Prince Harry given 'inferior treatment' and 'should be welcomed home' (2025)

This article contains affiliate links, we will receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Learn more
Prince Harry’s lawyers have claimed his life and his safety are “at stake” as the Duke of Sussex appeals against his security being slashed in the UK. The decision by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, was initially made after the 40-year-old and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from life as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the US.
Harry previously took the 2020 decision made by the Home Office to change the security he receives in the UK to the High Court. However, when this was dismissed, he launched an appeal last year. The case, which was heard in court on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, was attended by the Duke in person.
Shaheed Fatima KC, representing Harry, said: “There is a person sitting behind me whose safety, whose security, and whose life is at stake. We do say that his presence here, and throughout this appeal, is a potent illustration, were one needed, of how much this appeal means to him and his family."
At the end of the hearing on Wednesday, judge Sir Geoffrey Vos said the Court of Appeal’s decision would be given in writing at a later date.
THIS BLOG IS NOW CLOSED.
Lauren Welch
This live blog is now closed
We are ending our live coverage for the day. Thank you for following the Express royal live blog - come back tomorrow for more royal news.
Lauren Welch
Princess Kate's next public appearance tipped to be in just 11 days
The Princess of Wales could step out at the Easter Sunday service next weekend, a royal commentator believes.
The 43-year-old has made very few public appearances within the past yearafter being diagnosed and treated for an undisclosed form of cancerin early 2024.
Princess Kate (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Largest-ever auction of Princess Diana’s iconic wardrobe as more than 200 items must sell
Bidding will begin on May 20 and will include a range of Diana'sgarmentswith the aim of celebrating her style and preserve her legacy.
Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions, said: "Princess Diana holds a special place in the heart of Julien's Auctions, and we are honoured to continue to preserve her legacy telling her story through the pieces that defined her elegance, grace, glamour and spirit.
Princess Diana (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Prince Harry's secret trip to Ukraine revealed as Duke makes poignant visit
Prince Harry visited war victims in Ukraine as part of his work with wounded veterans, a spokesperson says.
The 40-year-old, who served in the British Army for 10 years, visited the Superhumans Center - an orthopedic clinic in Lviv that treats and rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians - to see the services provided in a country in the midst of war.
Prince Harry paid a visit to Ukraine today (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Former royal butler reveals King Charles' unusual coffee ingredient
Former royal butler Grant Harrold has revealed an unusual ingredient thatKing Charleslikes added to a cup of coffee.
Sharing that the monarch is particularly fond of a cup of tea, much like the lateQueen Elizabeth II, Mr Harrold revealed that the 76-year-old is, however,also partial to drinking coffee.
King Charles (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Meghan Markle's As Ever products given brutal 4-word verdict as she fails to do one thing
Meghan Markle's As Ever products were brutally savaged by a royal commentator who tried them and claimedthe duchess failed to "deliver".The Duchess of Sussexlaunched her brand last Wednesday, and within minutes, all of her products were snapped up.
As Ever's collection featured nine products, eight of which were originally available for purchase; however, all of them were sold out within the first hour.
Meghan Markle (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Royal fans agree on 1 thing as Prince George joins dad William in Paris
Prince GeorgejoinedPrince Williamto watch theChampions League quarter-final match held at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.
The young royal, 11, looked delighted as he got to enjoy some one-on-one time with his dad, with his mum and two younger siblings staying back at home in Windsor.
George and William in Paris yesterday (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Prince William put through 'test' by James Middleton before he married Princess Kate
Princess Kate's brother,James Middleton, has revealed the one prerequisitePrince Williamhad to meet before marrying his sister.
The youngest Middleton sibling hasgiven a new interview sharing rare glimpses of his family lifeahead of his 38th birthday next week, Tuesday, April 15.
Lauren Welch
King Charles' touching £3m gesture to Queen Camilla as she reveals anniversary gift
Queen Camillagave a hint about what she got for her husband, King Charles, to marktheir 20th wedding anniversarywhile on tour in Italy, just weeks after the monarch's sweet gesture of love.
The royal couple, who married on April 9, 2005,spent their milestone anniversary touring Rome.
The couple have been married for 20 years (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'know what they're doing' - there are 'no coincidences'
Meghan MarkleandPrince Harryhave been accused by a royal expert of timing the launch of her podcast around the prince’s court date in order to get extra publicity. The Duke of Sussex, 40,was in the UK this week for a court appealhearing surrounding a decision made in 2020 by Ravec and the Home Office to reduce his security rights in the UK after he stepped down as a senior royal.
However, on the first day of the two-day hearing this week on April 8, Meghan - who stayed at home in California - launched thefirst episode of her new podcastConfessions of A Female Founder.
Meghan and Harry (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Queen Camilla reveals secret to her happy marriage to King Charles on 20th anniversary
Laughter, friendship and simply “getting on with life” is the secret to 20 years of wedded bless, the Queen said as she and the Kingcelebrated the milestone wedding anniversaryin Rome.
