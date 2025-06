Professional Acrylic Nail Powders | Young Nails (2025)

Speed Clear Acrylic Nail Powder, 2268g Acrylic Powders 2268g Clear (Speed) $275.95 Speed Clear Acrylic Nail Powder, Clear, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Clear (Speed) $12.95 Speed Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Translucent with a Touch of Sheer Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Speed Translucent with a Touch of Sheer Pink $12.95 Speed Frost Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Semi-Opaque Light Milky Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Semi-Opaque Light Milky Pink $12.95 Speed Bubblegum Acrylic Nail Powder, Semi-Opaque Bright Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Semi-Opaque Bright Pink $12.95 Speed White Acrylic Nail Powder, Bright White, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Bright White (Speed) $12.95 Core Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Translucent With a Touch of Sheer Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Translucent With a Touch of Sheer Pink $12.95 Core Sparkle White Acrylic Nail Powder, Soft White With a Glitter Sparkle, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Soft White With a Glitter Sparkle $12.95 Core Clear Acrylic Nail Powder, Clear, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Clear $12.95 Core Natural Acrylic Nail Powder, Clear Milky White, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Clear Milky White $12.95 Core White Acrylic Nail Powder, Soft White, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Soft White $12.95 Core French Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Bright Translucent Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Bright Translucent Pink $12.95 XXX White Acrylic Nail Powder, Bright White, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Bright White $12.95 XXX Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Medium Translucent Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Medium Translucent Pink $12.95 Cover Taupe Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Gray Taupe, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Gray Taupe $12.95 Cover Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Cool Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Cool Pink $12.95 Cover Peach Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Warm Pink/Peach Tone, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Warm Pink/Peach Tone $12.95 Cover Pink Opal Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Pink Blush with Gold Shimmer, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Pink Blush with Gold Shimmer $12.95 Cover Cherry Blossom Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Soft Cherry Blossom Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Soft Cherry Blossom Pink $12.95 Cover Flamingo Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Bright Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Bright Pink $12.95 Cover Rosebud Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Rose Blush, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Rose Blush $12.95 Cover Earth Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Medium Warm Nude Beige, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Medium Warm Nude Beige $12.95 Cover Blush Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Pink with a Glitter Sparkle, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Pink with a Glitter Sparkle $12.95 Cover Bare Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Pastel Nude Pink, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Pastel Nude Pink $12.95 Cover Beige Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Light Cool Nude Beige, 45g Acrylic Powders 45g Opaque Light Cool Nude Beige $12.95 Core Clear Acrylic Nail Powder, Clear, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Clear $20.95 Core Clear Acrylic Nail Powder, Clear, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Clear $87.95 Core French Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Bright Translucent Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Bright Translucent Pink $20.95 Core French Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Bright Translucent Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Bright Translucent Pink $87.95 Core Natural Acrylic Nail Powder, Clear Milky White, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Clear Milky White $20.95 Core Natural Acrylic Nail Powder, Clear Milky White, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Clear Milky White $87.95 Core Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Translucent With a Touch of Sheer Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Translucent With a Touch of Sheer Pink $20.95 Core Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Translucent With a Touch of Sheer Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Translucent With a Touch of Sheer Pink $87.95 Core White Acrylic Nail Powder, Soft White, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Soft White $20.95 Core White Acrylic Nail Powder, Soft White, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Soft White $87.95 Cover Bare Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Pastel Nude Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Pastel Nude Pink $20.95 Cover Bare Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Pastel Nude Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Pastel Nude Pink $87.95 Cover Beige Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Light Cool Nude Beige, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Light Cool Nude Beige $20.95 Cover Beige Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Light Cool Nude Beige, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Light Cool Nude Beige $87.95 Cover Blush Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Pink with a Glitter Sparkle, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Pink with a Glitter Sparkle $20.95 Cover Blush Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Pink with a Glitter Sparkle, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Pink with a Glitter Sparkle $87.95 Cover Cherry Blossom Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Soft Cherry Blossom Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Soft