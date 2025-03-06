Products | Sonics & Materials Inc. (2025)

The VCX 750 is a powerful and versatile ultrasonic liquid processor. Using a variety of accessories, the system can process a wide range of sample types and volumes for many different applications.

The VCX 750 is microprocessor based and programmable. Intuitive screens are user friendly and easy to navigate. The 750 watt power supply has the capability of operating our largest assortment of horns and accessories. A standard 1/ 2 " diameter probe (50 – 250mL volumes) with replaceable tip is included with the system.

Part No. VCX 750A can be used to order the system without the standard probe.