Looking happy and relaxed as she chatted candidly about her marriage on a solo engagement in Italy’s city of love, Camilla said that they will properly mark their special day when they get home, due to the demands of theirfour-day state visit.
The King and Queen pictured yesterday (Image: GETTY)
Lauren Welch
Good afternoon
Good afternoon. Royal reporter Lauren Welch here. I will be bringing you the latest Royal Family news into this evening.
You can email me at lauren.welch@reachplc.com.
Jasmine Carey
Duke of Sussex claimed he had been "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment".
In court this week, Prince Harry's barrister said the duke had been "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment".
The Duke of Sussex has been in a legal battle with the Home Office after a decision was made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) in February 2020 that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.
The decision was made after Harry and his wifeMeghan Marklequit their royal duties and moved to the US that same year. The duke filed a claim for a judicial review over this decision by the Home Office; however, in February last year, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke's case to get the decision changed and concluded Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair. The prince has since appealed that decision, which iswhy he is back in the courtroom this week.
On Tuesday, KC Shaheed Fatima - representing the prince - said Harry andMeghan Markle"felt forced to step back"from their roles as senior working royals as they felt they "were not being protected by the institution". She also said that Harry thinks “he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment” when it comes to his security rights in the UK.
Prince Harry has been in court this week (Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
Royal dress set to go on display for first time in 30 years
A stunningroyal dresswhich dates back to 1902 is set to go on display for the first time in 30 years. The dress, which was worn by Queen Alexandra forher coronationhasn’t been on display for 30 years, with it last being displayed atKensington Palacebetween 1993 and 1994.
However, royal fans will be delighted to know that the historic outfit will be part of the Royal Collection Trust’s Edwardians exhibition, which opens to the public at The King’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace on Friday, 11 April.
The ornate gold dress is not only physically stunning but also played a very important role in inspiring future generations.
Ever conscious about her appearance and the messages she sent to the public, Queen Alexandra made a key request for her Coronation gown which has since been replicated in the dresses of the likes ofQueen Elizabeth IIandQueen Camilla.
The dress will now be on display (Image: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025 | Royal Collection Trust / Jon Stokes)
Jasmine Carey
Poll: Should Prince Harry be welcomed back to the UK?
A royal commentator has suggestedthat despitePrince Harry's previous antics against theRoyal Familyand the ongoing feud that had caused,it "might soon be time to welcome" himback into the fold. The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from the Firm ever since his bombshell exit five years ago when he, alongside his wife,Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior working royal and moved to the US.
Do you think he should be allowed to return? Vote here.
Prince Harry quit life as a working royal in 2020 (Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Jasmine Carey
Prince Harry 'not a priority' for monarch, author claims
Prince Harrydid not meetKing Charleswhen came back to the UK to attend his appeal over his security because he is "not a priority" for the monarch, a royal author has claimed. The Duke of Sussexreturned to his home country once again this weekto attend a two-day hearing regarding his appeal over a High Court decision regarding his security while he was in the UK.
Harry is challenging the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.
Prince Harry is reportedly not a priority for the monarch, a royal author has claimed (Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
Queen Camilla shares secret to happy marriage
Laughter, friendship and simply “getting on with life” is the secret to 20 years of wedded bless, the Queen said as she and the Kingcelebrated the milestone wedding anniversaryin Rome.
Looking happy and relaxed as she chatted candidly about her marriage on a solo engagement in Italy’s city of love, Camilla said that they will properly mark their special day when they get home, due to the demands of theirfour-day state visit.
Queen Camilla reveals secret to happy marriage (Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
Meghan Markle said she has been 'consumed' by one thing
Meghan Marklehas opened up about the one thing that keeps her up at night feeling "overwhelmed" and "consumed". The Duchess of Sussex has recently launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which ended up selling out within minutes, as well as herpodcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.
In the first episode, Meghan chatted with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of the dating app Bumble. During the chat, the duchess revealed that she hadsuffered medical complicationsafter childbirth and had to cope with the "world" not knowing, saying she was diagnosed with post-partum pre-eclampsia following the birth of one of her children.
She also revealed that the launch of her latest business venture, As Ever, has given her many sleepless nights.
Meghan Markle was 'consumed' by one thing to do with her brand (Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Jasmine Carey
King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy final day of Italian state visit
King CharlesandQueen Camillaare gearing up for thefinal day of their State Visit to Italy today,with the couple shortly heading to Ravenna in the north.Today's engagementswill celebrate literary culture with the royal couple set to visit Dante's tomb, while the Queen will make a solo trip to the Byron museum.
Following a reception in Rome with representatives from the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, the couple will head to the Piazza San Francesco in Ravenna, where they will tour the final resting place of the legendary Italian literary figure and attend a reading of his classic work, The Divine Comedy.
