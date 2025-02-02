Prescription Colored Contacts | Clear Vision, Stylish Eyes (2025)

Table of Contents
Shop all prescription colored contacts Neo Dali Extra Brown Like Me Tide Blue Dolly+ Red Moonbeam Dreamy Violet Better Be Solo Brown Neo Dali Brown (Quarterly) Viskon Signature Persian Gray Max Elegance Tri-Tone Red Super Pinky Bright Red Like Me Feel The Green Falling Star Brown Viskon Signature Turquoise Blue Luna and Sol Glowing Blue Night Veil Velvet Gray Like Me Miss Violet Viskon Signature Paris Brown Viskon Basics Innocent Brown Relish Ash Gray Relish Khaki Brown Better Be Dainty Gray Max Elegance Tri-Tone Green Pretty Blue Affair Charisma Blue of Mykonos 1-Day Atlantic Anew Gray Super Pinky Blue Sunset In Pompeii 1-Day Atlantic Serene Brown Max Elegance Tri-Tone Gold Super Pinky Hazel Max Elegance Tri-Tone Violet Most popular questions about our prescription colored contacts References

Transform your look with Prescription Colored Contacts crafted from advanced materials like silicone hydrogel and hydrogel polyHEMA for ultimate comfort and performance. Designed for nearsightedness and astigmatism, these lenses deliver sharp vision while enhancing your eyes with vibrant, natural-looking colors. The breathable silicone hydrogel ensures optimal oxygen flow for healthier eyes during all-day wear, while hydrogel provides a soft, smooth fit for unmatched comfort. Correct blurred distance vision and astigmatism distortions effortlessly while showcasing your unique style. Explore our stunning range of shades for a seamless blend of function, fashion, and comfort.

For Myopia (Nearsightedness) For Astigmatism

For Myopia (Nearsightedness) For Astigmatism

Shop all prescription colored contacts

Filter

Clear all

Sale

NEO COSMO

Neo Dali Extra Brown

Regular price $17.90 $12.53 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $17.90 $12.53 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

3 Months 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Like Me Tide Blue

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VASSEN

Dolly+ Red

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Moonbeam Dreamy Violet

Regular price $25.90 $15.54 Save 40%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $25.90 $15.54 Save 40%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

NEO COSMO

Better Be Solo Brown

Regular price $17.90 $13.42 Save 25%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $17.90 $13.42 Save 25%

Unit price
/ per

3 Months 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

NEO COSMO

Neo Dali Brown (Quarterly)

Regular price $17.90 $12.53 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $17.90 $12.53 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

3 Months 2 Lenses

In stock

VISKON

Viskon Signature Persian Gray

Regular price $15.90 $13.51 Save 15%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $15.90 $13.51 Save 15%

Unit price
/ per

1 Month 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VASSEN

Max Elegance Tri-Tone Red

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VASSEN

Super Pinky Bright Red

Regular price $25.90 $12.95 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $25.90 $12.95 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Like Me Feel The Green

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Falling Star Brown

Regular price $25.90 $16.83 Save 35%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $25.90 $16.83 Save 35%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Viskon Signature Turquoise Blue

Regular price $15.90 $13.51 Save 15%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $15.90 $13.51 Save 15%

Unit price
/ per

1 Month 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Luna and Sol Glowing Blue

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Night Veil Velvet Gray

Regular price $25.90 $12.95 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $25.90 $12.95 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Like Me Miss Violet

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

See Also
Why Get Colored Contacts? Benefits and Reasons to Make the Switch

Sale

VISKON

Viskon Signature Paris Brown

Regular price $15.90 $13.51 Save 15%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $15.90 $13.51 Save 15%

Unit price
/ per

1 Month 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Viskon Basics Innocent Brown

Regular price $15.90 $13.51 Save 15%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $15.90 $13.51 Save 15%

