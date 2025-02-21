Politics latest: Justice secretary hits out at Tories as she announces reforms to Probation Service (2025)

Justice secretary announces reforms to Probation Service - updates

The justice secretary turns to how she will solve the issues in that she has identified in the Probation Service (see previous post).

Firstly, Shabana Mahmood is cancelling courses for offenders who "pose a low risk to society" in order to end the "pretence that these courses were ever going to be delivered", while those who pose a higher risk will still receive them.

Secondly, she pledges that the government will recruit at least 1,300 new trainee probation officers next year in order to "guarantee" the future of the service.

Turning to the administrative burden in the Probation Service, Mahmood says officers are "drowning in paperwork", which "takes up valuable time that would be better spent working with offenders" and increases the "risk of error" when assessing the risk an offender poses.

Meanwhile, there are multiple digital systems that do not talk to each other, so the Ministry of Justice will soon pilot "a digital tool that will put all the information a probation officer needs to know into one place", that will eventually include data from other agencies, such as the police.

Turning to artificial intelligence (AI), the cabinet minister says a transcription and note-taking tool for supervision conversations is being looked at in order to save even more time.

"In time, AI could play a more active role to supervise offenders," Mahmood says.

Turning to the people who re-offend while out on licence, the justice secretary says: "We will never be able to stop every tragedy, but we have to stop more.

"There are improvements that we can and must make to the processes probation officers follow and the technology they use."

Next, she says the government will continue a programme the Tories implemented called "reset", meaning more time will be spent with offenders who are a higher risk, and the government will ensure offenders are directed to the service that will be able to address the root causes of their behaviour (be it alcohol or drugs, for example).