Later Camilla, a keen reader and supporter of a number of literary charities, will tour the Byron museum and learn about the Romantic poet's life in Italy, and will also attend a reception for local book clubs, libraries, book shops and representatives from her Reading Room book club.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been in Italy this week (Image: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
King Charles adds unusual ingredient to coffee
Former royal butler Grant Harrold has revealed an unusual ingredient thatKing Charleslikes added to a cup of coffee. Sharing that the monarch is particularly fond of a cup of tea, much like the lateQueen Elizabeth II, Mr Harrold revealed that the 76-year-old is, however,also partial to drinking coffee.
Speaking of how theKingwould like his tea, he did reveal that the Kingliked to add honeyinstead of sugar. Mr Harrold toldCoffee Friend: "The King has famously said he prefers to have honey instead of sugar, so he would opt for that instead." Disussing the King's unusual ingredient, he shared, "It actually isn’t too bad!"
King Charles adds honey to his coffee (Image: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
Prince Harry missed 32 calls on day of Prince Philip's death
While April 9 is a special day for the Royal Family, given thatKing CharlesandQueen Camillaare celebratingtheir 20th wedding anniversary, it is a heartbreaking day, too. Four years ago in 2021, the late Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip sadly diedat Windsor Castle, leaving the late monarch a widow.
Prince Philip was 99 at the time of his death in 2021, which left members of the Royal Family and the general public devastated. As the family digested the news in the UK, they also tried to get hold of quicklyPrince Harry, who by this time was living in America, to break the news. However, the prince, 40, reportedly missed 32 calls from members of the Royal Family.
Prince Harry missed 32 calls that day (Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Jasmine Carey
Princess Anne's son takes on new career path
Peter Phillipshas taken on anew career pathwhich has a special link to one of his mother's passions. The son ofPrincess Annewas appointed as one of the five directors of Maritime Passport Ltd just last January, fillings at Companies House show.
The company, which was founded in January last year and appears to have no website at the time of writing, has its registered office located in London. According toThe Daily Mail's Richard Eden Maritime Passport Ltd, the business specialises in digitising shipping certifications. He wrote: "In landlubber’s terms, this appears to mean adapting old systems so that they continue to function effectively in the modern, digital age."
Peter Phillips has taken on a new career path (Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
Prince William and Prince George share sweet embrace
Prince WilliamandPrince Georgewere spotted together last night in France as theystepped out to watch Aston Villa play PSGin a crunch Champions League quarter-final match.
The Prince of Wales, 42, who is a big Villa fan, looked nervous throughout the game as he sat beside his eldest son. While royal fans were delighted just to seethe father and son duo at the game,they were also ecstatic to see asweet moment sharedbetween the royals when Aston Villa scored.
Although Villa ended up losing 3-1, their goal to go 1-0 up in the first half was met with a joy byPrince William, who quickly gave his son, 11, a massive hug and a kiss on the head. George, who was seen with his Aston Villa scarf cheering, seemed equally delighted with the goal as his dad embraced him.
Prince William and Prince George shared a sweet embrace at the game last night (Image: Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
Princess Kate could step out at Easter Sunday service
The Princess of Wales could step out at the Easter Sunday service next weekend, a royal commentator believes. The 43-year-old has made very few public appearances within the past yearafter being diagnosed and treated for an undisclosed form of cancerin early 2024.
Following her shock diagnosis, the Prince andPrincess of Walesand their childrendid not join the family celebrations last April. The royal revealed that she was in remission last September and has since made various appearances - including, most recently, at an engagement on St Patrick's Day. This Easter Sunday, however, may be different.
As reported byHELLO!, royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said: "There is a possibility that we could see the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at the Easter Sunday service, but this is unlikely to be confirmed until the day.
Princess Kate could step out on Easter Sunday (Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
King Charles and Queen Camilla's private meeting with the Pope
A picture ofKing Charles and Queen Camilla's private meeting with the Popehas just been released. It shows the trio in the Vatican during their 20 minute audience yesterday afternoon.
The royal couple are both wearing black, as is protocol to meet the pointiff, with the Queen bending to greet him and the King stood clutching a red box. The Pope didn't appear to be wearing an oxygen tube, after he was pictured with one on Sunday as he made a surprise appearance at St Peter's Square.
Their Majesties met the Pope yesterday (Image: Vatican)
Jasmine Carey
Royal fans say the same thing about Prince George in surprise football match appearance
Prince GeorgejoinedPrince Williamto watch theChampions League quarter-final match held at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night. The young royal, 11, looked delighted as he got to enjoy some one-on-one time with his dad, with his mum and two younger siblings staying back at home.
With his 12th birthday just a few months away, royal fans couldn't help but notice how tallPrince Georgeis getting - with many taking to X to share their opinions following his latest public appearance. Taking to the social media platform, one fan - alongside a photograph of William and George walking side-by-side this evening - commented: "I can't believe how tall George is getting!"
Prince George and Prince William watching the game last night (Image: Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Jasmine Carey
Good morning
Good morning. Royal reporter Jasmine Carey here and I will be bringing you the latest Royal Family news today.
You can email me at jasmine.carey@reachplc.com.