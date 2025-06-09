Private Client Services | CBIZ (2025)

What Sets Our Practice Apart

We’re not a rebranded tax group.

Our team was intentionally assembled—with deep experience across tax, trusts, estates, charitable planning, and family operations—to support families managing complex, multigenerational priorities.

We’re not an ad hoc team.

We operate as a true unit, seamlessly integrating cross-functional expertise so that even the most intricate planning challenges are handled with clarity and care.

We’re not a legacy offering.

This practice wasn’t created to serve a few existing clients—it was built from the ground up to address a real need in the marketplace. Our clients are navigating liquidity events, evolving family governance, and building or optimizing their family offices.

We’re not siloed.

We integrate easily with the trusted advisors you already work with and bring specialized resources, from digital asset expertise to governance support, when needed.

