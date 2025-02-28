Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (2025)

Moderator: M. Eerie

Ed_P
Contributor
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (2)
Posts: 8816
Joined: 06 Feb 2013, 22:12
Distribution: Cinnamon 5.01 ISO
Location: Western NY, USA

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#31by Ed_P » 09 Jan 2016, 06:00

Ok, changed some of the USB drive's boot parms and now have these results.

The new notebook: EFI, grub2

This error msg when the DE appears, whether signing on as root or guest.

Code: Select all

ErrorGDBus.Error:org.freedesktop.ConsoleKit.Manager.Error.General:Unable to lookup session information for process '2121'

The mouse/touchpad does work. (Thank you kalo86)
The network functions do not work.

Code: Select all

guest ~ $ guest ~ $ suPassword: root /home/guest # psinfobash: psinfo: command not foundroot /home/guest # pkill wpa_supplicantroot /home/guest # pkill netctlroot /home/guest # systemctl start NetworkManagerbash: systemctl: command not foundroot /home/guest # exitexitguest ~ $guest ~ $ sh /mnt/sdb1/bootdev.shBoot device: /mnt/sdb1Boot device format: "vfat" Boot folder: /porteus/Boot mode: ISO /ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.isoOS: Porteus-v3.4ARCH: x86_64Kernel: Linux porteus 4.3.3-porteus #1Cmdline: quiet BOOT_IMAGE=(loop)/boot/syslinux/vmlinuz from=/ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.iso volume=33 reboot=cold 3guest ~ $ -grub2-menuentry "Porteus Nemesis 3.5 ISO" --class slackware --class icon-linux { echo Boot disk address is: $root echo Prefix is: $prefix echo The boot mode is: $grub2win_bootmode set iso=/ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.iso search -f $iso --set=root echo ISO root is: $root echo ISO is: $iso set porteus_parms="volume=33 reboot=cold 3" echo Porteus parms are: $porteus_parms echo loopback loop $iso sleep -v -i 7 echo "Loading Linux" linux (loop)/boot/syslinux/vmlinuz from=$iso $porteus_parms echo "Loading initrd" initrd (loop)/boot/syslinux/initrd.xz}

And when signing on as root the task bar icons are not right.

Old netbook: BIOS, grub4dos

No error msg. Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (3)
Mouse/touchpad working.
Network/Wi-Fi working Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (4)

Code: Select all

guest ~ $ sh /mnt/sdb1/bootdev.shBoot device: /mnt/sda5Boot device format: "ntfs" Boot folder: /porteus3.x/Boot mode: ISO /ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.isoOS: Porteus-v3.4ARCH: x86_64Kernel: Linux porteus 4.3.3-porteus #1Cmdline: quiet from=/ISOs/porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.iso volume=40 reboot=cold ramsize=80%guest ~ $ - grub4dos -set ISOx=UP.Porteus-LXQT-v3.1-x86_64-nu.isoset ISOy=porteus-nemesis-v3.5-lxde-x86_64.isoset ISOz=Porteus-RazorQT-v3.0.1-x86_64-nu.iso# menu entriestitle Porteus 3.5 nemesis ISO \n248MB\n %ISOy% find --set-root /ISOs/%ISOy%map --heads=0 --sectors-per-track=0 /ISOs/%ISOy% (0xff) map --hookroot (0xff)kernel /boot/syslinux/vmlinuz from=/ISOs/%ISOy% volume=40 reboot=cold ramsize=80%initrd /boot/syslinux/initrd.xz

FYI My Porteus USB drive ISO booting scenario:

EFI system > /EFI/BOOT/bootx64.efi > /EFI/BOOT/refind.conf > /EFI/grub2win/grub2win.boot.efi > /grub2/grub.cfg > Porteus ISO
BIOS system > /boot/syslinux/porteus.cfg > /grldr > /menu.lst > Porteus ISO

aus9

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#32by aus9 » 09 Jan 2016, 06:49

Ed

while brokenman is bound to supply a better reply...

systemctl start NetworkManager

We are now on openrc and for a normal bootup the network applet is already there and network is already running.

maybe

Code: Select all

openrc -hUsage: openrc [options] [<runlevel>]Options: [a:no:s:SChqVv] -a, --applet <arg> runs the applet specified by the next argument -n, --no-stop do not stop any services -o, --override <arg> override the next runlevel to change into when leaving single user or boot runlevels -s, --service <arg> runs the service specified with the rest of the arguments -S, --sys output the RC system type, if any -h, --help Display this help output -C, --nocolor Disable color output -V, --version Display software version -v, --verbose Run verbosely -q, --quiet Run quietly (repeat to suppress errors)

might be useful?

nah I think this might be better?

