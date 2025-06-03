PPTA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Perpetua Resources Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit (2025)

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.

Apr 23, 2025, 21:20 ET

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025

Why:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) between April 17, 2024 and February 13, 2025 (the "Class Period"), of the important May 20, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Perpetua securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join thePerpetua class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=35099 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [emailprotected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 20, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases.Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Perpetua's expected initial capital expenditure for the Stibnite Gold Project. Defendants' statements included, among other things, minimization of the impact of inflation and other potential sources for increased capital expenditure costs for the project. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true cost of the Stibnite Gold Project; notably, the true impact of inflation and undisclosed decisions Defendants had made or were otherwise contemplating which had resulted in a drastic increase in projected initial capital expense. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Perpetua's securities at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Perpetua class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=35099or https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28116call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [emailprotected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
[emailprotected]
www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.

