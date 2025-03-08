PROELITE Soy Protein 1kg (2025)

Delivery

We will endeavour to deliver to the UK mainland within 3 working days (excluding weekends & public holidays) of receipt and completion of your order; however, delays are occasionally inevitable due to unforeseen factors. PRO ELITE shall be under no liability for any delay or failure to deliver within estimated timescales. Shipping costs will vary according to size, weight and location. You will be advised accordingly of the cost once your order has been received or you may contact us for a quote.



Courier Deliveries

a. Order Over £10 Free Shipping Offer is ONLY available for delivery to the UK Mainland ONLY. The following postal regions are NOT covered by our Free Shipping Offer: AB 31 to 38, AB 40 to 56, IV 1 to 28, IV 30 to 32, IV 52 to 54, IV63, KW 1 to 14, PA 21 to 38, PH 4 to 41, PH 49 to 50, NORTHERN IRELAND (BT), PH, PO, HS, IV 41 to 49, IV 51, 55 & 56, KA 27 & 28, KW 15 to 17, PA 20, PA 41 to 49, PA 60 to 78, PH 42 to 44, ZE, ISLE OF MAN (IM), CHANNEL ISLANDS. HS, IV, BFPO, IM,TR21-25, Ireland, Nothern Ireland, Europe, America, Asia and Australia.

b. It is the customer's responsibility to supply PRO ELITE with the correct Shipping information. PRO ELITE Limited shall be under no liability for any postage costs if the wrong delivery information has been supplied.

c. All items delivered require a signature. If a signature is obtained from any person other than the named customer at the specified delivery address, the named customer is still responsible for the item and any charges associated with it.

d. When you receive your item/s from the courier it is VERY IMPORTANT to ensure that the packaging of your goods is checked, and in good condition and not damaged,BEFOREsigning the delivery note. If the couriers attempt to deliver a parcel with damaged packaging PLEASE REFUSE it and instruct the driver to return it back to us.The parcel must be opened and any damage reported to us by phone within 24hours (working day).

If the products are damaged or faulty during transit, we will require proof ie image or picture, of the damaged goods before we can offer you a replacement. You will need to keep hold of the damaged goods and the parcel with the original packaging, until we have received the proof, and we have processed the claim through our courier company.

We will let you know within 2 working days that the claim has been processed and confirm that a replacement product will be dispatched to you accordingly.

This is to comply with our Couriers Insurance Policy. No Claim for damage can be processed if the delivery note is not signed 'damaged' or if we are not notified within 24 hours of the damage from receipt of the delivery. Please report any issues immediately by phoning us. This does not affect your statutory rights on the supply of goods (see Returns, Cancellations & Substitutions for more information).

e. If you have not received your item within 3 working days of dispatch of your order please track your delivery with the details supplied or call us. If the courier has attempted to deliver your item and has left a card you must contact the couriers direct within 7 days of the card being left. If we have had an item returned back to us due to non communication on your part, you will be responsible for additional shipping costs.

f. The point of delivery is the nearest point of your property boundary that can be reached by the driver. The driver cannot be expected to carry the parcel within your property i.e. to your front door or any other location. In certain circumstances when access to you property by the delivery vehicle is restricted then the point of delivery will be the closest that the driver can reach with his vehicle.

g. We aim to dispatch items within 48 hours of payment being received and cleared (except where descriptions state a delay). Requests for a delay in dispatching an item cannot be guaranteed to be actioned and any liability for a returned delivery due to no one present at the delivery address at the time of delivery will be with the buyer.

h. We cannot be held responsible for non delivery of items if the delivery address given is not correct or incomplete (i.e. no house name or number/street details etc). If this is incorrect or incomplete the item may be returned to our distribution warehouse by the courier. If this occurs then you will be liable for the costs of the item to be returned to us and then re-dispatched back to you. i.e. 2 times the original delivery charge.

i. All items will be dispatched to the address supplied within Checkout.

j. All costs must be paid before any item is re-dispatched.

k. Couriers in Norway are to Business Addresses only. We are unable to dispatch goods to Norwegian Residential Addresses.