Code: Select all

sudo setup-network

Ed_P
Contributor
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (6)
Posts: 8816
Joined: 06 Feb 2013, 22:12
Distribution: Cinnamon 5.01 ISO
Location: Western NY, USA

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#33by Ed_P » 09 Jan 2016, 06:51

aus9 wrote:Can you open a terminal and run

Code: Select all

lsmod | grep synaptics

I can now.

Code: Select all

guest ~ $ lsmod | grep synapticsguest ~ $ lsmod | grep -e synapticsguest ~ $ lsmod | grep -e mouseguest ~ $ lsmod | grep -e padacpi_pad 4048 0guest ~ $ lsmod | grep -e touchhid_multitouch 7936 0guest ~ $ lsmod | grep -e wirelesshp_wireless 1672 0guest ~ $ lsmod | grep -e wifiiwlwifi 84648 0cfg80211 149992 2 wl,iwlwififirmware_class 5256 9 i915,iwlwifi,btbcm,btqca,btrtl,btusb,r8169,snd_hda_intel,hci_uartguest ~ $ lsmod | grep -e ethguest ~ $ lsmod | grep -e networkguest ~ $

Ed_P
Contributor
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (8)
Posts: 8816
Joined: 06 Feb 2013, 22:12
Distribution: Cinnamon 5.01 ISO
Location: Western NY, USA

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#34by Ed_P » 09 Jan 2016, 06:54

aus9 wrote:nah I think this might be better?

Code: Select all

sudo setup-network

Thanks aus9, I'll try it next time I boot the notebook.

aus9

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#35by aus9 » 09 Jan 2016, 06:56

@roadie and brokenman

roadie's suggestion to resolve crashing of pcmanfm works well for inserting and clicking on usb stick and then clicking on eject.

for a data cd.....click on eject now also no longer crashes filemanager but for me....tray door still auto closes without giving me a chance to pull out cd.
But something new.....pressing hardware eject button now only needs to be pressed once.

Thanks roadie

roadie
Full of knowledge
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (9)
Posts: 427
Joined: 02 Jan 2011, 18:41
Distribution: Porteus v5.01.....PorteuX v1.4
Location: In the bush now

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#36by roadie » 09 Jan 2016, 06:58

@Ed_P

Try this command from the console prompt when you boot to textmode on the new machine....comes from brokenman:
exec ck-launch-session dbus-launch startlxde

It looks like consolekit is not running....if you run "ck-list-sessions" from a terminal in X, it'll probably show nothing.

Nope, you won't find psinfo and for sure not systemctl on this release...I imported psinfo from an old Porteus...and mloop...handy lil programs.

For the net on the new machine, it's back to getting info....ifconfig...dmesg...lsmod....you know the drill.

aus9

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

  • Quote

new minor bug discovered for lsusb

usb.ids seems to exist on system but the naming is not showing

Code: Select all

lsusbBus 004 Device 002: ID 8087:8001 Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Bus 003 Device 002: ID 8087:8009 Bus 003 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Bus 002 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Bus 001 Device 002: ID 046d:c05a Bus 001 Device 009: ID 0bb4:0c02 Bus 001 Device 003: ID 04d9:1605 Bus 001 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002

Also the ids on system could be updated?
Yours /usr/share/hwdata/usb.ids

# Version: 2015.03.31
# Date: 2015-03-31 20:34:09

a more recent can be found here

http://www.linux-usb.org/usb.ids

# Version: 2015.12.17
# Date: 2015-12-17 20:34:05

and yes my system applet says I am up todate

Ed_P
Contributor
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (11)
Posts: 8816
Joined: 06 Feb 2013, 22:12
Distribution: Cinnamon 5.01 ISO
Location: Western NY, USA

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#38by Ed_P » 09 Jan 2016, 07:06

setup-network and openrc produce nothing.

