Product Info - Exfoliating Scrub by Germaine de Capuccini (2025)

Classification

Benefits

Full ingredient list About the brand

They say: Deep-action facial exfoliant effectively removes dead cells, leaving the skin smooth, luminous, and renewed. Its gentle formula cleanses pores and improves texture without causing irritation, revealing fresh and radiant skin.

Exfoliants

Masstige

It contains ingredients suitable to address the skin concerns

Acne

Dullness

Pore Minimizing

This product has 31 ingredients which is above average for this category.

Full Ingredient List

Aqua (Water), Silica, Olus (Vegetable Oil), Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-12, Titanium Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Propanediol, Palmitic Acid, Glycerin, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, TEA-Lauryl Sulfate, Decyl Oleate, Petrolatum, Menthol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Carbomer, Dicocoyl Pentaerythrityl Distearyl Citrate, Glyceryl Polyacrylate,... Aqua (Water), Silica, Olus (Vegetable Oil), Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-12, Titanium Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Propanediol, Palmitic Acid, Glycerin, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, TEA-Lauryl Sulfate, Decyl Oleate, Petrolatum, Menthol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Carbomer, Dicocoyl Pentaerythrityl Distearyl Citrate, Glyceryl Polyacrylate, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cera Microcristallina (Microcrystalline Wax), Tocopherol, Aluminum Stearates, Alcohol Denat., Triethanolamine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol.

About the brand

They say: "Carmen Vidal Founder Of Germaine De Capuccini, was one of the first women to revolutionise the beauty industry. Born in 1915, a time where it was hard for women to study, she trained in nursing, physiotherapy and chemistry. Her unstoppable desire to create effective remedies that treated different skin problems (an unheard of concept at the time) lead to the birth of Germaine de Capuccini skincare in 1964."

The information provided here is based on public brand-provided information and based on commonly known practices and formulation guidelines in the cosmetic industry. It is intended for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. We cannot guarantee the efficacy or safety of the product as individual results may vary.

Top Comparables for Germaine de Capuccini Exfoliating Scrub

Score: 7 out of 10

Purifying Peat Face Scrub

Kennedy & Co Grooming

Kennedy & Co Grooming

Score: 6 out of 10

Oil-Free Acne Stress Control Power-Clear Scrub

OF

Oil Free

Oil-Free Acne Stress Control Power-Clear Scrub

Neutrogena Canada

Score: 6 out of 10

Problem Dry Skin Cream

NeoStrata

NeoStrata

Score: 6 out of 10

Intense Éclat Radiance Booster Exfoliating Face Mask

Méthode Jeanne Piaubert

Méthode Jeanne Piaubert

Score: 6 out of 10

Super Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask

Innisfree

Innisfree

Score: 6 out of 10

Microdermabrasion Formula

Dr. Michelle Copeland Skin Care

Dr. Michelle Copeland Skin Care

Score: 6 out of 10

Protein Night Cream

Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu

Other products from Germaine de Capuccini

Essential Toning Lotion

Germaine de Capuccini

Exfoliating Scrub

Germaine de Capuccini

Night High Recovery Comfort Cream

Germaine de Capuccini

Timexpert Hydraluronic Hyaluronic Acid Lip Treatment

Germaine de Capuccini

Timexpert Lift_IN Firmness and Vitality Serum

Germaine de Capuccini

Timexpert Radiance C+ Glow Force

Germaine de Capuccini

Timexpert Rides Global Cream Wrinkles

Germaine de Capuccini

Timexpert Rides Night Success

Germaine de Capuccini

Timexpert SRNS PRO 60+

Germaine de Capuccini

Timexpert SRNS Repair Night Progress Eye

Germaine de Capuccini