Unit price
/ per

1 Month 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Relish Ash Gray

Regular price $25.90 $15.54 Save 40%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $25.90 $15.54 Save 40%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Relish Khaki Brown

Regular price $25.90 $15.54 Save 40%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $25.90 $15.54 Save 40%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

NEO COSMO

Better Be Dainty Gray

Regular price $17.90 $13.42 Save 25%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $17.90 $13.42 Save 25%

Unit price
/ per

3 Months 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VASSEN

Max Elegance Tri-Tone Green

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Pretty Blue Affair

Regular price $15.90 $11.13 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $15.90 $11.13 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

1 Month 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Charisma Blue of Mykonos

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $28.90 $14.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

1-Day Atlantic Anew Gray

Regular price $15.90 $11.13 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $15.90 $11.13 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

1 Day 10 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VASSEN

Super Pinky Blue

Regular price $25.90 $12.95 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $25.90 $12.95 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

Sunset In Pompeii

Regular price $28.90 $17.34 Save 40%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $28.90 $17.34 Save 40%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VISKON

1-Day Atlantic Serene Brown

Regular price $15.90 $11.13 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $15.90 $11.13 Save 30%

Unit price
/ per

1 Day 10 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VASSEN

Max Elegance Tri-Tone Gold

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VASSEN

Super Pinky Hazel

Regular price $25.90 $12.95 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $25.90 $12.95 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

Sale

VASSEN

Max Elegance Tri-Tone Violet

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

Regular price $22.90 $11.45 Save 50%

Unit price
/ per

1 Year 2 Lenses

In stock

You're viewing 30 of 229 products

Load more

Most popular questions about our prescription colored contacts

Can I use colored contacts if I have nearsightedness or astigmatism?

Yes! Our prescription colored contacts are specifically designed for those with nearsightedness (myopia) or astigmatism. Whether you need toric lenses for astigmatism or standard lenses for myopia, you can enjoy clear vision and stunning eye color simultaneously.

What materials are your prescription colored contacts made of?

Our lenses are crafted from advanced materials like silicone hydrogel for enhanced breathability and comfort, as well as hydrogel (polyHEMA) for a soft, smooth fit.

Are HoneyColor's Prescription Colored Contacts Safe?

Absolutely! Our prescription colored contacts are manufactured to meet strict safety standards. At HoneyColor, we offer only the highest quality lenses that are registered with the FDA. Our premium selections are made from breathable materials like silicone hydrogel, ensuring comfort and eye health. For best results, follow proper hygiene practices, such as cleaning your lenses with multipurpose solutions and adhering to the recommended replacement schedule. For a proper fit, consult an optometrist, even for non-prescription lenses.

How do I choose the right prescription strength for my lenses?

Choosing the correct prescription strength depends on your specific vision needs:

For Myopia (Nearsightedness):

  • Use thesphere (SPH) value provided in your eye prescription. This value, expressed in negative numbers, indicates the degree of nearsightedness correction required. For example, -2.50 corrects mild myopia, while -5.00 corrects higher levels.
  • Select the appropriate diopter value for each eye (right and left) when ordering your lenses.

For Astigmatism:

  • Check for additional values on your prescription:
  • Ensure you select toric lenses that match both your CYL and Axis values for stable, clear vision.

Tips for Both:

  • Always double-check that your selected values match the details from your eye doctor’s prescription.
  • If you’re unsure or have a complex prescription, contact our customer service team for assistance or consult your eye doctor for guidance on interpreting your prescription.
Prescription Colored Contacts | Clear Vision, Stylish Eyes (2025)

References

Top Articles
12 Powerful Benefits Of Green Tea With Lemon And Side Effects
16 Dandelion Tea Benefits and How to Make it
12 Benefits Of Avocado Seed Tea, How To Male It And Side Effects
Latest Posts
The Surprising Herbal Tea That Could Improve Liver Health
Does decaf green tea have same benefits? - Chef's Resource
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 6107

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.