Primer Paint 101: Everything You Need To Know Before You Prime (2025)

Whether you’re painting the interior walls of your home, sprucing up old exterior wood trim, or giving new life to metal patio furniture, the secret to professional-looking results begins with a proper foundation—primer paint.

This unsung hero of the paint world does more than just prepare the surface; it ensures a uniform base for the topcoat, allowing it to adhere correctly and can even create a barrier that locks out stains/odors and seals porous materials.

“Primer Paint 101” is your essential guide to understanding this vital step. Here, you’ll discover what primer is and why it’s indispensable for preventing peeling or chipping in the future. We’ll navigate together through the different types available, learn when and how to use them, and dive into practical application tips.

Moreover, we’ll cover important health and safety information to keep you well-protected throughout your painting endeavors.

With this guide, you’ll be well-equipped with the knowledge needed to embark on any painting project with confidence.

Table of Contents [show] What is a Primer and Why Do You Need It? The difference between primer and regular paint When to Use Primer

The Different Types of Primers Oil-based primers: uses and benefits Latex-based primers: uses and benefits Shellac-based primers: uses and benefits Bonding Primers Paint and Primer in One

Tips for Choosing and Using Primer What factors should you consider when choosing a primer? Do you always need to use a primer before painting? How to estimate the amount of primer needed

Can Primer Be Tinted?

How to Properly Apply Primer Surface Preparation

Health and Safety Considerations VOCs and Ventilation What PPE to Use Gloves Respirator Safety Glasses

What is Primer Paint Made Of?

Conclusion

What is a Primer and Why Do You Need It?

Primer is a preparatory coating that goes on surfaces before painting to improve paint adhesion. Primers “prime” or prepare the surface to accept paint.

Primers create a uniform surface for the finishing paint topcoat by sealing pores and filling imperfections. On new drywall, for example, primers seal the paper surface so joint compound and drywall seams don’t show through the final paint job.

Primers also allow for proper curing and drying of latex or oil-based paints. The binders in primer form a surface film that topcoat paint can adhere to. This leads to a more durable paint job.

On metal surfaces, certain primers contain inhibitors that prevent rust and extend the life of the paint and the material underneath.

Additionally, primers can block stains from bleeding into the topcoat. Nicotine stains, watermarks, grease, and other discolorations can be blocked by stain-blocking primers so they don’t show through the new paint.

By prepping surfaces correctly with primer before painting, you can achieve more consistent, professional-looking results. The topcoat will have better coverage and adhesion. Using a primer is worth the small extra effort and expense.

The difference between primer and regular paint

While both primers and paints contain pigments and binders, they are formulated differently for their specific purposes.

Regular wall paint is designed to cover surfaces evenly while providing protection and the desired decorative finish. The pigments in paint provide color, hiding power, and durability.

Primers, on the other hand, are designed to seal, bind to surfaces, and create a uniform foundation. Primers have high solids content to fill pores, binders to grip surfaces, and minimal pigments.

Primers are thinner in consistency than paint, which allows deeper surface penetration. Paint is thicker for good coverage and viscosity.

Additionally, some specialty primers contain additives not found in paint, like stain blockers to prevent bleed-through or corrosion inhibitors for metal surfaces.

So while paint provides decoration and protection as a final coating, primer prepares and seals the substrate as a critical first step. Using the right primer pays off through enhanced paint adhesion and durability.

When to Use Primer

Primer isn’t always necessary for every paint job but there are several scenarios where applying primer before painting is highly recommended. Here are some key instances when reaching for the primer should be your first step:

On new drywall – The paper surface and joint compound used in drywall installation are very porous. Primer seals the surface so drywall imperfections don’t show through the paint.

When painting over stained or glossy surfaces – Slick, glossy finishes or stains can cause poor paint adhesion if not primed first. Primer creates a gripable surface.

For substantial color changes – Switching from a dark color to a very light shade usually requires a coat of primer for proper coverage. Primer provides a blank, uniform base.