Actually that's not totally true. setup-networkmanager opens a NetworkManager TUI window.

The network icon in the system tray shows nothing but the About window. NetworkManager Applet 1.0.8. No network connection.

roadie
Full of knowledge
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (12)
Posts: 427
Joined: 02 Jan 2011, 18:41
Distribution: Porteus v5.01.....PorteuX v1.4
Location: In the bush now

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#39by roadie » 09 Jan 2016, 07:21

Ed_P wrote:setup-network and openrc produce nothing.

Actually that's not totally true. setup-networkmanager opens a NetworkManager TUI window.

The network icon in the system tray shows nothing but the About window. NetworkManager Applet 1.0.8. No network connection.

From a terminal, run "NetworkManager"....setup-network won't work without NetworkManager running.

Ed_P
Contributor
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (14)
Posts: 8816
Joined: 06 Feb 2013, 22:12
Distribution: Cinnamon 5.01 ISO
Location: Western NY, USA

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#40by Ed_P » 09 Jan 2016, 07:32

roadie wrote:Try this command from the console prompt when you boot to textmode on the new machine....comes from brokenman:
exec ck-launch-session dbus-launch startlxde

Crap, I forgot to do this one. Sorry.

For the net on the new machine, it's back to getting info....ifconfig...dmesg...lsmod....you know the drill.

This part I did.

