Prescription Colored Contacts | Clear Vision, Stylish Eyes (2025)

Transform your look with Prescription Colored Contacts crafted from advanced materials like silicone hydrogel and hydrogel polyHEMA for ultimate comfort and performance. Designed for nearsightedness and astigmatism, these lenses deliver sharp vision while enhancing your eyes with vibrant, natural-looking colors. The breathable silicone hydrogel ensures optimal oxygen flow for healthier eyes during all-day wear, while hydrogel provides a soft, smooth fit for unmatched comfort. Correct blurred distance vision and astigmatism distortions effortlessly while showcasing your unique style. Explore our stunning range of shades for a seamless blend of function, fashion, and comfort.
For Myopia (Nearsightedness) For Astigmatism
For Myopia (Nearsightedness) For Astigmatism
Shop all prescription colored contacts
Filter
Clear all
Sale
NEO COSMO
Neo Dali Extra Brown
Regular price
$17.90 $12.53 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$17.90 $12.53 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
3 Months 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Like Me Tide Blue
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VASSEN
Dolly+ Red
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Moonbeam Dreamy Violet
Regular price
$25.90 $15.54 Save 40%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$25.90 $15.54 Save 40%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
NEO COSMO
Better Be Solo Brown
Regular price
$17.90 $13.42 Save 25%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$17.90 $13.42 Save 25%
- Unit price
- / per
3 Months 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
NEO COSMO
Neo Dali Brown (Quarterly)
Regular price
$17.90 $12.53 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$17.90 $12.53 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
3 Months 2 Lenses
In stock
VISKON
Viskon Signature Persian Gray
Regular price
$15.90 $13.51 Save 15%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$15.90 $13.51 Save 15%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Month 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VASSEN
Max Elegance Tri-Tone Red
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VASSEN
Super Pinky Bright Red
Regular price
$25.90 $12.95 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$25.90 $12.95 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Like Me Feel The Green
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Falling Star Brown
Regular price
$25.90 $16.83 Save 35%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$25.90 $16.83 Save 35%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Viskon Signature Turquoise Blue
Regular price
$15.90 $13.51 Save 15%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$15.90 $13.51 Save 15%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Month 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Luna and Sol Glowing Blue
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Night Veil Velvet Gray
Regular price
$25.90 $12.95 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$25.90 $12.95 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Like Me Miss Violet
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Viskon Signature Paris Brown
Regular price
$15.90 $13.51 Save 15%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$15.90 $13.51 Save 15%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Month 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Viskon Basics Innocent Brown
Regular price
$15.90 $13.51 Save 15%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$15.90 $13.51 Save 15%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Month 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Relish Ash Gray
Regular price
$25.90 $15.54 Save 40%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$25.90 $15.54 Save 40%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Relish Khaki Brown
Regular price
$25.90 $15.54 Save 40%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$25.90 $15.54 Save 40%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
NEO COSMO
Better Be Dainty Gray
Regular price
$17.90 $13.42 Save 25%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$17.90 $13.42 Save 25%
- Unit price
- / per
3 Months 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VASSEN
Max Elegance Tri-Tone Green
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Pretty Blue Affair
Regular price
$15.90 $11.13 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$15.90 $11.13 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Month 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Charisma Blue of Mykonos
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$28.90 $14.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
1-Day Atlantic Anew Gray
Regular price
$15.90 $11.13 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$15.90 $11.13 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Day 10 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VASSEN
Super Pinky Blue
Regular price
$25.90 $12.95 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$25.90 $12.95 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
Sunset In Pompeii
Regular price
$28.90 $17.34 Save 40%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$28.90 $17.34 Save 40%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VISKON
1-Day Atlantic Serene Brown
Regular price
$15.90 $11.13 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$15.90 $11.13 Save 30%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Day 10 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VASSEN
Max Elegance Tri-Tone Gold
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VASSEN
Super Pinky Hazel
Regular price
$25.90 $12.95 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$25.90 $12.95 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
Sale
VASSEN
Max Elegance Tri-Tone Violet
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
Regular price
$22.90 $11.45 Save 50%
- Unit price
- / per
1 Year 2 Lenses
In stock
You're viewing 30 of 229 products
Load more
Most popular questions about our prescription colored contacts
Can I use colored contacts if I have nearsightedness or astigmatism?
Yes! Our prescription colored contacts are specifically designed for those with nearsightedness (myopia) or astigmatism. Whether you need toric lenses for astigmatism or standard lenses for myopia, you can enjoy clear vision and stunning eye color simultaneously.
What materials are your prescription colored contacts made of?
Our lenses are crafted from advanced materials like silicone hydrogel for enhanced breathability and comfort, as well as hydrogel (polyHEMA) for a soft, smooth fit.
Are HoneyColor's Prescription Colored Contacts Safe?
Absolutely! Our prescription colored contacts are manufactured to meet strict safety standards. At HoneyColor, we offer only the highest quality lenses that are registered with the FDA. Our premium selections are made from breathable materials like silicone hydrogel, ensuring comfort and eye health. For best results, follow proper hygiene practices, such as cleaning your lenses with multipurpose solutions and adhering to the recommended replacement schedule. For a proper fit, consult an optometrist, even for non-prescription lenses.
How do I choose the right prescription strength for my lenses?
Choosing the correct prescription strength depends on your specific vision needs:
For Myopia (Nearsightedness):
- Use thesphere (SPH) value provided in your eye prescription. This value, expressed in negative numbers, indicates the degree of nearsightedness correction required. For example, -2.50 corrects mild myopia, while -5.00 corrects higher levels.
- Select the appropriate diopter value for each eye (right and left) when ordering your lenses.
For Astigmatism:
- Check for additional values on your prescription:
- Ensure you select toric lenses that match both your CYL and Axis values for stable, clear vision.
Tips for Both:
- Always double-check that your selected values match the details from your eye doctor’s prescription.
- If you’re unsure or have a complex prescription, contact our customer service team for assistance or consult your eye doctor for guidance on interpreting your prescription.