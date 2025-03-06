Products | Sonics & Materials Inc. (2025)

LABORATORY SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 0.2mL-1L*)
VCX 750VCX 500VC 505
The VCX 750 is a powerful and versatile ultrasonic liquid processor. Using a variety of accessories, the system can process a wide range of sample types and volumes for many different applications.
The VCX 750 is microprocessor based and programmable. Intuitive screens are user friendly and easy to navigate. The 750 watt power supply has the capability of operating our largest assortment of horns and accessories. A standard 1/2" diameter probe (50 – 250mL volumes) with replaceable tip is included with the system.
Part No. VCX 750A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.
The VCX 500 offers 500 watts of power to handle a range of liquid processing applications. This model shares the same microprocessor based operating system and programming screens as the VCX750 system.
Using a variety of accessories, the system can process a wide range of sample types and volumes for many different applications.The VCX 500 includes a standard 1/2" diameter probe (50 – 250mL volumes) with replaceable tip.
Part No. VCX 500A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.
The VC 505 is a cost effective alternative to the VCX model. This 500 watt system offers the same processing power and choice of accessories as the VCX500 without temperature monitoring or energy set point programming.
A standard 1/2" diameter probe (50 – 250mL volumes) with replaceable tip is included with the VC 505. Many optional accessories are available to meet the needs of any application and additional sample volumes.
Part No. VC 505A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.
Features
- Programmable
- Variable power output
- 10 hour timer
- Pulse mode
- Wattage and Energy display
- Temperature monitoring
- Energy setpoint
Specifications
Power Output
750 watt maximum
Frequency
20kHz
Dimensions
H x W x D: 9.25 x 7.5 x 13.5"
(235 x 190 x 340mm)
Converter Cable
Part #201-0300
Length
6 ft. (1.8m)
Ultrasonic Converter
Part #CV334
Diameter
2.5" (64mm)
Length
7.25" (183mm)
Tool Kit
Part #381-0005
Includes: 2 spanner wrenches and 1 open-end wrench
Standard Probe
Part #630-0220
Tip Diameter
0.5" (13mm) with replaceable tip
Length
5.5" (139mm)
Material
Ti6Al4V titanium alloy
Optional:
Stand with Clamp
Part #830-00459
Sound Enclosure
Part #830-00427
Temperature Probe
Part #830-00060
VCX 750
Sonics Vibracell Brochure
VCX 750-500 Instruction Manual
VCX 500
Sonics Vibracell Brochure
VCX 750-500 Instruction Manual
VC 505
Sonics Vibracell Brochure
VC 505 Instruction Manual
LABORATORY SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 0.2-150mL*)
LABORATORY SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 0.2-50mL*)
VCX 130VC 50
The VCX 130 is a 130 watt, programmable ultrasonic processor and our most popular small volume system.
This model offers the same programmability as larger VCX versions.
The 1/4" probe (10 – 50mL volumes) is included with the VCX 130 and a variety of accessories are available for various applications and sample volumes.
Part No. VCX 130A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.
VCX130
The VC 50 is a small and compact 50 watt ultrasonic processor. The probe can be held by hand and ultrasonic energy is activated by turning the amplitude knob on the front panel.
The 1/8" probe (0.5 – 15mL volumes) is included with the VC 50 and a variety of accessories are available for various applications and sample volumes.
Part No. VC 50A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.
Features
- Programmable
- Pulse mode
- 10 hour timer
- Variable power output
- Wattage and Energy display
Specifications
Power Output
130 watt maximum
Frequency
20kHz
Dimensions
H x W x D: 4.5 x 9.75 x 12.5"
(115 x 250 x 320mm)
Converter Cable
Permanently attached
Length
5 ft. (1.5m)
Ultrasonic Converter
Part #CV18
Diameter
1.25" (32mm)
Length
5.75" (146mm)
Tool Kit
Part #888-00026 open end wrench (2 included)
Standard Probe
Part #630-0435
Tip Diameter
1/4" (6mm)
Length
5.4" (137mm)
Material
Ti6Al4V titanium alloy
Optional:
Stand with Clamp
Part #830-00460
Sound Enclosure
Part #830-00451
VCX 130
Sonics Vibracell Brochure
VCX 130 Instruction Manual
Features
- Compact design
- Variable power output
- Low cost
Specifications
Power Output
50 watt maximum
Frequency
20kHz
Dimensions
H x W x D: 8 x 8 x 5"
(203 x 203 x 127mm)
Converter Cable
Permanently attached
Length
5 ft. (1.5m)
Ultrasonic Converter
Part #CV18
Diameter
1.25" (32mm)
Length
5.75" (146mm)
Tool Kit
Part #888-00026 open end wrench (2 included)
Standard Probe
Part #630-0422
Tip Diameter
1/8" (3mm)
Length
5.4" (137mm)
Material
Ti6Al4V titanium alloy
Optional:
Stand with Clamp
Part #830-00460
Sound Enclosure
Part #830-00451
VC 50
Sonics Vibracell Brochure
VC 50 Instruction Manual
PRODUCTION SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 1-10L*)
PRODUCTION SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 10-50L*)
VCX 1500VCX 2500
The VCX 1500 is a reliable and durable choice for many applications. This model includes a 1" diameter, 10" long probe with a 100μm maximum amplitude and a booster.
A variety of probe options are available including the flow cell inline processing accessory. Electrical requirements are 220V, 50/60Hz, single phase, 20A.
Part No. VCX 1500A can be used to order the system without the standard probe and booster.
