Prince Harry dubbed 'spare to Meghan' after triple blow in week from hell (2025)

Prince Harry has had a week from hell (Image: GETTY)
Prince Harry has experienced a challenging week with three major blows, including the fiery row following his exit from a charity he had worked so hard towards.
Last week, it was confirmed that Harry, 40, had made the decision to step down as patron at Sentebale - a charity that he co-founded alongside the Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. The charity is a very close to Harry's heart and was set up in honour of his mother, the late Princess Diana. His exit then led the charity's Chair of the Board, Dr Sophie Chandauka, to publicly address some of her major concerns - even accusing the royal of "harassment and bullying" and hitting out at the "Sussex machine".
King Charles was admitted to the hospital suffering side effects from his cancer treatment last Friday - with Harry reportedly finding out through the media like the rest of the world. Harry previously flew to the UK when news of his father's cancer diagnosis was made public in February 2024. He only managed a half an hour visit before travelling back to his wife and two children in the US. During a visit just three months later, in May 2024, Harry didn't make time to visit his family - he concentrated on his work with the Invictus Games before flying home to California.
There have also been numerous reports that the Duke of Sussex is "lonelier than ever". A source told the Sun: "First he was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan - and it's not a great look. He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more. He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends.” Whilst Meghan is busy with the launch of her new brand, As Ever, reports have suggested that his relationship with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, has "soured.
Jasmine Carey
Meghan Markle trolled by US magazine
Meghan Markle has been trolled again by a US magazine after her brand As Ever sold out all its products on its launch day. Despite having once been in favour of Meghan Markle, as shown by the fact they interviewed her at her Montecito home in 2022, it seems The Cut magazine is no longer one of her biggest fans.
After the launch of As Ever products on Wednesday, The Cut ran an article about how the brand sold out just an hour after releasing its products online.
However, one comment in the article appeared to be a brutal swipe at both Meghan, 43, and her husband Prince Harry, 40. When talking about the success of Meghan’s brand launch, Olivia Craighead for The Cut wrote: "She and Prince Harry could use it (the success)."
Meghan Markle has been trolled by a US magazine (Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Jasmine Carey
Prince Andrew braces for new nightmare
Prince Andrew is set to dominate headlines again over the next few days after new court documents are set to be released. The documents, which are set to be made public on Friday, will share more details about the relationship between Prince Andrew and alleged Chinese agent Yang Tengbo, who has denied claims of any wrongdoing.
Mr Yang was banned from the UK on national security grounds last year after Home Secretary officials believed he had tried to exert influence on Prince Andrew.
The Chinese businessman had struck up a friendship with the Duke of York and even played a key role in the royal’s previous Pitch@Palace scheme, which connected entrepreneurs with investors. Although Andrew is now believed to have ceased all contact with Mr Yang, the duke received much criticism for the friendship.
Prince Andrew is set to make headlines this weekend (Image: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
Meghan Markle showed true colours in latest interview
Meghan Markle has shown her true colours in a rare interview with a huge US publication. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, invited The New York Times to her Montecito home in California a week before the launch of her brand As Ever’s products, which took place on Wednesday.
During the interview, Meghan appeared “upbeat” and “charming” as reported by the publication, however there seemed to be one thing that was bothering her.
The journalist said Meghan appeared bothered by some of the public’s negatives opinions of her - and seemed especially “bothered” by claims that she is “unrelatable and out of touch.”
Meghan Markle sat down for an interview with The New York Times (Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Jasmine Carey
King Charles amuses royal fans at royal engagement
King Charles was seen playing a recorder made from a carrot during an engagement at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The monarch delighted guests by hosting a reception celebrating community music across the UK.
The 76-year-old, who recently returned to official duties after a brief period in hospital due to side effects from his cancer treatment, was described as being "in great spirits" by attendees. The London Vegetable Orchestra, who are the UK's only ensemble to use instruments made of local vegetables, performed for His Majesty in St George's Hall.
King Charles played a recorder from a carrot (Image: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
Good afternoon
Good afternoon. Royal reporter Jasmine Carey here and I will be bringing you the latest Royal Family updates for the rest of the day.
You can email me at jasmine.carey@reachplc.com.
Lauren Welch
'My kids were in Virginia Giuffre bus crash - they told me a different story'
Virginia Giuffre made a harrowing announcement in an Instagram post earlier this week, stating she had been hit by a school bus travelling at 110kmph (68.3mph) and was informed by doctors she had just days left to live.
Now, parents of children who were on the school bus recall exactly what their children recall from the "small crash".
