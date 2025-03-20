Practice Parameters and Technical Standards (2025)

Main Content
ACR® Practice Parameters and Technical Standards (PP&TS) promote the safe and effective use of diagnostic and therapeutic radiology by describing specific training, skills and techniques. PP&TS narrow the variability among radiology practices and provide guidance to achieve quality in radiology.
PP&TS are collaborative, expert consensus documents.
We invite all ACR members to review and comment on the documents that will be presented at the subsequent annual meeting. Draft documents are available for comment between August and October via the online commenting tool.
These parameters documents are educational tools designed toassist practitioners in providing appropriate radiologic care for patients.They are not inflexible rules or requirements of practice. The purpose of theseparameters is to assist practitioners in following a reasonable course ofaction based on current knowledge, available resources, and the needs of thepatient to deliver effective and safe medical care.
ACR will periodically define new practice parameters andtechnical standards for radiologic practice to help advance the science ofradiology and to improve the quality of service to patients throughout theUnited States. Existing practice parameters and technical standards will bereviewed for revision or renewal, as appropriate, on their fifth anniversary orsooner, if indicated.
Eachpractice parameter and technical standard has undergone a thorough consensusprocess and extensive review, requiring the approval of ACR leadership andcollaborating society boards. The practice parameters and technical standardsrecognize that the safe and effective use of diagnostic and therapeuticradiology requires specific training, skills, and techniques, as described ineach document.
No. Reproduction or modification of the published practice parameters and technical standards by any entities apart from the entities providing radiology services is not authorized.
PP&TS are a valuable resource to assist practitioners in providing appropriate radiologic care for patients. These documents are not intended to establish, imply, or reflect “best practice” guidance, but are important to understanding the basic elements in providing quality radiological care. The practice of medicine involves not only science, but also the art of dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, alleviation, and treatment of disease. The variety and complexity of human conditions make it impossible to always reach the most appropriate diagnosis or to predict with certainty a particular response to treatment. It should be recognized; therefore, that adherence to these parameters will not assure an accurate diagnosis or a successful outcome. PP&TS are not intended, nor should they be used, to establish a legal standard of care. All that should be expected is that the practitioner will follow a reasonable course of action based on current knowledge, available resources, and the needs of the patient to deliver effective and safe medical care. ACR cautions against the use of these parameters in litigation in which the clinical decisions of a practitioner are called into question.
We suggest the following format when citing the ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards:
Once you have selected the Practice Parameter or Technical Standard, locate the title, authors and URL.
- If citing a specific Practice Parameter or Technical Standard: American College of Radiology. Title. Available at [URL]. Accessed [DATE].
Example: American College of Radiology. ACR–SPR–SSR practice parameter for the performance and interpretation of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the ankle and hindfoot. 2016; Available at: [URL] Accessed December 29, 2016.
- If citing the entire Practice Parameters and Technical Standards:
American College of Radiology. ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards. Available at https://www.acr.org/Clinical-Resources/Clinical-Resources/Clinical-Tools-and-Reference/Practice-Parameters-and-Technical-Standards. Accessed DATE.
PP&TS Development Process and Timeline
The practice parameters and technical standards are developed through consensus by experts from various practice settings and radiological subspecialties.
The documents follow a well-organized development process which requires member's and collaborating society representative's active participation at each stage of drafting, reviewing and approving. For a more complete discussion of the program than is present in this FAQ, please review the Practice Parameters and Technical Standards Development Handbook.
A writing committee is constituted prior to drafting or revising documents for a given year. The documents go through an iterative review process until the committee reaches consensus. Literature searches are conducted to provide supporting evidence of recommendations of the documents. The documents that are collaborative with multiple medical specialty societies result in stronger recommendations that reduce potential bias and harmonize clinical recommendations.
After completion of the initial draft or revision of a practice parameter or technical standard document, the document undergoes “field review ”; the process where the draft document is available for any ACR member and collaborating society to provide comments. All practice parameters and technical standards must complete field review before being considered for adoption by the ACR. This is the opportunity stakeholders external to the document drafting/revision process to comment. The comments are collated by staff, and then reviewed by the Chair of the Comment Reconciliation Committee, to determine which editorial comments can be accepted, or if substantive, should be considered by the Comment Reconciliation Committee for inclusion in the final draft to be presented for adoption. When a document completes the comment reconciliation process, it is considered final and ready for approval.
The final documents are sent to the relevant collaborating societies for acknowledgement if they are going through the ACR Council approval process. The final version of the documents that Council has adopted or adopted as amended will be sent to the collaborating societies for each society’s final approval.
Documents that are not considered part of the Medical Physics approval process or the Radiation Oncology approval process are presented to the ACR Council for approval.
For more in-depth details on the approval process, please review the Practice Parameters and Technical Standards Development Handbook.
The overall process to develop or revise a practice parameter or technical standard document is completed in 18 months. View timeline.
Thank you to the ACR Committee on Practice Parameters and Technical Standards for their dedication to this important effort.View the Committee Roster
