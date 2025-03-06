Products | Sonics & Materials Inc. (2025)

LABORATORY SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 0.2mL-1L*)

LABORATORY SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 0.2mL-1L*)

LABORATORY SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 0.2mL-1L*)

VCX 750VCX 500VC 505

The VCX 750 is a powerful and versatile ultrasonic liquid processor. Using a variety of accessories, the system can process a wide range of sample types and volumes for many different applications.

The VCX 750 is microprocessor based and programmable. Intuitive screens are user friendly and easy to navigate. The 750 watt power supply has the capability of operating our largest assortment of horns and accessories. A standard 1/2" diameter probe (50 – 250mL volumes) with replaceable tip is included with the system.

Part No. VCX 750A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.

The VCX 500 offers 500 watts of power to handle a range of liquid processing applications. This model shares the same microprocessor based operating system and programming screens as the VCX750 system.

Using a variety of accessories, the system can process a wide range of sample types and volumes for many different applications.The VCX 500 includes a standard 1/2" diameter probe (50 – 250mL volumes) with replaceable tip.

Part No. VCX 500A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.

The VC 505 is a cost effective alternative to the VCX model. This 500 watt system offers the same processing power and choice of accessories as the VCX500 without temperature monitoring or energy set point programming.

A standard 1/2" diameter probe (50 – 250mL volumes) with replaceable tip is included with the VC 505. Many optional accessories are available to meet the needs of any application and additional sample volumes.

Part No. VC 505A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.

Features

  • Programmable
  • Variable power output
  • 10 hour timer
  • Pulse mode
  • Wattage and Energy display
  • Temperature monitoring
  • Energy setpoint

Specifications

Power Output

750 watt maximum

Frequency

20kHz

Dimensions

H x W x D: 9.25 x 7.5 x 13.5"
(235 x 190 x 340mm)

Converter Cable

Part #201-0300

Length

6 ft. (1.8m)

Ultrasonic Converter

Part #CV334

Diameter

2.5" (64mm)

Length

7.25" (183mm)

Tool Kit

Part #381-0005
Includes: 2 spanner wrenches and 1 open-end wrench

Standard Probe

Part #630-0220

Tip Diameter

0.5" (13mm) with replaceable tip

Length

5.5" (139mm)

Material

Ti6Al4V titanium alloy

Optional:

Stand with Clamp

Part #830-00459

Sound Enclosure

Part #830-00427

Temperature Probe

Part #830-00060

Features

  • Programmable
  • Variable power output
  • 10 hour timer
  • Pulse mode
  • Wattage and Energy display
  • Temperature monitoring
  • Energy setpoint

Specifications

Power Output

500 watt maximum

Frequency

20kHz

Dimensions

H x W x D: 9.25 x 7.5 x 13.5"
(235 x 190 x 340mm)

Converter Cable

Part #201-0300

Length

6 ft. (1.8m)

Ultrasonic Converter

Part #CV334

Diameter

2.5" (64mm)

Length

7.25" (183mm)

Tool Kit

Part #381-0005
Includes: 2 spanner wrenches and 1 open-end wrench

Standard Probe

Part #630-0220

Tip Diameter

0.5" (13mm) with replaceable tip

Length

5.5" (139mm)

Material

Ti6Al4V titanium alloy

Optional:

Stand with Clamp

Part #830-00459

Sound Enclosure

Part #830-00427

Temperature Probe

Part #830-00060

Features

  • Programmable
  • Variable power output
  • 10 hour timer
  • Pulse mode
  • Wattage and Energy display

Specifications

Power Output

500 watt maximum

Frequency

20kHz

Dimensions

H x W x D: 9.25 x 7.5 x 13.5"
(235 x 190 x 340mm)

Converter Cable

Part #201-0300

Length

6 ft. (1.8m)

Standard Probe

Part #630-0220

Tip Diameter

0.5" (13mm) with replaceable tip

Length

5.5" (139mm)

Material

Ti6Al4V titanium alloy

Optional:

Stand with Clamp

Part #830-00459

Sound Enclosure

Part #830-00427

LABORATORY SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 0.2-150mL*)

LABORATORY SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 0.2-50mL*)

VCX 130VC 50

The VCX 130 is a 130 watt, programmable ultrasonic processor and our most popular small volume system.

