Potential therapeutic effect of synthesized AgNP using curcumin extract on CCl<sub>4</sub>-induced nephrotoxicity in male mice - Journal of King Saud University - Science (2025)

Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) were recently synthesized (Siddiqui et al., 2018). They possess a broad spectrum of antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties (Yin et al., 2020) and exhibit many other bioactivities. Therefore, AgNPs occupy an important position among the nanoparticles developed to date (Ahamed et al., 2010). Silver compounds in its nano size have received more research interest due to their effect as antibacterial and/or antifungal. In addition, silver nanoparticles has broader medical impacts as antioxidant (Prakash et al., 2013; Jyoti et al., 2016). In this context, the combination of silver nanoparticles with curcumin leads to an improvement in the curcumin and silver bioavailability and stability for better medication performance (Chen and Schluesener, 2008; Ravindra et al., 2012; Moghadamtousi et al., 2014; Yang et al., 2016; Gao et al., 2020). The present study investigated the therapeutic impacts of the AgNPs-curcumin against CCl 4- nephrotoxicity mouse model.

Curcumin has low plasma levels because its poor absorption, rapid metabolism, and rapid systemic elimination. To improve the curcumin bioavailability, numerous approaches have been undertaken (Anand et al., 2007). Nanotechnology is a growing field that can potentially provide a range of new applications for drugs, food preservation, medicine and diagnostic technologies (Mortezaee et al., 2019). Recently, nanotechnology has been used to improve the stability and bioavailability of curcumin, and it has been synthesized in the form of micro-formulations to treat a variety of diseases (Sivasami and Hemalatha, 2018). Nanomaterials possess unique physico-chemical properties, making them ideal for a range of new nanotechnology applications (Zhao et al., 2018). Nanoparticles can show novel properties depending on their size, morphology, and shape, which enable them to interact with microbes, plants, and animals (Siddiqui et al., 2018; Hassan et al., 2021). In addition, nanoparticles can play a role in treating many recalcitrant diseases, including infection with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and cancer, as well as having the ability to deliver drugs to target sites (De la Harpe et al., 2019).

Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is a common complication of several medications and diagnostic materials (Nolin and Himmelfarb, 2010). Inflammation, oxidative stress, and apoptosis play important roles in the pathogenesis of CCl 4 -induced kidney damage (Safhi, 2018; Hassan et al., 2020). Scientific interest is increased in herbal medicine (Badr et al., 2011; Ebaid et al., 2011; Alhazza et al., 2019) and natural products (Ebaid, 2014a, 2014b; Ahmed et al., 2015; Al-Tamimi et al., 2018) and their beneficial pharmacological effects. Curcumin ( Curcuma longa ) has been used for centuries as a herbal medicine to treat diabetic ulcers, rheumatism, anorexia, sinusitis, and cough (Mahmoud et al., 2014; Marslin et al., 2018). It has beneficial effects on the renal, hepatic, and cardiac systems, exerts hypoglycemic, neuroprotective, and anti-rheumatic effects, and also protects against myocardial infarction and inhibits blood clotting (Naksuriya et al., 2014). In addition, curcumin can play an important role in protecting against and treating kidney disease. A study showed that curcumin with vitamin E exerted protective effects against CCl 4 -induced nephrotoxicity in mice (Venkatanarayana et al., 2012). The role of curcumin has been reported to be associated with its anti-apoptotic profile (Farkhondeh et al., 2019), prevention of respiratory complex I activity (Tapia et al., 2014) and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects (Farkhondeh et al., 2019). Moreover, the nephroprotective effect of curcumin also was reported to be associated with autophagy and decreased mitochondrial fission (Molina-Jijón et al., 2016).

All of the data are expressed as the mean±SD and were analyzed by GraphPad Prism 5 software. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc multiple comparison test was applied. In the present study, a p value<0.05 was considered to indicate statistical significance. Superscript letters *, **, and *** are used to indicate significant differences from the negative control (CN−, Group I) at p values of<0.05, <0.005, and<0.001, while #, ##, and ### are used to indicate significant differences from the CCL 4 group at the same p value thresholds.

