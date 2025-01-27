Pretty in Pins: Your New Go-To Pin Curls Tutorial | Cliphair US (2025)

Index

If you’re ready to make heads turn with a hairdo that’s both vintage and modern, pin curls are your new BFF. This timeless style isn’t just for your grandma’s wedding photos, it’s been lovingly adopted by Gen Z as the ultimate way to add sass, long-lasting volume, and old-school glamour to your look. Whether you’re rocking clip-in hair extensions or your natural locks, pin curling is the glow-up trick you’ve been waiting for. So grab your pins, curl those strands, and let’s talk about how to become the main character of every hair moment!

What Are Pin Curls?

Pin curls are a retro hairstyling technique where small sections of hair are curled and pinned to the head, creating long lasting feminine waves or curls. Popularised in the 1920s and 30s, pin curls were a staple for Hollywood starlets like Marilyn Monroe and Doris Day. Flash forward to today, and they’re a TikTok sensation modernised by using them on long hair and brushing them out to loosen the shape.

Why Are Pin Curls So Popular?

Why are pin curls having such a major moment? Like many trends nowadays, it’s all about that effortless vintage-meets-modern aesthetic. Pin curls are the TikTok trend you didn’t know you needed but can’t stop obsessing over. They’re easy to achieve on any hair type and help to lock in shape and volume to prevent your hair from falling flat. On top of this, they’re also perfect for styling clip in hair extensions or professional hair extensions as they help to naturally merge the two together. With all of this in mind, it’s easy to see why this technique has officially entered the group chat.

How Do Pin Curls Work?

Pin curling might look intricate, but trust us, it’s dead easy! The magic happens after you curl the hair, whilst it's still warm from styling wrap small sections of hair around your fingers to mimic the shape of a roller, before delicately pinning them flat to your scalp. These little curls work their charm while you’re doing literally anything else – catching up on Netflix, applying your makeup, or scrolling through your favourite Cliphair tutorials. Once they’ve cooled and set, you’re left with defined curls or waves that scream silver screen and are sure to last the whole day!

Pro tip: you can also create blow dry pin curls if you prefer the bouncy blowout look – simply wrap the warm hair after blow drying each section and pin into place.

Cliphair Tutorial: How Do You Pin Curl Hair?

Now for the important bit – how do you do pin curls? If you’re a hair newbie and wondering how to pin curl hair with both natural hair and clip in extensions, we’ve got you covered. First, ensure your natural hair is thoroughly detangled using our detangling brush, and that your clip in extensions are securely placed. Now you need to style your hair, use a curling tong or for bigger, bouncier curls blow dry each section with a round brush. While your hair is still warm, gently wrap each section around your fingers to form a curl, then secure it with a metal pin curl clip. If you don't have a metal pin to hand, bobby pins or an alligator clip will also do the job! While your hair is pinned up and cooling down, each pinned section will begin to take the form of a curl. The longer your hair is pinned, the tighter the curl will be. Remember to add a few spritzes of our Heat Protection Spray before curling the hair and finish with a layer of hairspray to reinforce the pin curls.

What Clips Are Best For Pin Curls?

Metal clips or creaseless clips are the best for a secure hold that won’t dent your curls. If you don't own these you can also use bobby pins or alligator clips which work just as well to secure the hair, however, they can leave soft dents in the hair. For permanent hair extensions, the process is the same but be gentle to avoid tugging at the bonds. When you release those curls, prepare to be obsessed!

How To Keep Your Pin Curls Neat and Tidy

The secret to flawless pin curls? Prep, patience, and a little post-curl care. If you’re using clip-in Remy hair extensions, make sure they’re detangled and attached before curling. Secure your curls with metal or creaseless clips, as they won’t snag or leave dents – this step is key to achieving smooth, polished curls. Once your curls are set and styled, finish with our lightweight Moisturising Silky Spray and a medium-hold hairspray to keep those waves shiny and locked in place. Trust us, your pin curl hairdos will last much longer than standard curling techniques.

Conclusion:

There you have it: the ultimate pin curl hair playbook. Whether you’re pin curling natural hair, clip-in hair extensions, or permanent extensions, this classic styling method is a guaranteed long-lasting glow-up. Now you’ve got the 411 on how to pin curl hair, it’s time to unleash your inner star. Remember, life’s too short for boring hair, so grab those clips, channel your inner Marilyn, and get curling!