Product Info - Exfoliating Scrub by Germaine de Capuccini (2025)

Overview
What it is
They say: Deep-action facial exfoliant effectively removes dead cells, leaving the skin smooth, luminous, and renewed. Its gentle formula cleanses pores and improves texture without causing irritation, revealing fresh and radiant skin.
Classification
We've classified it under categories
Exfoliants
Price
Brand category
Masstige
Product Analysis
Benefits
It contains ingredients suitable to address the skin concerns
Acne
Dullness
Pore Minimizing
This product has 31 ingredients which is above average for this category.
Full Ingredient List
Aqua (Water), Silica, Olus (Vegetable Oil), Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-12, Titanium Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Propanediol, Palmitic Acid, Glycerin, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, TEA-Lauryl Sulfate, Decyl Oleate, Petrolatum, Menthol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Carbomer, Dicocoyl Pentaerythrityl Distearyl Citrate, Glyceryl Polyacrylate,... Aqua (Water), Silica, Olus (Vegetable Oil), Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-12, Titanium Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Propanediol, Palmitic Acid, Glycerin, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, TEA-Lauryl Sulfate, Decyl Oleate, Petrolatum, Menthol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Carbomer, Dicocoyl Pentaerythrityl Distearyl Citrate, Glyceryl Polyacrylate, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cera Microcristallina (Microcrystalline Wax), Tocopherol, Aluminum Stearates, Alcohol Denat., Triethanolamine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol.
The Exfoliating Scrub Reviews
No reviews yet
Be the first to add a review
About the brand
They say: "Carmen Vidal Founder Of Germaine De Capuccini, was one of the first women to revolutionise the beauty industry. Born in 1915, a time where it was hard for women to study, she trained in nursing, physiotherapy and chemistry. Her unstoppable desire to create effective remedies that treated different skin problems (an unheard of concept at the time) lead to the birth of Germaine de Capuccini skincare in 1964."
Disclaimer
The information provided here is based on public brand-provided information and based on commonly known practices and formulation guidelines in the cosmetic industry. It is intended for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. We cannot guarantee the efficacy or safety of the product as individual results may vary.
Top Comparables for Germaine de Capuccini Exfoliating Scrub
Score: 7 out of 10
A rating out of 10 comparing the relative similarity to the target product's ingredient (INCI) list.
Newly Added
Down + Dirty Detoxifying Charcoal MicroExfoliant
ClarityRx
Score: 7 out of 10
A rating out of 10 comparing the relative similarity to the target product's ingredient (INCI) list.
Purifying Peat Face Scrub
Kennedy & Co Grooming
Score: 6 out of 10
A rating out of 10 comparing the relative similarity to the target product's ingredient (INCI) list.
OF
Oil Free
Oil-Free Acne Stress Control Power-Clear Scrub
Neutrogena Canada
Score: 6 out of 10
A rating out of 10 comparing the relative similarity to the target product's ingredient (INCI) list.
Problem Dry Skin Cream
NeoStrata
Score: 6 out of 10
A rating out of 10 comparing the relative similarity to the target product's ingredient (INCI) list.
Intense Éclat Radiance Booster Exfoliating Face Mask
Méthode Jeanne Piaubert
Score: 6 out of 10
A rating out of 10 comparing the relative similarity to the target product's ingredient (INCI) list.
Super Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask
Innisfree
Score: 6 out of 10
A rating out of 10 comparing the relative similarity to the target product's ingredient (INCI) list.
Microdermabrasion Formula
Dr. Michelle Copeland Skin Care
Score: 6 out of 10
A rating out of 10 comparing the relative similarity to the target product's ingredient (INCI) list.
Protein Night Cream
Mario Badescu