Air cooling of the converter by compressed air is required to prevent overheating of the ultrasonic processor.
The VCX 2500 is a reliable and durable choice for many applications. This model includes a 1.5" diameter, 15" long probe with a 80μm maximum amplitude and a booster.
Additional probe or flow cell accessory options are available upon request.
Electrical requirements are 220V, 50/60Hz, single phase, 30A.
Air cooling of the converter by compressed air is required to prevent overheating of the ultrasonic processor.
Features
- Wattage and Energy display
- Temperature monitoring
- Energy setpoint
Specifications
Power Output
1500 watt maximum
Frequency
20kHz
Dimensions
H x W x D: 7 x 15 x 18.25"
(178 x 380 x 464mm)
Booster (2:1)
Part #BHN294T21
Length
5" (129mm)
Converter Cable
Part #201-0106
Length
10' (3m)
Ultrasonic Converter
Part #CV294
Diameter
3" (76.2mm)
Length
6.25" (159mm)
Tool Kit
Part #888-00054 spanner wrench (2 included)
Standard Probe
Part #630-0697
Tip Diameter
1" (25mm)
Material
Ti6Al4V titanium alloy
Optional:
Stand with Clamp
Part #830-00461
Temperature Probe
Part #830-00060
Sound Enclosure
Part #830-00474
VCX 1500
Sonics Vibracell Brochure
VCX 1500 Instruction Manual
Features
- Programmable
- Variable power output
- 10 hour timer
- Pulse mode
- Wattage and Energy display
- Temperature monitoring
- Energy setpoint
Specifications
Power Output
2500 watt maximum
Frequency
20kHz
Dimensions
H x W x D: 9 x 17.5 x 28"
(240x 445 x 711mm)
Booster (2:1)
Part #BHN294T21
Length
5" (129mm)
Converter Cable
Part #201-0106
Length
10' (3m)
Ultrasonic Converter
Part #CV294
Diameter
3" (76.2mm)
Length
6.25" (159mm)
Tool Kit
Part #888-00054 spanner wrench (2 included)
Standard Probe
Part #630-0702
Tip Diameter
1.5" (38mm)
Material
Ti6Al4V titanium alloy
Optional:
Stand with Clamp
Part #830-00461
Temperature Probe
Part #830-00060
VCX 2500
Sonics Vibracell Brochure
VCX 2500 Instruction Manual
CHILLERS
CHILLERS
830-00905830-00906
Ultrasonic processing generates heat which may be detrimental to many applications. The chiller automates the cooling process with a 400W cooling capacity and controls the temperature from 5-45°C. Two models are available.
The chiller (part no. 830-00905) is compatible with the cup horn system and does not include an internal reservoir to hold water. This model recirculates and chills the water inside the cup horn. This feature is important because it maintains a constant water level which improves sample processing. A tubing and connector set (part no. 309-4911) must be ordered separately.
Ultrasonic processing generates heat which may be detrimental to many applications. The chiller automates the cooling process with a 400W cooling capacity and controls the temperature from 5-45°C. Two models are available.
The chiller (part no. 830-00906) includes a 300mL internal water reservoir which enables it to be connected to any device that requires an external cooling system. This is the recommended chiller model for use when cooling the water jacket on a high volume flow cell. This unit can also be attached to the inlet and outlet of a jacketed vessel for cooling.
Features
- Reliable, refrigerant-free thermoelectric technology
- Responds quickly to change in load
- Compact size
Specifications
Cooling Capacity
400 watts
Voltage
115-230 VAC
Dimensions
13” x 11” x 13” (32 x 28 x 32 cm)
Weight
28 lbs. (12.7 kg)
Flow Rate
1 L/min
Operating Range
5 - 45°C
Fittings
¼” female CPC quick connect
Filter
5 micron
Standards
TUV listed to UL, CAN/CSA and EN 61010-1, CE 61010-1
Chiller Manual
Chiller PDF
Sonics Vibracell Brochure
Chiller Manual
Chiller PDF
Sonics Vibracell Brochure
Atomizer
VCX 134ATA
Unlike conventional spray nozzles that rely on high velocity pressure to shear a fluid into small drops, the ultrasonic atomizer uses vibrational energy to generate a low velocity mist. Volumes can vary from microliters to liters, and atomize continuously or intermittently.
The liquid travels through the probe and spreads out as a thin film on the atomizing surface. The ultrasonic vibrations are intensified by the probe and focused at the tip where the atomization takes place. The oscillating tip disintegrates the liquid into micro-droplets, and releases them to form a gentle, low velocity spray. Median droplet size is 50μm.
Note: Probes must be ordered separately
Features
- Continuous or intermittent spray
- Dispense with minimum overspray
- Pressureless, low velocity atomization
- Multiple probe options
- 40kHz frequency
- Clog resistant
Specifications
Power Output
130 watts
Frequency
40kHz
Dimensions
H x W x D: 4.5 x 9.75 x 12.5"
(115 x 250 x 320mm)
Converter Cable
Permanently attached
Length
5ft. (1.5 m)
Product Connection
Hosebarb for 1/8" Tube ID
Ultrasonic Converter
Part #CV249
Diameter
1.25" (32mm)
Length
4.33" (110mm)
Tool Kit
Part #888-00026 open end wrench
(2 included)
VCX 134ATA
Sonics VibraCell Brochure
VCX 134ATA Instruction Manual
Narrow Dispersion Probe
Part No. 630-0667
Wide Dispersion Probe
Part No. 630-0668
Dual Inlet Probe
Part No. 630-0654
*Processing volume depends on application and accessory type.