'Practical measures': Liberals pledge $127k for CCTV across Meander Valley (2025)

The Coalition has promised to provide $127,600 for CCTV cameras in the Meander Valley if it's successful at the next federal election on May 3.

These cameras would be installed in Deloraine, Hadspen, Westbury, and Prospect Vale through the support of a "revitalised" Safer Communities Fund (SCF).

'Practical measures': Liberals pledge $127k for CCTV across Meander Valley (1)

The Coalition has promised CCTV cameras for Deloraine, Hadspen, Westbury, and Prospect Vale. Picture by Damian White

Liberal candidate for Lyons Susie Bower said an increased CCTV presence in the region would help residents feel safe as they went about their days.

"This funding is a direct response to concerns raised by our community," Ms Bower said.

"I've heard firsthand from residents across the Meander Valley that safety is a priority, and we're responding with practical measures to help make public spaces safer for everyone."

If elected, the Coalition will oversee the installation of new cameras at the Deloraine Community Complex off Alveston Drive, the Hadspen Bull Run Park, the Westbury Function Centre, and Prospect Vale Park.

Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston welcomed the funding commitment, noting that this infrastructure would bolster safety in some of the municipality's busiest shared spaces.

"Through our work with the Local Government Association of Tasmania (LGAT), we've been mapping out where future CCTV might be most beneficial to our community," he told The Examiner.

"We are pleased to see that the locations identified in today's announcement are consistent with those that council had already assessed as priorities."

'Practical measures': Liberals pledge $127k for CCTV across Meander Valley (2)

Liberal candidate for Lyons Susie Bower. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The election promise comes after Meander Valley councillor Ben Dudman wrote to Minister for Police Felix Ellis on February 25 to request "a 24/7 police presence" within the region.

Community members had raised concerns to the elected member over rising response times amid a perceived increase in antisocial behaviour.

This behaviour has ranged from minor crimes - such as the defacing of the Meander Valley Performing Arts Centre mural - to more serious allegations of threats and sexual abuse at the Deloraine Train Park.

Mayor Johnston said while the council understood that crime levels were being managed, there was "always value in taking proactive steps".

"We encourage all federal election candidates to consider matching this commitment and contributing to initiatives like this which aim to improve community safety and wellbeing in Meander Valley," he said.

"Council is committed to working constructively with any level of government to deliver CCTV infrastructure that benefits our residents and helps create safer public spaces."

The announcement comes just days after the Coalition made a $4.3 million commitment to the Break O'Day Council to complete the final stage of the Georges Bay Multi-User Foreshore Track.

'Practical measures': Liberals pledge $127k for CCTV across Meander Valley (4)

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

'Practical measures': Liberals pledge $127k for CCTV across Meander Valley (2025)

