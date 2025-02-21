Politics latest: Justice secretary hits out at Tories as she announces reforms to Probation Service (2025)

Today's news
- Shabana Mahmood gives speech on plans to reform Probation Service - watch and follow live
- Justice secretary hits out at 'fundamental dishonesty' in management of probation
- Starmer and Badenoch face off in PMQs at noon
- Government to deny citizenship to illegal migrants in push to stop small boat crossings
- Labour 'can’t afford not to' hit 1.5m new homes target, says Rayner - as new funding announced
- Top candidate for borders watchdog says he would commute from Finland
- Labour suspends 11 councillors over WhatsApp scandal
- Listen: Heathrow's long take-off
Justice secretary announces reforms to Probation Service - updates
The justice secretary turns to how she will solve the issues in that she has identified in the Probation Service (see previous post).
Firstly, Shabana Mahmood is cancelling courses for offenders who "pose a low risk to society" in order to end the "pretence that these courses were ever going to be delivered", while those who pose a higher risk will still receive them.
Secondly, she pledges that the government will recruit at least 1,300 new trainee probation officers next year in order to "guarantee" the future of the service.
Turning to the administrative burden in the Probation Service, Mahmood says officers are "drowning in paperwork", which "takes up valuable time that would be better spent working with offenders" and increases the "risk of error" when assessing the risk an offender poses.
Meanwhile, there are multiple digital systems that do not talk to each other, so the Ministry of Justice will soon pilot "a digital tool that will put all the information a probation officer needs to know into one place", that will eventually include data from other agencies, such as the police.
Turning to artificial intelligence (AI), the cabinet minister says a transcription and note-taking tool for supervision conversations is being looked at in order to save even more time.
"In time, AI could play a more active role to supervise offenders," Mahmood says.
Turning to the people who re-offend while out on licence, the justice secretary says: "We will never be able to stop every tragedy, but we have to stop more.
"There are improvements that we can and must make to the processes probation officers follow and the technology they use."
Next, she says the government will continue a programme the Tories implemented called "reset", meaning more time will be spent with offenders who are a higher risk, and the government will ensure offenders are directed to the service that will be able to address the root causes of their behaviour (be it alcohol or drugs, for example).
Justice secretary hits out at 'fundamental dishonesty' in management of probation
The justice secretary opens her speech by saying there are thousands of stories of "how our Probation Service protects the public and makes our streets safer".
But Shabana Mahmood says she wants to start by looking "to the past", and adds that it has become "an indispensable part of a criminal justice system that keeps us safe", currently supervising almost a quarter of a million offenders.
She hits out at the Tories, saying: "The axe of austerity swung, ideology trumped evidence, and probation suffered the consequences."
The splitting of the Probation Service in 2014, with some parts given to the private sector to be run, was a "devastating blow".
"The rhetoric was of a revolution in how we manage offenders. The reality was far different," Mahmood says.
She goes on to say that there has been a "lost decade" for the probation service, with "hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers' money wasted, and the service labelled inadequate".
"In 2021, it was finally, rightly, reunified and renationalised," she says.
Mahmood goes on to praise probation staff for making the country safer, particularly when prisons became full and offenders had to be released early.
But she says: "The service this government inherited was burdened with a workload that was quite simply impossible.
"There was a fundamental dishonesty at play, a confidence trick - a pretence that offenders would receive supervision which was, in fact, impossible to deliver."
Watch live: Justice secretary announces reforms to Probation Service
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is on her feet delivering a speech on reforms to the Probation Service.
She will discuss the challenges inherited from the previous government, and set out her vision to change the system in order to reduce re-offending.
The speech comes after thechief inspector of probation told Sky News that prisonersare being sent back to jail by the probation service because it's the "easiest thing to do", rather than solely for public protection.
Martin Jones cited caseload "pressure" in the service meaning officers are recalling people to jail to get them out of their "worry zone", even if it has "relatively little impact on the protection of the public", causing "overcrowded prisons" for "limited benefit" (read the full story here).
Watch the speech live in the stream above, at the link below - and follow updates here in the Politics Hub.
Prisoners being sent back to jail because it's the 'easiest thing to do'
By Mollie Malone, news correspondent, and Daniel Dunford, senior data journalist
Prisoners are being sent back to jail by the probation service because it's the "easiest thing to do", rather than solely for public protection, the chief inspector of probation has told Sky News.
Martin Jones cited caseload "pressure" in the service meaning officers are recalling people to jail to get them out of their "worry zone", even if it has "relatively little impact on the protection of the public", causing "overcrowded prisons" for "limited benefit".
"I think it's a symptom of a system under huge pressure," said Mr Jones.
"I'm not sure that the checks and balances are in place to ensure that it's really about significant risk to the public.
