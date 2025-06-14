Priyanka Chopra Takes Charge In Explosive Heads Of State Trailer With John Cena And Idris Elba | Filmfare.com (2025)

Get ready for what’s looking to be a blend of action and comedy as Heads of Statefinally drops its much-anticipated trailer—and it’s every bit the thrill ride fans were waiting for. Directed by Nobody director Ilya Naishuller, the upcoming action-comedy stars an ensemble led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena, and Idris Elba. The film is to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, releasing in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The trailer kicks off with a chaotic mid-air sequence that sets the tone for the chaos that is about to unravel. The U.S. President played by John Cena and the UK Prime Minister played by Idris Elba find themselves caught in the middle of a conspiracy when their plane is attacked. Stranded in hostile territory, the two leaders—who aren’t exactly on friendly terms—must set aside their differences and join hands to save not just themselves, but the world from a growing crisis.

This brings Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Noel Bisset, a badass MI6 agent who takes control of the situation. She promises a commanding screen presence and shows killer action moves; she wipes out a room full of masked gunmen with finesse. “A lot of people want you dead. My mission is to deliver you to the most secure location on this continent,” she coolly delivers to the two shaken world leaders.

They are joined by stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles in pivotal roles. Heads of State is a reunion for Cena and Elba after their collaboration in The Suicide Squad in 2021.



As for Priyanka Chopra Jonas , following Heads of State, she is set to star opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, marking her return to Telugu cinema after almost two decades. She also has The Bluff and the much-awaited Citadel Season 2 in the pipeline.