The GSH level was evaluated by as previously described method (Jollow et al., 1974). In addition, the lipid oxidation was determined by measuring the level of MDA as previously described in the method of Buege and Aust (1978).

Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT) and albumin were used as an indicator for assessing the toxic burden on the target organ (Ahmad et al., 2015) using commercial kits (Quimica Clinica Aplicada diagnostic kits, S.A., Spain) in the tissue samples, in accordance with the manufacturer’s manual.

The level of lactate dehydrogenase was used as an indicator for assessing the mode of cell death. LDH was estimated by the commercial kits in the tissue samples, in accordance with the manufacturer’s manual using Quimica Clinica Aplicada diagnostic kits (S.A., Spain).

The animals were sacrificed and the kidneys were collected and washed with 0.1mol/L phosphate-buffered saline (pH 7.4). Then, the samples were homogenized (Ika-Werke, Germany) in 25mmol/L Tris-KCl buffer (pH 7.36). The supernatants were separated and kept at−80°C until use. The blood samples were collected in vacuum polystyrene tubes (USA), centrifuged at 1000× g and serum was stored at −20°C. Moreover, one kidney from each animal was used for the comet assay and histopathological study.

Twenty-four healthy male C57BL/6 mice (30g, 12–14weeks old) were purchased from King Faisal Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They were placed in plastic cages under controlled conditions (22±3°C; 72%–77% relative humidity; 12hday/night cycle) in the Animal House (Department of Zoology, KSU) on a pellet diet with fresh tap water ad libitum . The animals were randomly divided into three groups (n=8): Group I (control): mice were intraperitonealy injected with 1mL/kg saline. Group 2 mice received a single intraperitoneal injection of 1mL/kg CCl 4 in liquid paraffin (1:1 v/v) to achieve an ultimate dose of 0.1mL/animal according to Makni et al. (2011). Groups 3 was treated with 2.5mg/kg AgNPs-curcumin, twice a week for 3weeks (Hassan et al., 2019) after receiving CCl 4 challenge. After completion of the treatments, animals were sacrificed for collecting their blood and kidneys for further use. The study was approved by the Ethical Committee in the King Saud University (KSU-SE-20-38).

The silver nanoparticles stabilized with curcumin were prepared according to Jyoti et al. (2016) with some modifications. Silver nitrate was added to polyvinylpyrrolidone and well mixed in an ethylene glycol solution. Then, 100mL curcumin dissolved in ethylene glycol was added to the reaction solution under magnetic stirring for 60min. The reaction heat was raised slowly to reach 100°C and then kept for 180min. The formed silver nanoparticles stabilized with curcumin matrix were collected in acetone and washed with ethyl alcohol and water.

Fig.8A, B shows the normal structural integrity of the kidney. However, nephrotoxicity induced by CCl 4 was histologically clear in terms of severe alterations were observed in these mice (Fig.8C, D). Examinations revealed dilated blood vessels associated with hemorrhage in the CCl 4 mice. In the renal tissue of these mice, the glomeruli were found to be edematous with very narrow urinary spaces. Cells of many proximal convoluted tubules were eosinophilic with a narrow lumen (Fig.8D). AgNP-curcumin treatment was found to markedly restore the deteriorated histological architecture of the kidney (Fig.8E, F).

The CCl 4 group exhibited an extension in tail length by 76.36% in comparison to CN. However, the CCl 4 +AgNP-curcumin group displayed a shortening of the tail length by 30.53% relative to the CCl 4 group (Fig. 8). Fig. 8 A representative image of the comet of kidney cells of the indicated animal groups. All data of the comet tail length are expressed as mean±SD. Three asterisks indicate a significant difference from the negative control (CN) at p <0.001, while three hash symbols show a significant difference from the positive control (CCl 4 ) at p <0.001.

Group II showed a significant ( P value<0.05) elevation in its urea level by 59% compared with that in the control Group I. However, in the animals treated with NPs, namely, Group III, after CCl 4 treatment there was a significant ( P value<0.05) decrease in urea level by 30.55% compared with that in Group II (Fig. 7). Fig. 7 Bar graph showing the levels of urea and creatinine in the serum samples in kidney function tests. An asterisk shows a significant difference from the negative control (CN) at p <0.05, while a hash symbol shows a significant difference from the positive control (CCl 4 ) at p <0.05.

Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) is an indicator of necrosis in living systems (Chan et al., 2013). In the present study, the CCl 4 group showed a significant ( P value<0.05) decline in its LDH activity by 10.99%, while the CCl 4 +AgNP-curcumin group showed a significant ( P value<0.05) decline in its level by 36.85% compared with that in the CCl 4 group (Fig. 6). Fig. 6 Bar graph showing the level of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) in the serum samples. An asterisk shows a significant difference from the negative control (CN) at p<0.05, while a hash symbol shows a significant difference from the positive control (CCl 4 ) at p <0.05.

The CCl 4 group showed a significant ( P value<0.05) increase in its GGT activity by 13.48% concerning to the control mice, while the CCl 4 +AgNP-curcumin group showed a significant ( P value<0.05) decrease in its activity by 37.95% ( P ≤0.05) compared with that in the CCl 4 group (Fig. 5). Fig. 5 Bar graph showing the levels of gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT) in the serum samples. An asterisk shows a significant difference from the negative control (CN) at p <0.05, while a hash symbol shows a significant difference from positive control (CCl 4 ) at p <0.05.

No significant changes in the albumin concentration were identified among the different mouse groups. The CCl 4 group showed no significant elevation in its albumin level in relative to the control group, while the CCl 4 +AgNP-curcumin group showed no significant decrease in its level in comparison to the CCl 4 group (Fig. 4). Fig. 4 Bar graph showing the levels of albumin in the serum samples. An asterisk shows a significant difference from the negative control (CN) at p <0.05, while a hash symbol shows a significant difference from positive control (CCl 4 ) at p <0.05.

The CCl 4 group showed a significant increase in the MDA level by 32% (control value vs treated value; P ≤0.05), while the CCl 4 +AgNP-curcumin group showed a decline in its level by 9.23% compared with that in the CCl 4 group (Fig. 3). Fig. 3 Bar graph showing the levels of oxidative stress, reduced glutathione, and lipid peroxidation. All data are expressed as mean±SD. An asterisk shows a significant difference from the negative control (CN) at p <0.05, while a hash symbol shows a significant difference from the positive control (CCl 4 ) at p <0.05.

The prepared silver nanoparticles stabilized with curcumin matrix are examined by SEM which indicates the spherical and agglomerated structure (Fig. 1). In addition, the entire structure of the silver nanoparticles stabilized with curcumin matrix was characterized by the XRD (Fig. 2). Four clear peaks have been detected at 20° of 38°, 45°, 65° and 78° which are characteristic for the formation of crystalline silver nanoparticles (Dipankar and Murugan, 2012; Ahmed et al., 2016; Jyoti et al., 2016; Verma and Mehata, 2016). Fig. 1 The Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) of the silver nanoparticles stabilized with curcumin matrix (AgNP-curcumin), showing the morphology of the surface at 20000. Fig. 2 The XRD patterns off the silver nanoparticles stabilized with curcumin matrix.

4

4 Discussion

It has been proved that curcumin possesses significant antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antitumor activities (Mahmoud et al., 2014). It was suggested that curcumin derivatives caused cell death by apoptosis and autophagy in tumors (Tseng et al., 2019). Recently, silver nanoparticles have been investigated for potential bioactivity. For example, AgNPs (green-synthesized) in combination with a curcumin derivative exhibited antitumor efficacy without acute toxicity (Murugesan et al., 2019). Numerous reports have proved that curcumin has excellent antioxidant properties that can be utilized to nullify the toxicity of many xenobiotics and counteract many diseases (Loo et al., 2016; Alves et al., 2018; Jaiswal and Mishra, 2018). Here, we investigated the effects of AgNPs in association with curcumin on CCl 4 -induced renal toxicity (See Fig. 9). Fig. 9 Representative histomicrographs of kidney tissue of the three groups, control (A: 200X, B: 400X), CCl 4 (dilated blood vessels: red arrows; edematous glomeruli: blue arrows; C: 100X; D: 400X), and CCl 4 treatment with AgNP-curcumin (E: 200X; F: 400X). Sections were stained with hematoxylin and eosin.