Code: Select all

root /home/guest # lsmodModule Size Used bybinfmt_misc 5336 1wl 6224988 0iwlwifi 84648 0hp_wmi 5224 0acer_wmi 10024 0r8169 47172 0intel_rapl 7448 0coretemp 4740 0cfg80211 149992 2 wl,iwlwifikvm 210841 0snd_hda_codec_hdmi 26625 1snd_hda_codec_realtek 43024 1snd_hda_codec_generic 36032 1 snd_hda_codec_realtekmii 3072 1 r8169crct10dif_pclmul 3264 0crc32_pclmul 2048 0snd_hda_intel 16384 1crc32c_intel 7232 0snd_hda_codec 56896 4 snd_hda_codec_realtek,snd_hda_codec_hdmi,snd_hda_codec_generic,snd_hda_intelaesni_intel 139032 0aes_x86_64 7040 1 aesni_intelsnd_hda_core 21576 5 snd_hda_codec_realtek,snd_hda_codec_hdmi,snd_hda_codec_generic,snd_hda_codec,snd_hda_intellrw 2816 1 aesni_intelgf128mul 4736 1 lrwsnd_hwdep 3912 1 snd_hda_codecglue_helper 3456 1 aesni_intelsnd_pcm 50192 4 snd_hda_codec_hdmi,snd_hda_codec,snd_hda_intel,snd_hda_corehci_uart 18000 0btusb 21442 0btrtl 3328 1 btusbbtbcm 4480 2 btusb,hci_uartablk_helper 1408 1 aesni_inteli2c_i801 9164 0cryptd 4424 2 aesni_intel,ablk_helpershpchp 18502 0input_leds 2432 0snd_timer 13796 1 snd_pcmbtqca 2816 1 hci_uarthid_sensor_hub 5632 0hid_multitouch 7936 0i2c_hid 8513 0btintel 2112 2 btusb,hci_uarti915 745824 3wmi 5698 2 acer_wmi,hp_wmiintel_lpss_pci 2112 0uvcvideo 54872 0bluetooth 216185 7 btbcm,btqca,btrtl,btusb,hci_uart,btintelvideobuf2_vmalloc 2880 1 uvcvideovideobuf2_memops 1216 1 videobuf2_vmallocvideobuf2_core 23816 1 uvcvideorfkill 10704 4 cfg80211,acer_wmi,hp_wmi,bluetoothfan 3328 0fjes 14464 0hp_accel 16321 0processor_thermal_device 4104 0int3400_thermal 2752 0int3403_thermal 1984 0acpi_thermal_rel 3416 1 int3400_thermallis3lv02d 7872 1 hp_accelintel_gtt 9024 1 i915input_polldev 2304 1 lis3lv02dhp_wireless 1672 0firmware_class 5256 9 i915,iwlwifi,btbcm,btqca,btrtl,btusb,r8169,snd_hda_intel,hci_uartintel_soc_dts_iosf 3136 1 processor_thermal_deviceint3402_thermal 1344 0iosf_mbi 2384 2 intel_soc_dts_iosf,intel_raplint340x_thermal_zone 2432 3 int3402_thermal,processor_thermal_device,int3403_thermalintel_lpss_acpi 1472 0intel_lpss 3536 2 intel_lpss_pci,intel_lpss_acpiled_class 3016 3 hp_accel,acer_wmi,input_ledsacpi_pad 4048 0mac_hid 2772 0efivarfs 4416 1root /home/guest # ifconfigeth0: flags=4099<UP,BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 ether b0:5a:da:a9:1b:b9 txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet) RX packets 0 bytes 0 (0.0 B) RX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 frame 0 TX packets 0 bytes 0 (0.0 B) TX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 0lo: flags=73<UP,LOOPBACK,RUNNING> mtu 65536 inet 127.0.0.1 netmask 255.0.0.0 inet6 ::1 prefixlen 128 scopeid 0x10<host> loop txqueuelen 0 (Local Loopback) RX packets 0 bytes 0 (0.0 B) RX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 frame 0 TX packets 0 bytes 0 (0.0 B) TX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 0root /home/guest # dmesg > /mnt/sdb1/hpdmesg.txtroot /home/guest # These parts of dmesg look pertinent.[ 7.087186] DC6 already programmed to be disabled.