Private Client Services | CBIZ (2025)

Holistic Multigenerational Planning

Building a business and achieving family goals takes ambition, determination, and skill. Maintaining your wealth requires that same level of attention to accomplish lifetime objectives, reach your philanthropic goals, and preserve your legacy.

CBIZ’s hand-selected Private Client Services professionals understand the complex issues families face as they work to manage and perpetuate their wealth over multiple generations. Our team provides a multidisciplinary, collaborative approach that enables us to tackle the most complex issues you encounter.

What Sets Our Practice Apart

We’re not a rebranded tax group.
Our team was intentionally assembled—with deep experience across tax, trusts, estates, charitable planning, and family operations—to support families managing complex, multigenerational priorities.

We’re not an ad hoc team.
We operate as a true unit, seamlessly integrating cross-functional expertise so that even the most intricate planning challenges are handled with clarity and care.

We’re not a legacy offering.
This practice wasn’t created to serve a few existing clients—it was built from the ground up to address a real need in the marketplace. Our clients are navigating liquidity events, evolving family governance, and building or optimizing their family offices.

We’re not siloed.
We integrate easily with the trusted advisors you already work with and bring specialized resources, from digital asset expertise to governance support, when needed.

Comprehensive Services

Our approach is built on four key pillars: Family Office, Personal Income Tax, Estate & Trust Planning, and Charitable Planning. Every client engagement is tailored to your specific needs, not templated, using this foundation to support your unique priorities.

Family OfficeSet family objectives and customize legacy reporting.Learn More
Charitable PlanningGuiding your charitable intentions.Learn More

Personalized Approach

Family Office

With our suite of family office services, you can control your costs, simplify your financial oversight, and manage your assets more easily.

Our suite of Family Office Services will keep you on track by:

  • Preparing customized financial statements, including cash flow analyses, income statements, balance sheets, and budgets
  • Managing household payroll services, including benefit administration and bill-paying
  • Assisting with related entity administration, such as partnerships, trusts, and charitable foundations
  • Reconciling investment portfolios
  • Assisting with bank, brokerage, and third-party cash and securities transfers and insurance reviews
  • Providing insurance services

Create Tax Efficiencies

Personal Income Tax Services

CBIZ Private Client Services can help you manage your personal income tax and financial reporting matters while staying focused on your business and personal growth objectives. Our team delivers strategic, tax-efficient solutions tailored to your circumstances:

  • Tax planning and consulting including entity structures for business liability and tax planning purposes (limited partnerships, limited liability companies, and S and C corporations)
  • Tax controversy assistance
  • International tax planning
  • Quarterly estimates, extensions, and tax returns
  • Federal, state, and local income tax returns for individuals and entities
  • Federal and state tax compliance and audit representation

Protect Your Legacy

Estates & Trust Planning

When you’ve worked hard to leave a personal and financial legacy for your family, you need a sound strategy to ensure that legacy will last. CBIZ designs estate and wealth transfer plans that minimize lifetime transfer taxes to maximize wealth retention. We assist with:

  • Complex generation-skipping transfer tax issues
  • Sophisticated income, gift and estate, and fiduciary
  • Tax return preparation
  • Recommendations for planning techniques to effectuate desired goals
  • Succession planning and review of buy-sell agreements
  • Liquidity analysis for estates with illiquid assets
  • Valuation of family partnerships and other entities
  • Assistance to executors in navigating the estate administration process
  • Mediation of family disputes over inherited/inheritable assets

Strategic Giving

Charitable Planning

You want to create a charitable legacy with the meaningful impact you desire while maximizing financial benefits. We’ll advise you, providing a personal roadmap. Count on CBIZ for:

  • Charitable strategies using private foundations, donor-advised funds, charitable remainder, and charitable lead trusts
  • Management of all charitable activities, including grantmaking, distribution requirements, and expenditure responsibility
  • Sophisticated gifting and estate planning strategies
  • Structured gifts such as university chairs, fellowships, trusts, and annuities
  • Engaging heirs in philanthropic endeavors
  • Preparation and filing of applications for recognition of exemption
  • Preparation of foundation tax returns, including unrelated business income tax returns, if applicable

Insights that Impact