This model offers the same programmability as larger VCX versions.

The 1/4" probe (10 – 50mL volumes) is included with the VCX 130 and a variety of accessories are available for various applications and sample volumes.

Part No. VCX 130A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.

VCX130

The VC 50 is a small and compact 50 watt ultrasonic processor. The probe can be held by hand and ultrasonic energy is activated by turning the amplitude knob on the front panel.

The 1/8" probe (0.5 – 15mL volumes) is included with the VC 50 and a variety of accessories are available for various applications and sample volumes.

Part No. VC 50A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.

Features

  • Programmable
  • Pulse mode
  • 10 hour timer
  • Variable power output
  • Wattage and Energy display

Specifications

Power Output

130 watt maximum

Frequency

20kHz

Dimensions

H x W x D: 4.5 x 9.75 x 12.5"
(115 x 250 x 320mm)

Converter Cable

Permanently attached

Length

5 ft. (1.5m)

Ultrasonic Converter

Part #CV18

Diameter

1.25" (32mm)

Length

5.75" (146mm)

Tool Kit

Part #888-00026 open end wrench (2 included)

Standard Probe

Part #630-0435

Tip Diameter

1/4" (6mm)

Length

5.4" (137mm)

Material

Ti6Al4V titanium alloy

Optional:

Stand with Clamp

Part #830-00460

Sound Enclosure

Part #830-00451

Features

  • Compact design
  • Variable power output
  • Low cost

Specifications

Power Output

50 watt maximum

Frequency

20kHz

Dimensions

H x W x D: 8 x 8 x 5"
(203 x 203 x 127mm)

Converter Cable

Permanently attached

Length

5 ft. (1.5m)

Ultrasonic Converter

Part #CV18

Diameter

1.25" (32mm)

Length

5.75" (146mm)

Tool Kit

Part #888-00026 open end wrench (2 included)

Standard Probe

Part #630-0422

Tip Diameter

1/8" (3mm)

Length

5.4" (137mm)

Material

Ti6Al4V titanium alloy

Optional:

Stand with Clamp

Part #830-00460

Sound Enclosure

Part #830-00451

PRODUCTION SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 1-10L*)

PRODUCTION SCALE MODELS (VOLUME 10-50L*)

VCX 1500VCX 2500

The VCX 1500 is a reliable and durable choice for many applications. This model includes a 1" diameter, 10" long probe with a 100μm maximum amplitude and a booster.

A variety of probe options are available including the flow cell inline processing accessory. Electrical requirements are 220V, 50/60Hz, single phase, 20A.

Part No. VCX 1500A can be used to order the system without the standard probe and booster.

Air cooling of the converter by compressed air is required to prevent overheating of the ultrasonic processor.

The VCX 2500 is a reliable and durable choice for many applications. This model includes a 1.5" diameter, 15" long probe with a 80μm maximum amplitude and a booster.

Additional probe or flow cell accessory options are available upon request.

Electrical requirements are 220V, 50/60Hz, single phase, 30A.

Air cooling of the converter by compressed air is required to prevent overheating of the ultrasonic processor.

Features

  • Wattage and Energy display
  • Temperature monitoring
  • Energy setpoint

Specifications

Power Output

1500 watt maximum

Frequency

20kHz

Dimensions

H x W x D: 7 x 15 x 18.25"
(178 x 380 x 464mm)

Booster (2:1)

Part #BHN294T21

Length

5" (129mm)

Converter Cable

Part #201-0106

Length

10' (3m)

Ultrasonic Converter

Part #CV294

Diameter

3" (76.2mm)

Length

6.25" (159mm)

Tool Kit

Part #888-00054 spanner wrench (2 included)

Standard Probe

Part #630-0697

Tip Diameter

1" (25mm)

Material

Ti6Al4V titanium alloy

Optional:

Stand with Clamp

Part #830-00461

Temperature Probe

Part #830-00060

Sound Enclosure

Part #830-00474

Features

  • Programmable
  • Variable power output
  • 10 hour timer
  • Pulse mode
  • Wattage and Energy display
  • Temperature monitoring
  • Energy setpoint