Before painting exterior wood, metal, or vinyl – The weathering and porous nature of exterior materials means primer is needed to seal the surface for good adhesion. On wood and metal, priming is usually only needed on the scraped parts where bare wood or metal is visible.

On repaired wall patches – New drywall mud or spackle patches should be primed to match the rest of the painted surface.

When painting over an oil-based or alkyd paint, it’s recommended to prime the surface first before applying a latex paint. The primer allows for proper adhesion between the two different paint types.

So while primer may seem like an unnecessary extra step, it plays an important role in many situations to give paint the proper foundation.

The Different Types of Primers

Primer comes in various formulations, each with specific properties and benefits that make it ideal for different surfaces and conditions. Understanding these types can help you select the best option for your project’s needs. Here’s a look at the main types of primers and their uses.

Oil-based primers: uses and benefits

Oil-based primers are a go-to for many professional painters due to their durability and versatility. Here’s why they might be the right choice for your project:

Uses: Ideal for exterior wood surfaces as they penetrate the porous material and seal it effectively. Suitable for metal surfaces because they prevent rust and provide a strong bond. Work well on stained surfaces or those with existing paint, as they can prevent bleed-through.

Benefits: Excellent adhesion to various surfaces, providing a solid base for topcoat. High resistance to moisture makes them suitable for areas exposed to humidity. Good for sealing in stains and odors, ensuring they don’t affect the topcoat. Typically dry harder, making them a durable option for high-traffic areas.



Latex-based primers: uses and benefits

Latex-based primers are water-soluble and have gained popularity due to their ease of use and environmental friendliness. Consider latex-based primers for:

Uses: Lower odor and fewer VOCs than oil-based options. Better for indoor use. Good everyday primer for drywall, plaster, wood, and other common surfaces.

Benefits: Quick drying times facilitate faster project completion. Low odor makes them preferable for indoor use, particularly in occupied homes or businesses. Easy cleanup with soap and water. Flexible finish that resists cracking and peeling over time.



Shellac-based primers: uses and benefits

Shellac-based primers are less common but have unique properties that make them useful for particular challenges:

Uses: Excellent for sealing in significant stains and odors, such as smoke, marker pens, pet urine, or water damage. Effective as a base on glossy surfaces and non-wood surfaces, including metal and plastic. Useful for spot-priming knots and sap streaks on wood.

Benefits: High adhesion quality and stain-blocking capability. Fast-drying, allowing for quick recoating. Can be used under any type of paint, making them very versatile. Creates a hard finish, which can be beneficial for surfaces that will be handled frequently.



Choosing the right type of primer for your surface will ensure that your paint adheres properly, looks great, and stands up to wear and tear over time. Whether you opt for oil-based, latex-based, or shellac-based primer, the key is to match the product to both the surface you’re painting and the conditions it will face.

Bonding Primers

In addition to conventional latex and oil-based primers, there are also specialty bonding primers available.

Bonding primers are formulated with strong adhesion properties to stick to slippery surfaces like tile, laminate, metals, and glossy finishes that standard primers may have trouble binding to.

The chemical bonding technology in these primers allows for maximum grip on hard-to-paint substrates.

Formulated to adhere firmly to slick, hard-to-paint surfaces like tile, laminate, and metals.

Provide maximum grip for topcoat paint through chemical bonding technology.

Useful when painting over glossy or oil-based paints.

Paint and Primer in One

Paint and primer in one products provide a convenient all-in-one option that acts as both the primer and finish paint.

These can offer time savings by combining the two steps of priming and painting into a single product. Paint + primer formulas work best for painting over previously coated surfaces in good condition.

They may not provide the same level of stain blocking or adhesion on new, bare, or problematic surfaces as a dedicated stain-blocking or bonding primer.

All-in-one products that act as both primer and paint.

Offer the convenience of fewer coats and products to purchase.

Best for painting over previously painted surfaces in good condition.

May not provide the same level of stain blocking and adhesion of dedicated primers on new or problem surfaces.

