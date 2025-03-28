Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a bubbly romcom starring 'Bridgerton's' Simone Ashley (2025)

With so many great movies coming and going across the best streaming services, narrowing down what to watch can become a headache in and of itself.

Whenever I can't figure out what to watch next, I make a beeline for Prime Video's top 10 most-watched movies list. Right now, it's packed with everything from chilling horror like "Smile 2" to nail-biting, deep-sea action in "The Meg" and family-friendly fun with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

But just because a movie is trending doesn't mean it's worth adding to your watchlist. That's why I'm highlighting the best of the best in Prime Video's top 10 that you should start with, like the new heartwarming romcom starring "Bridgerton's" Simone Ashley: "Picture This."

So without further ado, let's dive into the standout films from Prime Video’s top 10 right now. Nothing catch your eye? Check out everything new on Prime Video in March 2025 for even more streaming recommendations.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Picture This' (2025)

A British remake of the Australian romcom "Five Blind Dates," the sweet and bubbly "Picture This" doesn't break any grounds in the genre, but it's charming enough to warrant a watch if you're looking for a moodbooster.

"Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley plays Pia, our hopeless heroine and struggling photographer facing pressure from her family to finally settle down. In desperate need of a date for her sister's wedding, she thinks she's hit rock bottom when she receives a surprising prediction: true love and career success await her in her next five dates.

It sounds too good to be true, but with nothing to lose, she lets her family play matchmaker on a series of blind dates, which go about as well as you'd expect. Her love life only gets messier when an old flame (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) resurfaces looking to reignite the spark after their painful breakup.

Watch "Picture This" on Prime Video now

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

From Nintendo and the studio behind "Despicable Me" comes "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," one of the better video game adaptations in recent years (I'm still partial to the Blue Blur's trilogy myself).

This colorful adventure follows a plucky pair of Brooklyn-based plumbers, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who get isekai'd to a magical world through a mysterious warp pipe. Once there, the pair are separated and forced to navigate their strange new surroundings on their own.

While trying to reunite with his brother, Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) to save Luigi from the evil clutches of Bowser (Jack Black), who will stop at nothing to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and make Peach his bride.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

'The Meg' (2018)

Summer will be here before you know it, and in the meantime one of the best summer blockbusters since "Jaws" has a new home on Prime Video. While "The Meg" is undeniably B-movie fodder, anyone who loves creature features and deep-sea suspense will find plenty to sink their teeth into.

This Jason Statham-led sci-fi thriller follows Jonas Taylor (Statham), a former rescue diver who was forced to retire in disgrace after a fateful encounter with the ultimate predator: a 75-foot mega-shark. Years later, he's recruited to help rescue a research team stranded at the bottom of the ocean after learning his ex-wife is among the crew.

To bring them home, he'll go toe-to-fin with the previously-thought-extinct megalodon in a nail-biting battle for survival. If you were a fan of last year's Netflix hit "Under Paris," "The Meg" is a great popcorn flick that'll keep you entertained. Just don't think about it too hard.

Watch "The Meg" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"Picture This" (2025) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "My Fault: London" (2025) "Life" (2017) "The Accountant" (2016) "Smile 2" (2024) "Jurassic World" (2015) "The Meg" (2018) "Behind Enemy Lines" (2001) "You're Cordially Invited" (2025)