"There is of course a difference between somebody, for example, committing a very serious sexual or violent offence and perhaps somebody who is released from custody on licence, they don't have anywhere to live and they shoplift.
"They might face further charges. Is it really necessary for the protection of the public that person be recalled to custody?"
The recall population in England and Wales - the number of prisoners sent back to jail after release - has more than doubled in the last decade. It now accounts for 15% of the total number of people behind bars.
'Outrageous' that 'unelected judge' approved visas for Palestinian family under Ukraine scheme - Tory MP
A Palestinian family that fled Gaza has been granted the right to live in the UK following an appeal - after they applied to enter the country through a Ukrainian refugee scheme (more here).
Sky's Wilfred Frost asked Tory shadow minister Paul Holmes for his view of the ruling, and he replied: "I think this is an outrageous decision.
"The parliament and the government of the day decide who comes here and who doesn't."
He said the Tories "want a fair and firm immigration system where the British public helps those most in need", and the previous government set up the Ukrainian visa scheme for Ukrainian families.
"And now for an unelected judge to decide that they are going to gerrymander the system to allow other people to come in is outrageous," Holmes said.
"Kemi Badenoch last night said we may have to look again at reforming our human rights laws. We want to reform the ECHR [European Convention on Human Rights] if possible, but she has said if necessary, we will look at the membership of that.
"But the government now needs to tighten up human rights laws. They will have our support in doing that, because it's outrageous for judges to interpret the guidelines set down by a sovereign parliament and government in this way."
Tories accuse Labour of 'softening rhetoric' on housebuilding target
We've just been speaking to the shadow housing minister, and we started with the government's announcement of£350m in funding for housebuilding - the vast majority for affordable homes (more here).
Paul Holmes told Sky's Wilfred Frost that the Tories "always support investment into building affordable housing", but added: "We have to look at whether this is actually deliverable. And I would argue it's not."
He said it "only delivers 2,500 affordable homes across the whole of the United Kingdom".
More broadly, he said that Labour themselves "don't think they can achieve the 1.5m houses that are needed across this country because of the fiscal decisions that the chancellor's made".
Wilfred noted that a government minister reiterated that target to him this morning, and Holmes replied: "But they've softened their rhetoric on whether they can deliver it. Matthew Pennycook [housing minister] said they can't.
"A lot of industry leaders and a lot of housing leaders have said they can't because of the tax burden that they're placing on developers."
Politics At Jack and Sam's: Heathrow's long take-off
Sky News' deputy political editor Sam Coates and Politico's Anne McElvoy look at the day ahead in British politics.
Growth spends another day on the agenda - as Heathrow gets ready to announce a multibillion-pound expansion plan.
How feasible are some of the proposals and the timescale for them?
At the same time - there's a warning to Chancellor Rachel Reeves that her fiscal plans could mean a squeeze on spending.
And who's the person up for the borders watchdog job who is based in Finland?
Defence secretary meets new US counterpart in Brussels
The defence secretary, John Healey, has travelled to Brussels for a meeting with fellow NATO defence secretaries and the Ukraine Contact Group.
Ahead of those talks, he is meeting his new US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, for a bilateral meeting.
Here are some photos of the duo meeting in person for the first time just a few minutes ago...
Minister denies UK refused to sign AI communique to curry favour with Trump
The UK joined the US in refusing to sign a communique at the end of the AI summit in Paris yesterday, and nor did the prime minister attend, so we asked government minister Alex Norris why not.
He told Sky's Wilfred Frost that premiers "have busy diaries" and "choose whether to send their people", but noted that Science Secretary Peter Kyle was there.
Asked if the UK refused to sign the communique in order to curry favour with the new Trump administration, Norris replied: "No, that's not how we make decisions.
"We make decisions based on what's best for the British people. That's what we've done in this situation, as we would do in any situation, global or domestic and that's what we've done here."
Minister will look at final version of assisted dying bill 'on its merits' amid controversy
A controversy has erupted over potential changes to the assisted dying legislation that would see a senior legal expert sign off requests for an assisted death, rather than a sitting High Court judge.
Government minister Alex Norris voted in favour of the bill at second reading in his capacity as an MP, and we asked for his view of the proposed change.
He told Sky's Wilfred Frost: "I'm not part of the committee that's considering it, and if any amendments are made, I'll make a judgement in light of those."
Norris went on to say that having someone with the "sort of standing" of a High Court judge signing off requests was "important" to him at second reading, but he reiterated that he will take a view when the bill returns for a vote in the full Commons.
Pushed by Wilfred, the minister added: "I'd be really concerned if that step is changed.
"I'll look at that on its merits to see whether the individuals or panel that are selected has that right quality and rigour.
"But that wouldn't be a material change."