Specifications

Power Output

2500 watt maximum

Frequency

20kHz

Dimensions

H x W x D: 9 x 17.5 x 28"
(240x 445 x 711mm)

Booster (2:1)

Part #BHN294T21

Length

5" (129mm)

Converter Cable

Part #201-0106

Length

10' (3m)

Ultrasonic Converter

Part #CV294

Diameter

3" (76.2mm)

Length

6.25" (159mm)

Tool Kit

Part #888-00054 spanner wrench (2 included)

Standard Probe

Part #630-0702

Tip Diameter

1.5" (38mm)

Material

Ti6Al4V titanium alloy

Optional:

Stand with Clamp

Part #830-00461

Temperature Probe

Part #830-00060

CHILLERS

CHILLERS

830-00905830-00906

Ultrasonic processing generates heat which may be detrimental to many applications. The chiller automates the cooling process with a 400W cooling capacity and controls the temperature from 5-45°C. Two models are available.

The chiller (part no. 830-00905) is compatible with the cup horn system and does not include an internal reservoir to hold water. This model recirculates and chills the water inside the cup horn. This feature is important because it maintains a constant water level which improves sample processing. A tubing and connector set (part no. 309-4911) must be ordered separately.

Ultrasonic processing generates heat which may be detrimental to many applications. The chiller automates the cooling process with a 400W cooling capacity and controls the temperature from 5-45°C. Two models are available.

The chiller (part no. 830-00906) includes a 300mL internal water reservoir which enables it to be connected to any device that requires an external cooling system. This is the recommended chiller model for use when cooling the water jacket on a high volume flow cell. This unit can also be attached to the inlet and outlet of a jacketed vessel for cooling.

Features

  • Reliable, refrigerant-free thermoelectric technology
  • Responds quickly to change in load
  • Compact size

Specifications

Cooling Capacity

400 watts

Voltage

115-230 VAC

Dimensions

13” x 11” x 13” (32 x 28 x 32 cm)

Weight

28 lbs. (12.7 kg)

Flow Rate

1 L/min

Operating Range

5 - 45°C

Fittings

¼” female CPC quick connect

Filter

5 micron

Standards

TUV listed to UL, CAN/CSA and EN 61010-1, CE 61010-1

Features

  • Reliable, refrigerant-free thermoelectric technology
  • Responds quickly to change in load
  • Compact size

Specifications

Cooling Capacity

400 watts

Voltage

115-230 VAC

Dimensions

13” x 11” x 13” (32 x 28 x 32 cm)

Weight

28 lbs. (12.7 kg)

Flow Rate

1 L/min

Operating Range

5 - 45°C

Fittings

¼” female CPC quick connect

Filter

5 micron

Standards

TUV listed to UL, CAN/CSA and EN 61010-1, CE 61010-1

Atomizer

VCX 134ATA

Unlike conventional spray nozzles that rely on high velocity pressure to shear a fluid into small drops, the ultrasonic atomizer uses vibrational energy to generate a low velocity mist. Volumes can vary from microliters to liters, and atomize continuously or intermittently.

The liquid travels through the probe and spreads out as a thin film on the atomizing surface. The ultrasonic vibrations are intensified by the probe and focused at the tip where the atomization takes place. The oscillating tip disintegrates the liquid into micro-droplets, and releases them to form a gentle, low velocity spray. Median droplet size is 50μm.

Note: Probes must be ordered separately

Features

  • Continuous or intermittent spray
  • Dispense with minimum overspray
  • Pressureless, low velocity atomization
  • Multiple probe options
  • 40kHz frequency
  • Clog resistant

Specifications

Power Output

130 watts

Frequency

40kHz

Dimensions

H x W x D: 4.5 x 9.75 x 12.5"
(115 x 250 x 320mm)

Converter Cable

Permanently attached

Length

5ft. (1.5 m)

Product Connection

Hosebarb for 1/8" Tube ID

Ultrasonic Converter

Part #CV249

Diameter

1.25" (32mm)

Length

4.33" (110mm)

Tool Kit

Part #888-00026 open end wrench
(2 included)

*Processing volume depends on application and accessory type.

Products | Sonics & Materials Inc. (2025)

