D-8 Summit. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its existing friendly ties with Egypt across all spheres of mutual interest.
The Prime Minister lauded the success of Egypt’s Hepatitis C program. The two leaders agreed that an Egyptian delegation would visit Pakistan immediately after Eid to assist Pakistan’s Hepatitis control efforts and a Pakistani delegation would also visit Egypt in this regard. The Egyptian President warmly reciprocated the Eid ul Fitr greetings and extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this joyous occasion. He also expressed Egypt’s desire to strengthen its mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan.