[ 7.087187] Modules linked in: crct10dif_pclmul crc32_pclmul snd_hda_intel crc32c_intel snd_hda_codec ghash_clmulni_intel(-) aesni_intel aes_x86_64 snd_hda_core lrw gf128mul snd_hwdep glue_helper snd_pcm hci_uart btusb btrtl btbcm ablk_helper i2c_i801 cryptd shpchp input_leds snd_timer btqca hid_sensor_hub hid_multitouch i2c_hid btintel i915 wmi intel_lpss_pci uvcvideo bluetooth videobuf2_vmalloc videobuf2_memops videobuf2_core rfkill fan fjes hp_accel processor_thermal_device int3400_thermal int3403_thermal acpi_thermal_rel lis3lv02d intel_gtt input_polldev hp_wireless firmware_class intel_soc_dts_iosf int3402_thermal iosf_mbi int340x_thermal_zone intel_lpss_acpi intel_lpss led_class acpi_pad mac_hid efivarfs[ 7.087219] CPU: 2 PID: 63 Comm: kworker/2:1 Tainted: G W 4.3.3-porteus #1[ 7.087220] Hardware name: HP HP Pavilion x360 Convertible/80D1, BIOS F.15 09/11/2015[ 7.136744] snd_hda_codec_realtek hdaudioC0D0: autoconfig for ALC3227: line_outs=1 (0x14/0x0/0x0/0x0/0x0) type:speaker[ 7.136751] snd_hda_codec_realtek hdaudioC0D0: speaker_outs=0 (0x0/0x0/0x0/0x0/0x0)[ 7.136754] snd_hda_codec_realtek hdaudioC0D0: hp_outs=1 (0x21/0x0/0x0/0x0/0x0)[ 7.136755] snd_hda_codec_realtek hdaudioC0D0: mono: mono_out=0x0[ 7.136757] snd_hda_codec_realtek hdaudioC0D0: inputs:[ 7.136759] snd_hda_codec_realtek hdaudioC0D0: Mic=0x19[ 7.136760] snd_hda_codec_realtek hdaudioC0D0: Internal Mic=0x12[ 7.151298] snd_hda_intel 0000:00:1f.3: Too many HDMI devices[ 7.151301] snd_hda_intel 0000:00:1f.3: Consider building the kernel with CONFIG_SND_DYNAMIC_MINORS=y[ 7.152759] input: HDA Intel PCH Mic as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1f.3/sound/card0/input12[ 7.152832] input: HDA Intel PCH Headphone as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1f.3/sound/card0/input13[ 7.152903] input: HDA Intel PCH HDMI/DP,pcm=3 as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1f.3/sound/card0/input14[ 7.152971] input: HDA Intel PCH HDMI/DP,pcm=7 as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1f.3/sound/card0/input15[ 7.153042] input: HDA Intel PCH HDMI/DP as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1f.3/sound/card0/input16[ 7.172706] kvm: disabled by bios[ 7.215668] intel_rapl: Found RAPL domain package[ 7.215672] intel_rapl: Found RAPL domain core[ 7.215676] intel_rapl: Found RAPL domain uncore[ 7.215679] intel_rapl: Found RAPL domain dram[ 7.465605] fbcon: inteldrmfb (fb0) is primary device[ 7.467933] acer_wmi: Acer Laptop ACPI-WMI Extras[ 7.468279] Intel(R) Wireless WiFi driver for Linux[ 7.468279] Copyright(c) 2003- 2015 Intel Corporation[ 7.468916] r8169 Gigabit Ethernet driver 2.3LK-NAPI loaded[ 7.476404] r8169 0000:03:00.0 eth0: RTL8107e at 0xffffc900006a4000, b0:5a:da:a9:1b:b9, XID 14100800 IRQ 131[ 7.478129] iwlwifi 0000:02:00.0: Direct firmware load for iwlwifi-7265D-17.ucode failed with error -2[ 7.478184] iwlwifi 0000:02:00.0: Direct firmware load for iwlwifi-7265D-16.ucode failed with error -2[ 7.478230] iwlwifi 0000:02:00.0: Direct firmware load for iwlwifi-7265D-15.ucode failed with error -2[ 7.478274] iwlwifi 0000:02:00.0: Direct firmware load for iwlwifi-7265D-14.ucode failed with error -2[ 7.478322] iwlwifi 0000:02:00.0: Direct firmware load for iwlwifi-7265D-13.ucode failed with error -2[ 7.478325] iwlwifi 0000:02:00.0: request for firmware file 'iwlwifi-7265D-13.ucode' failed.[ 7.478326] iwlwifi 0000:02:00.0: no suitable firmware found![ 7.478712] iwlwifi 0000:02:00.0: Unsupported splx structure

