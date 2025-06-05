Priscilla Meirelles says John Estrada asked to reconcile but ‘book is closed’ (2025)

Priscilla Meirelles. Screengrab from YouTube/Karen Davila

Priscilla Meirelles revealed that John Estrada had asked her back multiple times following their separation, but she emphasized that their chapter has met its conclusion.

Meirelles got candid about her feelings in a recent interview with Karen Davila where she was asked about comments from netizens claiming that she wants her husband back.

“He does constantly,” she told Davila when asked if Estrada has asked her back. “It’s a little bit flattering because there’s a lot of assumptions online. I get comments like, ‘She’s losing weight because she wants her husband back,’ ‘He doesn’t want to do anything with you, move on,’ things like that. The thing is that it does not come from what happened.”

The Miss Globe International 2003 titleholder explained that from the moment she decided to leave Estrada, she had no intention of being back with him.

“I left our house with my daughter. So we are not sharing a home and it has been for a while. I did that. I don’t think anyone who leaves their home has the intention of getting their husband back,” she said.

“Yeah, the book is closed,” Meirelles affirmed when asked if she had moved on from that chapter. “If there’s something that he and the people like him need to learn is that you cannot over and over treat people with lack of respect, especially the ones that are good to you.”

The Brazilian beauty queen also stressed that she is not one to have a change of heart in times like this.

“I know that he has high hopes that maybe one day the way I feel changes. I don’t think so because I’m the type of person that once I step out of the room I’m gone. So I fight until the last minute, until my last breath but once I decide no more, it’s no more,” she explained.

Meirelles remarked that she is not built to adjust to Estrada’s “friendly” behavior and “colorful life.”

“Let’s just say, John is a very friendly guy. That’s not the only problem in any relationship. I think that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Eventually, people tend to do the things that they are accustomed to. I think maybe John lives such a colorful life where he’s used to doing anything that pleases him and people just need to adjust around. The problem is that he married me and I don’t adjust,” she said.

Despite their split, Meirelles and Estrada have remained on good terms, as they co-parent their daughter, Anechka.

The actress-beauty queen also extended a message to Estrada, praising him for being a good father and provider.

“My message to John, I have no regrets. We had a wonderful life despite all the rollercoasters. I do have high regards for him. I do respect him as the father of my daughter and I’m grateful that he’s a good provider. He always says that he loves me so much and I believe he does in his own way. The issue is he doesn’t love me in the way I deserve to be loved. I believe he tries his best, the problem is his best is not what I need,” she stated.

The pair made headlines in July 2024 after the beauty queen left a “looking very divorced” comment on the actor’s Instagram post after he was spotted with a female companion on a Boracay trip.

At the time, Estrada clarified that he was not in a relationship with the woman he was seen with. He added that he and Meirelles were on a “mutual break,” but this was denied by the latter.

Last month, Meirelles told Boy Abunda that she and Estrada are still “legally married,” without discussing if they have plans to file for divorce or annulment.