Virginia Giuffre pictured earlier this week (Image: Instagram)
Lauren Welch
Real reason Meghan Markle's jam costs so much as nutritionist evaluates her products
A nutritionist has explained whyMeghan Markle'shigh price tag for her 'As Ever' products is not due to the ingredients listed, following the launch of her new brand.
For its first collection, As Ever's launch includes a raspberry spread in keepsake packaging, a raspberry spread without keepsake packaging, herbal lemon ginger tea, herbal peppermint tea, herbal hibiscus tea, flower sprinkles, crepe mix, shortbread cookie mix and a limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb.
Meghan launched her brand this week (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Meghan Markle shows off two family guests in new video from Montecito home
Meghan Markleuploaded a new video to her social media featuring two beloved family members just days afterher brand's successful launch earlier this week.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram account to share new footage of her making Chantilly Lili - a dessert named after her daughter, Princess Lilibet.
Meghan has released a new post on Instagram (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Duke of Westminster makes major announcement after pregnancy news
TheDuke of Westminsterhas shared some exciting news on his social media, and he and his wife,the Duchess of Westminster, are expecting their first child soon.Aristocrat Hugh Grosvenortook to his charity's officialInstagrampage on Thursday to announce a new five-year partnership with Sported.
Sported is a charity which aims to deliver expertise, resources and vital support to clubs and groups that use sport and physical activity to make a positive impact on young people throughout the UK.
The Duke of Westminster (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Prince William takes his Earthshot Prize to Brazil as Kensington Palace give update
Prince William's fifth Earthshot Prize will travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November for a series of events focused on supporting the growth of environmental solutions.
William, 42, will unveil the 2025 location in a video posted to social media today, which will feature special appearances from former England football captain David Beckham, actress Cate Blanchett and Brazilian footballer Cafu. Preceding years were held in South Africa, Singapore, Boston and London.
Prince William will travel to Rio de Janeiro (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Prince William has hired same lawyers who represented Princess Diana during her divorce
Prince Williamhas hired the late Princess Diana's divorce lawyers in a major shift for the future King.
The 42-year-old has engaged the prestigious legal firm, Mishcon de Reya, who famously represented Diana during her tumultuous divorce from his father, the then-Prince Charles, in 1996.
Prince William (Image: )
Lauren Welch
POLL: Should Meghan Markle restock her As Ever products after they sold out?
Meghan Markletook royal fans by surprise today with thelaunch of her As Ever products.
Within an hour of the crepe mixes, teas, spreads, and flower sprinkles being released on the website, the entire brand had managed to sell out. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Meghan said it made her heart feel "full".
Lauren Welch
Meghan Markle sends As Ever products to major celebrities - including Kris Jenner
Meghan Marklehas sent her lifestyle products to a number of celebrity A-listers, who have shared the gifts on their social media and tagged the Duchess.
Kris Jenner is among the lucky recipients of her As Ever products, with the gift box including jam, honey, crepes and teas. Other celebrities sent a gift box today - just a day after the official launch of the products online - include actress Zoe Saldaña and fashion designer Tracy Robbins.
Meghan has sent her gifts with various celebrities - including Kris Jenner (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Resurfaced video of Prince George goes viral as hearts break over very 'nervous' moment
A old video of Prince George arriving for his first day at school has resurfaced - with the adorable clip breaking royal fans' hearts.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child was just four when he had hisfirst ever dayat Thomas's Battersea School back in September 2017.
Prince George started school in 2017 (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Meghan Markle makes relatable admission about what she really feeds her kids
Meghan Marklehas confessed to sometimes relying on frozen chicken nuggets and Tater Tots for her children, despite showcasing kids' fruit and crudite platters in herNetflixshow.
The Duchess of Sussex revealed this during an interview inside her Montecito mansion kitchen with her mother, Doria, as she promoted her lifestyle brand As Ever.
Meghan is mum to Archie and Lilibet (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Charity Commission probes Sentebale after Prince Harry steps down as patron
A watchdog has escalated its investigations into "concerns raised" about an African charity thatPrince Harryrecentlystepped down from amid a boardroom battlewithin the organisation as the Duke issued a new statement.
The Duke of Sussex has been embroiledin a bitter row with Sentebale's chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, after he quit last week as its patron in the latest feud, which includes several "claims and counter-claims of racism, bullying and mismanagement", according to reports.
Prince Harry (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Good morning
Good morning. I'm Lauren Welch and I'll be bringing you all the latest royal news into this afternoon. Please feel free to reach out as I work through today. Email: lauren.welch@reachplc.com