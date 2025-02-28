Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (2025)

Post#31by Ed_P » 09 Jan 2016, 06:00

Ok, changed some of the USB drive's boot parms and now have these results.

The new notebook: EFI, grub2

This error msg when the DE appears, whether signing on as root or guest.

Code: Select all ErrorGDBus.Error:org.freedesktop.ConsoleKit.Manager.Error.General:Unable to lookup session information for process '2121'

The mouse/touchpad does work. (Thank you kalo86)

The network functions do not work.

Code: Select all guest ~ $ guest ~ $ suPassword: root /home/guest # psinfobash: psinfo: command not foundroot /home/guest # pkill wpa_supplicantroot /home/guest # pkill netctlroot /home/guest # systemctl start NetworkManagerbash: systemctl: command not foundroot /home/guest # exitexitguest ~ $guest ~ $ sh /mnt/sdb1/bootdev.shBoot device: /mnt/sdb1Boot device format: "vfat" Boot folder: /porteus/Boot mode: ISO /ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.isoOS: Porteus-v3.4ARCH: x86_64Kernel: Linux porteus 4.3.3-porteus #1Cmdline: quiet BOOT_IMAGE=(loop)/boot/syslinux/vmlinuz from=/ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.iso volume=33 reboot=cold 3guest ~ $ -grub2-menuentry "Porteus Nemesis 3.5 ISO" --class slackware --class icon-linux { echo Boot disk address is: $root echo Prefix is: $prefix echo The boot mode is: $grub2win_bootmode set iso=/ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.iso search -f $iso --set=root echo ISO root is: $root echo ISO is: $iso set porteus_parms="volume=33 reboot=cold 3" echo Porteus parms are: $porteus_parms echo loopback loop $iso sleep -v -i 7 echo "Loading Linux" linux (loop)/boot/syslinux/vmlinuz from=$iso $porteus_parms echo "Loading initrd" initrd (loop)/boot/syslinux/initrd.xz}

And when signing on as root the task bar icons are not right.

Old netbook: BIOS, grub4dos

No error msg.

Mouse/touchpad working.

Network/Wi-Fi working

Code: Select all guest ~ $ sh /mnt/sdb1/bootdev.shBoot device: /mnt/sda5Boot device format: "ntfs" Boot folder: /porteus3.x/Boot mode: ISO /ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.isoOS: Porteus-v3.4ARCH: x86_64Kernel: Linux porteus 4.3.3-porteus #1Cmdline: quiet from=/ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.iso volume=40 reboot=cold ramsize=80%guest ~ $ - grub4dos -set ISOx=UP.Porteus-LXQT-v3.1-x86_64-nu.isoset ISOy=porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.isoset ISOz=Porteus-RazorQT-v3.0.1-x86_64-nu.iso# menu entriestitle Porteus 3.5 nemesis ISO

248MB

%ISOy% find --set-root /ISOs/%ISOy%map --heads=0 --sectors-per-track=0 /ISOs/%ISOy% (0xff) map --hookroot (0xff)kernel /boot/syslinux/vmlinuz from=/ISOs/%ISOy% volume=40 reboot=cold ramsize=80%initrd /boot/syslinux/initrd.xz

FYI My Porteus USB drive ISO booting scenario:

EFI system > /EFI/BOOT/bootx64.efi > /EFI/BOOT/refind.conf > /EFI/grub2win/grub2win.boot.efi > /grub2/grub.cfg > Porteus ISO

BIOS system > /boot/syslinux/porteus.cfg > /grldr > /menu.lst > Porteus ISO