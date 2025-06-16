Powerball results: Winners come forward to claim $30million prize (2025)

By DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA REPORTER

Three friends from Perth have come forward as the winners of the $30million Powerball jackpot - but will still continue working despite their new riches.

The trio, who have been playing together for around nine years, purchased the winning six game ticket for $8.05 from The Village News in High Wycombe.

The $30million prize will be shared equally, with each of the friends taking home a $10million share.

'I had a few tickets to check but when I got to this one the retailer quietly took me to one side,' the ticket-holder said.

'There was a huge queue with everybody getting organised for Easter, and I wondered what on earth he was doing.

'I didn't even know there was a win in Perth - when he told me I had won $30million I was completely baffled.

'He told me to go straight home, take a few deep breaths and enjoy the moment.'

The three friends attended various family events across the weekend, not letting on they'd won the money while coming to terms with the news.

'I could barely think straight while chatting with family on Easter Sunday,' the winner said.

'It feels like an out of body experience.'

The trio are letting the news sink in and plan to keep working for now.

'More family holidays is a must, it's all about making memories for the kids.

'We'd like to work towards a three-day work week and early retirement, but we want to stay active and we like our work.

'Once the money hits the bank, we'll go out to celebrate with a big steak dinner.

'My son fancies a tomahawk, I'm sure we can organise that now.'

Jimmy Wang, owner of The Village News in High Wycombe, said he was excited to sell a Division One winning ticket.

'When I found out I sold a winning ticket, a few of my regular customers popped into my mind, I was wondering who it could be,' Mr Wang said.

'I am so excited, it's such great news for the store.'

Lotterywest spokesperson Zoe Wender said Powerball had just changed the life of three families in Perth's Eastern Suburbs.

'It's fantastic to see a Powerball ticket that cost just $8.05 turned into a life-changing $30million prize that will be enjoyed by three families,' she said.