Tips for Choosing and Using Primer

Selecting and applying the right primer is as crucial as the painting process itself. Here are some valuable tips to guide you through choosing and using primer for your projects.

What factors should you consider when choosing a primer?

When choosing a primer there are several factors you need to have in mind before you purchase one.

Surface material and condition – Select primer formulated for the specific surface like wood, metal, masonry, etc.

– Select primer formulated for the specific surface like wood, metal, masonry, etc. Oil or Water-based primer – Oil-based has better penetration for exterior surfaces. Water-based is better for interiors.

– Oil-based has better penetration for exterior surfaces. Water-based is better for interiors. Interior vs. Exterior – Check the can and make sure that you can use it on your exterior.

– Check the can and make sure that you can use it on your exterior. VOC content – Low VOC primers are better for indoor use.

– Low VOC primers are better for indoor use. Cost -In a perfect world, everyone would buy the highest quality product every time. But in reality, many DIYers or customers don’t have the budget for that. Check reviews before you buy your primer, even cheap primers can be useful.

-In a perfect world, everyone would buy the highest quality product every time. But in reality, many DIYers or customers don’t have the budget for that. Check reviews before you buy your primer, even cheap primers can be useful. Stain Coverage – If you need to cover stains or odors, look for primers that are specifically labeled as “stain-blocking.”

Do you always need to use a primer before painting?

Not every painting job requires a primer. If the surface is clean, not glossy, and in good condition, and if you’re repainting with a similar color and type of paint, you may not need to prime. However, when in doubt, priming is a safe bet for a quality finish.

How to estimate the amount of primer needed

Measure the square footage of the area to be primed (height x width). Check the coverage rate on the primer’s can—this is typically given in square feet per gallon. Divide your total square footage by the coverage rate to determine how much primer you’ll need. Always round up to account for absorption and waste.

Can Primer Be Tinted?

I once had to paint 16 doors dark red. They had to be primed and the primer wasn’t tinted so I had to paint the doors 4 times to get full coverage! I couldn’t spray the doors so I used a foam roller to get a finish that is close to a sprayed finish.

This took me a few days and I had shoulder pain for a week after that, so I really recommend tinting the primer if you’re going for a darker color.

Most primer paints can be tinted to some degree, though there are some limitations:

Latex primers (acrylic, PVA, etc.) – Most can be tinted with up to 2 oz. of colorant per gallon. Tinting towards the color of the finish paint helps with coverage.

Oil-based primers – Can be tinted with up to 2 oz. of colorant per gallon.

Stain-blocking primers – These can usually accept some tint, but tinting may reduce stain-blocking performance. Best to apply an untinted coat first.

Bonding primers – These are designed to adhere to slick surfaces and don’t need tinting. Tinting may reduce their bonding properties.

Masonry primers – These primers for concrete, stucco, etc. can accept up to 2 oz. per gallon of colorant.

So in summary, most common latex and oil-based primers can be tinted to some degree, but specialty primers may have limitations. Always check the manufacturer’s recommendations. Light tinting is advisable to aid hide and coverage.

How to Properly Apply Primer

Primer is the easiest coat of paint to apply, just be thorough with the prep work and use quality tools. Start by cleaning the surfaces properly.

Surface Preparation

Preparing a surface before applying primer is an essential step in achieving a professional-quality finish on your painting project. Proper surface preparation ensures the primer will adhere properly and create a smooth and even base for your topcoat.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you prepare your surface for primer:

1. Clean the Surface: Before anything else, remove dirt, grease, and grime from the surface. You can use soapy water, a household cleaner, or a dedicated degreaser, depending on what you’re cleaning. For outdoor surfaces, a pressure washer can be very effective. Make sure to rinse thoroughly with water and let the surface dry completely.

2.Remove Loose or Peeling Paint: Scrape away any flaking or peeling paint with a paint scraper.

