Prescription Colored Contacts | Clear Vision, Stylish Eyes (2025)

Can I use colored contacts if I have nearsightedness or astigmatism?

Yes! Our prescription colored contacts are specifically designed for those with nearsightedness (myopia) or astigmatism. Whether you need toric lenses for astigmatism or standard lenses for myopia, you can enjoy clear vision and stunning eye color simultaneously.

What materials are your prescription colored contacts made of?

Our lenses are crafted from advanced materials like silicone hydrogel for enhanced breathability and comfort, as well as hydrogel (polyHEMA) for a soft, smooth fit.

Are HoneyColor's Prescription Colored Contacts Safe?

Absolutely! Our prescription colored contacts are manufactured to meet strict safety standards. At HoneyColor, we offer only the highest quality lenses that are registered with the FDA. Our premium selections are made from breathable materials like silicone hydrogel, ensuring comfort and eye health. For best results, follow proper hygiene practices, such as cleaning your lenses with multipurpose solutions and adhering to the recommended replacement schedule. For a proper fit, consult an optometrist, even for non-prescription lenses.

How do I choose the right prescription strength for my lenses?

Choosing the correct prescription strength depends on your specific vision needs:

For Myopia (Nearsightedness):

Use the sphere (SPH) value provided in your eye prescription. This value, expressed in negative numbers, indicates the degree of nearsightedness correction required. For example, -2.50 corrects mild myopia, while -5.00 corrects higher levels.

For Astigmatism:

Check for additional values on your prescription:

Ensure you select toric lenses that match both your CYL and Axis values for stable, clear vision.