aus9

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

  • Quote

@Ed_P

bingo you need that firmware but its not there according to my eyesight

Code: Select all

find / -name iwlwifi-7265*/mnt/live/memory/images/000-kernel.xzm/usr/lib/firmware/iwlwifi-7265-12.ucode/mnt/live/memory/images/000-kernel.xzm/usr/lib/firmware/iwlwifi-7265D-12.ucode/usr/lib/firmware/iwlwifi-7265-12.ucode/usr/lib/firmware/iwlwifi-7265D-12.ucode

a possible solution is here

https://forum.manjaro.org/index.php?topic=26219.0

if that does not work try clicking on raw on this link and then added it

https://github.com/OpenELEC/iwlwifi-fir ... 5-13.ucode

but hopefully brokenman will offer better long term solution?

Blaze
DEV Team
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (16)
Posts: 3970
Joined: 28 Dec 2010, 11:31
Distribution: ⟰ Porteus current ☯ all DEs ☯
Location: ☭ Russian Federation, Lipetsk region, Dankov
Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#42by Blaze » 09 Jan 2016, 17:54

1. When i boot up Porteus Nemesis v3.5 i see this

Code: Select all

rm:can'tremove'/memory/changes/etc/inittab':Nosuchfileordirectory

2. daemon.log, everything.log

Code: Select all

Jan914:57:05localhostconsole-kit-daemon[1975]:WARNING:Failedtogetthesessionidfromcgmanager,theerrorwas:invalidrequestJan914:57:05localhostconsole-kit-daemon[1975]:WARNING:Couldn'tread/proc/2140/environ:Failedtoopenfile'/proc/2140/environ':NosuchfileordirectoryJan914:57:12localhostconsole-kit-daemon[1975]:WARNING:Failedtoletcgmanagerknowthatitcanremovethecgroupwhenit'sempty,theerrorwas:invalidrequestJan914:57:12localhostconsole-kit-daemon[1975]:WARNING:Failedtoletcgmanagerknowthatitcanremovethecgroupwhenit'sempty,theerrorwas:invalidrequestJan914:57:13localhostdbus[1893]:[system]Activatingservicename='org.manjaro.pamac'(usingservicehelper)Jan914:57:13localhostdbus[1893]:[system]Successfullyactivatedservice'org.manjaro.pamac'Jan914:57:35localhostinit[1]:Switchingtorunlevel:0Jan914:57:35localhostconsole-kit-daemon[1975]:GLib-CRITICAL:g_hash_table_foreach_remove_or_steal:assertion'version==hash_table->version'failedJan914:57:37localhostopenrc[4733]:openrc:caughtSIGTERM,aborting

3. errors.log

Code: Select all

Jan914:57:37localhostopenrc[4733]:openrc:caughtSIGTERM,aborting

4. kernel.log

Code: Select all

Jan914:48:46localhostkernel:IPv6:ADDRCONF(NETDEV_UP):eth0:linkisnotreadyJan914:48:46localhostkernel:IPv6:ADDRCONF(NETDEV_UP):eth0:linkisnotreadyJan914:48:52localhostkernel:pool[2234]:segfaultate4ip00007f5d710d9c70sp00007f5d693c2cc8error4inlibalpm.so.9.0.1[7f5d710c3000+31000]Jan914:49:01localhostkernel:atl10000:02:00.0:eth0linkisup100MbpsfullduplexJan914:49:01localhostkernel:IPv6:ADDRCONF(NETDEV_CHANGE):eth0:linkbecomesreadyJan914:49:02localhostkernel:pool[2358]:segfaultate4ip00007f010bf68c70sp00007f00f7ffecc8error4inlibalpm.so.9.0.1[7f010bf52000+31000]

5. pacman.log

Code: Select all

[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedconsolekit(1.0.0-4)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedconsolekit-openrc(20151020-1)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]calltoexecvfailed(Nosuchfileordirectory)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedcoreutils(8.24-1)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]calltoexecvfailed(Nosuchfileordirectory)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedcower(14-2)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedcpio(2.12-2)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]calltoexecvfailed(Nosuchfileordirectory)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedcracklib(2.9.4-1)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedcronie(1.5.0-1)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedcronie-openrc(20151014-2)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]calltoexecvfailed(Nosuchfileordirectory)...[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedglib2(2.46.2-2)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedglibc(2.22-3)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedglibc-openrc(20151014-1)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]/usr/bin/bash:errorwhileloadingsharedlibraries:libreadline.so.6:cannotopensharedobjectfile:Nosuchfileordirectory[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedgmp(6.1.0-2)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]/usr/bin/bash:errorwhileloadingsharedlibraries:libreadline.so.6:cannotopensharedobjectfile:Nosuchfileordirectory[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedgnupg(2.1.10-1)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]/usr/bin/bash:errorwhileloadingsharedlibraries:libreadline.so.6:cannotopensharedobjectfile:Nosuchfileordirectory[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM]installedgnutls(3.4.7-2)[2016-01-0521:04][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]/usr/bin/bash:errorwhileloadingsharedlibraries:libreadline.so.6:cannotopensharedobjectfile:Nosuchfileordirectory

6. pm-powersave.log

Code: Select all

/usr/lib/pm-utils/power.d/laptop-modefalse:success.Runninghook/usr/lib/pm-utils/power.d/pcie_aspmfalse:/usr/lib/pm-utils/power.d/pcie_aspm:line9:echo:writeerror:Operationnotpermitted

7. What is mean

Code: Select all

[2016-01-0917:34][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]>>IfyouhaveanNVIDIAcardthatsupportslibvdpauorBroadcomCrystalHDchips,[2016-01-0917:34][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]>>uncommentEnableLinuxHWVideoDecode=1from/etc/adobe/mms.cfg.[2016-01-0917:34][ALPM-SCRIPTLET]>>Ifyourunintoproblems,pleasecontactnVidiaorBroadcomalongwithyoursystemconfiginfo/driverversion.

