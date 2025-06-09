President Trump makes surprising announcement regarding Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs | HELLO! (2025)

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelceand the Kansas City Chiefs did not win the 2025 Super Bowlbut it appears they will still make an appearance at the White House after the President alleged he had invited the team.

The winner of the Super Bowl always receives an invite to the White House for the ceremonial event, although the Chiefs were not able to make it in 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic.

They attended in 2023 and 2024 when President Joe Biden was in office.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in February 2025, beating the Chiefs with a resounding 40-22 victory.

"I look forward to having the Eagles,” he told founder of the sports website Outkick, Clay Travis, adding: "And one other thing,we’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that, because they missed their turn because of COVID."

He did not say what date the team had been invited to attend, and the Chiefs have not yet commented.

Despite rumors that theEagles had turned down an invite from the President, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed their upcoming visit earlier in March.

"April 28, I can confirm that the Philadelphia Eagles will be here at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory," she told press.

"I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent. We want to correct the record. We sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted, and you will see them here on April 28."

In 2018 the Eagles turned down the invitation to meet Trump.

Patrick and Travis never endorsed a candidate but Clay revealed that Trump saidhe "loved" Brittany Mahomes and Randi Mahomes, Chiefs' quarterback Patrick's wife and mother, who are both "big fans" of the President.

"I love those two women, they’re so great and so loyal," Trump said.

Brittany's support for Trump was revealed in 2024 when her account liked an Instagram post which laid out talking points Trump would be focusing on in the closing weeks of the campaign, including a large-scale "deportation operation," preventing "World War III," "canceling electric vehicle mandates," and "keeping men out of women's sports".

Brittany never publicly endorsed a candidate, but her silence spoke volumes, and inresponse to criticism she called those who questioned Trump's ultra-conservative social vision "haters".

Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift endorsed President Joe Bidenin 2020, and was seen in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana telling her family that she "had to be on the right side of history" by speaking out against Marsha Blackburn, the Republican candidate for senate from Tennessee, who was supported by Trump.

She also endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024,writing: "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."