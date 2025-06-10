Prince Harry given 'inferior treatment' and 'should be welcomed home' (2025)

This article contains affiliate links, we will receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Learn more

Prince Harry’s lawyers have claimed his life and his safety are “at stake” as the Duke of Sussex appeals against his security being slashed in the UK. The decision by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, was initially made after the 40-year-old and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from life as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the US.

Harry previously took the 2020 decision made by the Home Office to change the security he receives in the UK to the High Court. However, when this was dismissed, he launched an appeal last year. The case, which was heard in court on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, was attended by the Duke in person.

Shaheed Fatima KC, representing Harry, said: “There is a person sitting behind me whose safety, whose security, and whose life is at stake. We do say that his presence here, and throughout this appeal, is a potent illustration, were one needed, of how much this appeal means to him and his family."

At the end of the hearing on Wednesday, judge Sir Geoffrey Vos said the Court of Appeal’s decision would be given in writing at a later date.