?

I open /etc/adobe/mms.cfg and find

Code: Select all

#Hardwarevideodecoding#EnableLinuxHWVideoDecode=1

replace with

Code: Select all

#HardwarevideodecodingEnableLinuxHWVideoDecode=1OverrideGPUValidation=1

But I didn't understand that it gave me Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (17)

8. For guest account and for pacaur need to fix chmod for /tmp/pacaurtmp-guest

Code: Select all

guest~$pacaur-Smoka-icon-theme-git::/tmp/pacaurtmp-guestdoesnothavewritepermission.sudopacaur-Smoka-icon-theme-git[sudo]passwordforguest:::youcannotperformthisoperationasrootchmod777/tmp/pacaurtmp-guestchmod:changingpermissionsof‘/tmp/pacaurtmp-guest’:Operationnotpermitted

i fix it under root account (need to login how root)

Code: Select all

chmod777/tmp/pacaurtmp-guest

BTW why i can't use pacaur under root account

you cannot perform this operation as root

Why? pacaur is working only in guest account?

Linux 6.6.11-porteus #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Sun Jan 14 12:07:37 MSK 2024 x86_64 Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E3-1270 v6 @ 3.80GHz GenuineIntel GNU/Linux
MS-7A12 » [AMD/ATI] Navi 23 [Radeon RX 6600] [1002:73ff] (rev c7) » Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4 K2 3200MHz C16

roadie
Full of knowledge
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (18)
Posts: 427
Joined: 02 Jan 2011, 18:41
Distribution: Porteus v5.01.....PorteuX v1.4
Location: In the bush now

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#43by roadie » 09 Jan 2016, 19:11

@Blaze

[2016-01-05 21:04] [ALPM-SCRIPTLET] /usr/bin/bash: error while loading shared libraries: libreadline.so.6: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

Readline was installed after the stuff in the log...it's in my system.....execv is not.

rm: can't remove '/memory/changes/etc/inittab': No such file or directory

Might be coming from linuxrc...I get it too, haven't looked yet.

Jan 9 14:57:05 localhost console-kit-daemon[1975]: WARNING: Failed to get the session id from cgmanager, the error was: invalid request

Is cgmanager running?....try rc-status.

beny
Full of knowledge
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (19)
Posts: 2249
Joined: 02 Jan 2011, 11:33
Location: italy

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#44by beny » 09 Jan 2016, 20:53

guest ~ $ pacaur -Syu
[sudo] password for guest:
:: Synchronizing package databases...
core is up to date
extra is up to date
community is up to date
multilib is up to date
:: Starting full system upgrade...
there is nothing to do
:: Starting AUR upgrade...
:: resolving dependencies...
:: no results found for [zukitwo-themes]:
guest ~ $ pacaur -S moka-icon-theme-git
:: Package(s) moka-icon-theme-git not found in repositories, trying AUR...
:: resolving dependencies...
:: looking for inter-conflicts...

AUR Packages (3): faba-icon-theme-git-latest faba-mono-icons-git-latest moka-icon-theme-git-latest
Repo Packages (2): git-2.6.4-1 perl-error-0.17024-1

Repo Download Size: 4.31 MiB
Repo Installed Size: 26.20 MiB

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n]
hi blaze seem that work...

roadie
Full of knowledge
Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS - Page 3 (20)
Posts: 427
Joined: 02 Jan 2011, 18:41
Distribution: Porteus v5.01.....PorteuX v1.4
Location: In the bush now

Re: Porteus Nemesis v3.5 BUG REPORTS

Post#45by roadie » 09 Jan 2016, 21:03

@Blaze

BTW why i can't use pacaur under root account

you cannot perform this operation as root

Why? pacaur is working only in guest account?

Thats normal for pacaur, all the building is done as user, installing by root.

