Pomade vs Wax (Useful Guide) (2025)

I have been using Gatsby Moving Rubber, Grunge Mat Wax to style my hair. It keeps my hair in place during gym and workout sessions and does not stand out because of its matte finish.

Deciding to use wax or pomade? The two main difference between wax and pomade is shine and hold. Wax has a stronger hold, a more detailed and matte finish while Pomade has medium hold but gives a slick, shiny appearance to the hair.

However, more and more wax and pomade have been using ingredients interchangeably which has made the difference somewhat unclear.

Here is a rundown on the basic definition of each product:

Hair waxis a heavyhair styling productcontainingwax, used to hold and style hair. Hair wax remains flexible and dries out slowly. The texture and consistency of hair wax vary from product to product which also determines their holding strength and shine.

What Hair Wax is made of

Hair wax usually contains water, oil-based substances like wax and oil, water-based substances, and emulsifiers.

On the other hand,Pomadeis a hairstyling product that could be made of a petroleum or a water-based substance. With water-based and petroleum-based being the two main categories of hair pomade, every pomade differs in shine and holding power.

Pomade gives the hair a slick and shiny appearance that lasts a decent amount of time. However, the ingredients in pomade result in multiple washes to completely remove.

Fun fact: Pomade was made with bear fat or lard in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries

What Pomade is made of

Pomades are usually made withLanolin,beeswax, andpetroleum jelly, jojoba oil, shea butter, and/or some essential oils. Water-based pomades come in a variety of formulas too, offering a wide selection of holding strength and shine.

Types of pomade

There are two main categories of pomade, water-based, and petroleum-based.

Petroleum-Based Hair Pomade

Petroleum-based pomades contain a traditional ingredient such as petroleum, grease, paraffin, and other waxy materials. Petroleum-based pomades give the hair a shiny and slick look. However, the ingredient used to make petroleum-based pomade harder to wash out, needing multiple washes.

Water-based Pomade

Water-based pomadesare the modern version of the petroleum-based pomades. Water-based pomades are washable and are a great choice if you do not like the oily feel and build-up of petroleum-based pomade. And since this pomade is water-based it dries up quickly. But water can be used to re-style throughout the day if necessary.

Key Differences

Let us compare hair wax, petroleum-based, and water-based pomade with the four factors I consider most important in everyday use. I will compare them in general as their attributes vary from product to product.

Shine

Both hair wax and water-based pomade will give you a matte finish. On the other hand, a petroleum-based pomade will give you a shiny finish because of its ingredients. Hair wax will give a more detailed look while pomades will give a slicker and shinier look. The difference between pomade and hair wax for shine has become unclear as pomade has started to include beeswax. But in general, pomade for shineandwax for matteis a good start.

Holding Strength

Hair wax has always been known for its holding strength. Pomades on the other hand come with more flexibility. Water-based pomades for example can be restyled with some water at the cost of some holding strength. Petroleum-based pomade is comparable to hair wax in terms of holding strength. If you always need absolute holding strength, I recommend usinghair wax or petroleum-based pomade. Water-based pomadecan be considered if yourequire flexibility or want changes in your hairstyle throughout the day.

Price

For certain brands, water-based pomades are more costly as compared to petroleum-based pomades. Although prices do differ from brand to brand.

For example,Gatsby's water-based pomade and hair wax prices (both the same volume) are about the same. My opinion is tochoose the onethat hasattributes that youprefer or need.

Washing off

The best benefit of using a water-based pomade over a petroleum-based pomade or hair wax is that it can be washed off with water once you are done for the day.

This is because water-based pomade does not contain waxy material as compared to the others. Also, acne breakouts are reduced as the level of greasiness is not prominent. If you havesensitive skin or want to have an easier time washing your hair, awater-based pomadeshould be in your consideration set.

Advantages and Disadvantages

We will examine each hair styling product in more detail over here!

Hair Wax

Advantages

Flexibility in styling. Hair wax can be applied all over the hair or on specific points here and there. Which allows it to make a detailed expression. It can also be used on all hair lengths, from short to long.

Shine. Hair wax will give you a nice matte look, which many prefer then the unnaturally glossy shine of pomade.

Holding power. Hair wax is known for its holding strength.

Disadvantages

Look greasy. If overapplied, the hair will look greasy.

Extra washing. Hair wax must be washed properly out of hair to avoid build-up.

Hair damage. Hair wax is known to be safer than other products but could still cause damage and breakage to scalp and hair overtime. Give your hair and scalp breaks whenever possible. Also, some hair waxes may contain alcohol which will damage the scalp and hair

Petroleum-Based Hair Pomade

Advantages

Flexibility in changing hairstyle throughout the day. As petroleum-based pomades never dry, you will be able to continuously change your hairdo.

Great holding power. Petroleum-based pomades offer great holding power as compared to water-based pomade because of petroleum properties.

Last for an extensive amount of time. This traditional type of hair pomade consists of oil which is not dissolved by sweat or water. Allowing for extensive usage.

Shine. Certain oils give off superb shine while the shine finish in alternatives tends to be more subdued.

Disadvantages

Difficult to wash off. As mentioned before, petroleum-based pomade requires multiple washes to get rid of completely. This is a downside if you do not want or like the feeling of pomade residue in your hair for a day or two

Potential to trigger an acne breakout. Acne is another problem to be considered. You may be more prone to breakouts especially if you are not used to petroleum-based pomade or have sensitive skin.

Hair looks greasy if used excessively. Ingredients used in petroleum-based pomade might give a greasy look. Additionally, over-application of pomade is common as you may over-apply pomade if the hair is styled on consecutive days.Thus, it is important to note that there is no need to apply a large amount of pomade on the following day since there is still a pomade residue in your hair.

Water-based Pomade

Advantages

Easy to wash out. The main benefit of using a water-based pomade over a petroleum-based pomade is that it can be easily washed off with water once you are done for the day.

Great holding power. Like petroleum-based pomades, water-based pomades offer a variety of options ranging in hold and finish.

It does not make hair greasy. Water-based pomade does not contain waxy material thus hair does not feel oily.

Less prone to cause acne. The occurrence of acne breakouts are reducedas the level of greasiness is not as prominent as compared to petroleum-based pomade.

Disadvantages

Less shine than petroleum-based pomades. Because of the different ingredients used, water-based pomade is not as shiny as compared to petroleum-based pomade and has a matte finish.

Expensive. Because of their more complex formulations and the presence of more chemicals, water-based pomades are more expensive petroleum-based pomades. Prices do differ from brand to brand, but petroleum-based pomades are set at a more affordable price.

Tips for application

With everything said, proper application for pomade or hair wax should be followed to ensure maximum effectiveness of the product in styling your hair. And allow for an easier rinse off later.

Here are the steps for pomade:

1) Coin-sized blob on to the finger. Always start small as you can always add but never remove.

2) Warm it up by rubbing between your fingers.

3) Massage pomade all over hair, root to tip, left to right and front to back.

4) Blow-dry if you need the extra volume.

And here are the steps for hair wax:

1) Coin-sized blob on to the finger. Always start small as you can always add but never remove.

2) Rub hands and spread hair wax evenly

3) Massage hair wax all over hair, root to tip, left to right and front to back.

4) To get a detailed look, pinch loose bunches of hair together.

Go ahead and play with your hair! Hairstyling products give you the flexibility to try on different hairstyles from the slick pompadour to the wild-looking mohawk.

Conclusion

With all the factors listed, I hope you can make your selection! Do comment below on your thought on this matter! Share some of your suggestions too!