3.Sand Rough Areas: For a smooth finish, sand the surface with sandpaper. Start with a coarser grit to remove major roughness, then switch to a finer grit for a smooth finish. Always sand in the direction of the grain if you’re working with wood. Remember to wear a dust mask to prevent inhaling the dust.

4.Fill Holes and Cracks: Use a suitable filler or putty to patch any holes, dents, or cracks. Allow the filler to dry according to the manufacturer’s directions, then sand it smooth.

5. Remove Sanding Dust: After sanding, be sure to remove all the dust.

6.Tape off Areas: Use painter’s tape to protect areas you do not want to be primed or painted, such as trim, windows, or hardware. Press the tape down firmly to prevent paint from bleeding under it.

7.Caulk Gaps: If you’re preparing trim or areas where different materials meet (like where wood trim meets a wall), apply caulk with a caulking gun to seal and smooth the transition. Smooth the caulk with a wet finger or a caulking tool for a neat finish.

Once the surface is clean, smooth, and fully dry, it’s ready for primer paint.

If you’re working with metal that has rusted, remove as much rust as possible with a wire brush or sandpaper and then apply a rust-inhibitive primer to protect the metal.

Allow the primer to dry completely before applying additional coats or paint. Check the can for drying times as they can vary between different primers.

If a second coat is needed, wait for the first coat to dry, then lightly sand the surface for better adhesion. Clean off the dust before applying the next coat.

Clean your tools immediately after use when you’re done priming. Water-based primers can be cleaned with soap and water, while oil-based (solvent-based) products will require mineral spirits or paint thinner.

Health and Safety Considerations

When using primer paint, as with any painting project, it’s important to consider your health and safety.

VOCs and Ventilation

Primer paint may contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are chemicals that can easily become vapors or gases. Exposure to VOCs can lead to respiratory irritation, headaches, and other health issues.

It’s crucial to use primer in well-ventilated areas to minimize inhalation risks. Open windows and doors, and use fans to circulate the air and exhaust fumes outdoors. If the ventilation is poor, consider using a low-VOC or VOC-free primer to reduce the risk.

What PPE to Use

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is your first line of defense against the risks associated with painting. When working with primer, it’s essential to equip yourself with appropriate PPE to minimize your exposure to harmful substances and protect yourself from any accidental spills or splashes.

Gloves

Always wear gloves when you’re handling primer paint to protect your skin from irritation and harmful chemicals. It can be really hard to clean your skin from primer since it sticks so well, which it’s designed to do!

Respirator

For projects that involve sanding or exposure to significant amounts of VOCs, it is important to wear a respirator with the appropriate filters. A respirator will protect your lungs from harmful dust and fumes. Look for a respirator that fits comfortably and provides a seal against your face. Use cartridges that are designed for organic vapors when dealing with solvent-based primers.

Safety Glasses

Safety glasses aren’t always needed, but if you’re rolling a ceiling these will help.

What is Primer Paint Made Of?

We now know what primer is, the different kinds, and how to use it. But what is it made of?

Let’s break it down.

Basic Components:

Solvents: These are the liquids that carry the other components of primer. In water-based primers, this is simply water. In oil-based primers, it could be a type of mineral spirit. In the case of shellac-based primers, the solvent is denatured alcohol. Pigments: These are finely ground particles that provide the primer with color and help with coverage. Most primers are white or gray to make the color of the topcoat appear more vibrant. Binders: Think of binders as the glue that holds the primer to the surface and binds the pigments together. In water-based primers, this is typically a type of acrylic. In oil-based primers, it could be a linseed oil or alkyd. Additives: These are extra ingredients that give the primer special properties, like the ability to resist mold, block stains, or stick to glossy surfaces.

When mixed together, these ingredients create a sticky liquid. Once applied to a surface, the solvents evaporate or are absorbed, leaving behind a solid layer. This layer acts as a grip for your paint, helping it stick better and last longer.

Conclusion

There you have it!

Primer is one of your paint job’s best friend. Now you’re armed with everything you need to know before taking the plunge.

Remember to choose the right primer, prep meticulously, and protect yourself with the proper gear.