Prince Harry dubbed 'spare to Meghan' after triple blow in week from hell (2025)

Prince Harry has experienced a challenging week with three major blows, including the fiery row following his exit from a charity he had worked so hard towards.

Last week, it was confirmed that Harry, 40, had made the decision to step down as patron at Sentebale - a charity that he co-founded alongside the Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. The charity is a very close to Harry's heart and was set up in honour of his mother, the late Princess Diana. His exit then led the charity's Chair of the Board, Dr Sophie Chandauka, to publicly address some of her major concerns - even accusing the royal of "harassment and bullying" and hitting out at the "Sussex machine".

King Charles was admitted to the hospital suffering side effects from his cancer treatment last Friday - with Harry reportedly finding out through the media like the rest of the world. Harry previously flew to the UK when news of his father's cancer diagnosis was made public in February 2024. He only managed a half an hour visit before travelling back to his wife and two children in the US. During a visit just three months later, in May 2024, Harry didn't make time to visit his family - he concentrated on his work with the Invictus Games before flying home to California.

There have also been numerous reports that the Duke of Sussex is "lonelier than ever". A source told the Sun: "First he was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan - and it's not a great look. He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more. He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends.” Whilst Meghan is busy with the launch of her new brand, As Ever, reports have suggested that his relationship with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, has "soured.

WELCOME TO OUR LIVE BLOG. PLEASE FIND THE LATEST ROYAL UPDATES BELOW.