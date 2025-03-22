'Popping' sound during sleep. CPAP Forums (2025)

I, like Merton69, have a wife who clicks very loudly. All I can tell you is she breathes in through her nose, then out through her mouth, and there is a loud click (sometimes 2 or 3) at the point she begins to breathe out. The clicking is the valve that opens to direct the air out through her mouth instead of continuing out of her nose. I would compare the sound to the little poppers on the metal lids of products that signifies if it's been opened. Yes, it is that loud most of the time. It's unbearable. I am a light sleeper, so every night I am awake multiple times. This takes it's toll on me during the day. We are parents to five children, one has special needs (yes, all mine and hers before you ask). I am often drained during the day and all I can think about is my bed. Then when I get to bed it's the same torture all over again.

This was the only post I found where someone nailed it down to breathing in through the nose then out through the mouth. Nobody else seems to have this same issue, or at least have it nailed down to the problem I suggested.

I am going to try and get my wife to see a GP for further advice. Thank you to the mod who stepped in at the end and clarified the purpose of this forum and others like it. I will try and remember to post anything of use after I find a way to get my wife to see the GP.