The therapeutic effect of AgNP-curcumin against CCl 4 -induced nephrotoxicity was investigated in terms of the significant increase in the activity of glutathione, as well as a decline in major markers of toxicity and kidney functions. LDH, an indicator of cell necrosis, was found to be declined in the CCl 4 treated mice. Thus, AgNP-curcumin may induce programmed cell death upon CCl 4 -induced damage in kidney cells. Curcumin possesses significant antitumor and protective effects on nephrotoxicity (Mahmoud et al., 2014). It was found that curcumin induces cell death mainly through the apoptotic pathway (Tseng et al., 2019). Similarly, here, the cell death may be one of the mechanisms by which AgNP-curcumin could restore the damaged renal tissue. Furthermore, the comet assay and histological examinations confirmed our findings of biochemical indicators.

The toxicant CCl 4 elicits severe toxic insults during its ROS-mediated biotransformation in vivo. These species disturb the redox balance and structural integrity in the target tissues (Shanmugavel et al., 2020). This was confirmed with the compromised antioxidant glutathione in the CCl 4 -treated rats here. Oxidative stress elevated MDA and compromised the level of GSH (Ebaid et al., 2020a, 2020b). in the target tissues. MDA, a major aldehyde resulting from lipid peroxidation, has been used as an indicator of tissue damage (Maheshwari et al., 2011). Moreover, free radicals invade the cell membrane and the intracellular organelles, including mitochondria, lysosome, Golgi apparatus, and endoplasmic reticulum, of target tissues. An increase in the MDA level in the tissue suggested the enhancement of the degree of peroxidation, leading to damage in the tissue and the failure of the antioxidant defense system (Kang 2015). Therefore, the DNA damage in the CCl 4 treated mice group as confirmed by comet assay was due to the effect of oxidative stress radicals. Histological analysis of the kidney sections provided clear evidence in support of this CCl 4 -induced damage. On the other hand, because curcumin possesses potential antioxidant effects (Shaheen et al., 2014), our results demonstrate the restorative effect of AgNP-curcumin on the levels of MDA and reduced glutathione in the homogenates of renal tissues. Antioxidant enzymes play an important role in preventing tissue damage induced by CCl 4 . Here, the oxidative stability induced by AgNP-curcumin restored the intracellular organelle structure, especially the nucleus and DNA. This is proven by the results of the comet assay, which showed restoration of the renal tissue in mice treated with AgNP-curcumin.

CCl 4 reduces the biological efficacy of many biomolecules, distorting numerous cellular functions and structures (Ebaid et al., 2012). GGT has been used as an important indicator of cardiovascular diseases in obese children (Bobrus-Chociej et al., 2018) and in nephrotoxicity (Kocaoğlu et al., 1997). In mice with CCl 4 -induced nephrotoxicity, GGT was significantly elevated relative to that in the control mice. Here, AgNP-curcumin restored the GGT level to normal in CCl 4 mice. Similarly, the administration of curcumin and curcumin analog abrogated the increase in GGT level (Rukkumani et al., 2004).

The kidney additionally displays dysfunction related to toxicity. As metabolic products, urea and creatinine are removed from circulation by the kidney. Increases in the serum levels of these substances are regarded as an indication of renal dysfunction (George et al., 2014). Significant increases in serum creatinine and urea were seen in CCl 4 -treated mice in this study. Creatinine and urea are important serum markers of renal dysfunction (Nabi et al., 2018). Kidney dysfunction is reflected in the histology of early nephropathy, including diffuse glomerular basement membrane thickening, increased mesangial cellularity, and mesangial expansion (Ebaid et al., 2007; Huang et al., 2014). In present work, kidney dysfunction in CCl 4 -treated mice was restored, as evidenced by decreases in the levels of urea and creatinine by treatment with AgNP-curcumin. Supplementation of the diet with AgNP-curcumin in diabetic rodents was also reported to delay diabetic nephropathy by stimulating selenoproteins and modifying endogenous antioxidants (Nabavi et al., 2015).