Cherry Blossom Pink $20.95 Cover Cherry Blossom Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Soft Cherry Blossom Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Soft Cherry Blossom Pink $87.95 Cover Earth Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Medium Warm Nude Beige, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Medium Warm Nude Beige $20.95 Cover Earth Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Medium Warm Nude Beige, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Medium Warm Nude Beige $87.95 Cover Flamingo Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Bright Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Bright Pink $20.95 Cover Flamingo Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Bright Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Bright Pink $87.95 Cover Peach Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Warm Pink/Peach Tone, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Warm Pink/Peach Tone $20.95 Cover Peach Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Warm Pink/Peach Tone, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Warm Pink/Peach Tone $87.95 Cover Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Cool Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Cool Pink $20.95 Cover Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Cool Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Cool Pink $87.95 Cover Rosebud Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Rose Blush, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Rose Blush $20.95 Cover Rosebud Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Rose Blush, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Rose Blush $87.95 Cover Taupe Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Gray Taupe, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Opaque Gray Taupe $20.95 Cover Taupe Acrylic Nail Powder, Opaque Gray Taupe, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Opaque Gray Taupe $87.95 Speed Bubblegum Acrylic Nail Powder, Semi-Opaque Bright Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Semi-Opaque Bright Pink $20.95 Speed Bubblegum Acrylic Nail Powder, Semi-Opaque Bright Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Semi-Opaque Bright Pink $87.95 Speed Clear Acrylic Nail Powder, Clear, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Clear (Speed) $20.95 Speed Clear Acrylic Nail Powder, Clear, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Clear (Speed) $87.95 Speed Frost Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Semi-Opaque Light Milky Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Semi-Opaque Light Milky Pink $20.95 Speed Frost Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Semi-Opaque Light Milky Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Semi-Opaque Light Milky Pink $87.95 Speed Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Translucent with a Touch of Sheer Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Speed Translucent with a Touch of Sheer Pink $20.95 Speed Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Translucent with a Touch of Sheer Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Speed Translucent with a Touch of Sheer Pink $87.95 Speed White Acrylic Nail Powder, Bright White, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Bright White (Speed) $20.95 Speed White Acrylic Nail Powder, Bright White, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Bright White (Speed) $87.95 XXX Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Medium Translucent Pink, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Medium Translucent Pink $20.95 XXX Pink Acrylic Nail Powder, Medium Translucent Pink, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Medium Translucent Pink $87.95 XXX White Acrylic Nail Powder, Bright White, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Bright White $20.95 XXX White Acrylic Nail Powder, Bright White, 660g Acrylic Powders 660g Bright White $87.95 Amber Glow Acrylic Nail Powder, Dark Amber with Gold Bronze Glow, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Dark Amber with Gold Bronze Glow $20.95 Cover Morganite Acrylic Nail Powder, Peachy-Pink with Slight Silver Pearl Sheen, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Peachy-Pink with Slight Silver Pearl Sheen $20.95 Garnet Glamour Acrylic Nail Powder, Deep Reddish-Brown with Golden Glow, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Deep Reddish-Brown with Golden Glow $20.95 Aquamarine Spark Acrylic Nail Powder, Light Blue-Greenish with Small Glitter Shimmer, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Light Blue-Greenish with Small Glitter Shimmer $20.95 Sapphire Serenity Acrylic Nail Powder, Sapphire Blue with Lighter Blue Glitter Glow, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Sapphire Blue with Lighter Blue Glitter Glow $20.95 Smoky Ametrine Acrylic Nail Powder, Muted Mauve-Taupe with Grey Tone and Light Silver Glitter Sparkle, 85g Acrylic Powders 85g Muted Mauve-Taupe with Grey Tone and Light Silver Glitter Sparkle $20.95

How to Use Acrylic Powders

Hobbyists and pro nail enthusiasts know the importance of acrylic powder to a nail kit. Acrylic is a popular and timeless method of building upon the natural nail to add length and strength, as well as provide a template for infinite types of nail art and color. To sculpt and craft impeccable acrylic nails, you need a high-quality acrylic nail powder that can go the distance. A great powder will give you a smoother, more professional-quality surface on which to work, setting the canvas for a perfect full set.

Using acrylic nail powder like a pro is a matter of technique. To an extent, it's a matter of muscle memory, so repeated practice is the best way to improve your game. It is of paramount importance to always control your hand movements by balancing the working hand. One of the biggest problems in acrylic application is not managing the size of the acrylic bead or ineffectively manipulating the product once it is on your brush.

A professional acrylic nail powder can take you far, but even the best fast-setting product won’t help if your technique is poor. Knowing how much acrylic to take up on your brush and release the acrylic onto the nail in just the right stage of setting is an art. Practice definitely makes perfect in this case. Check out our guide on How to Apply Acrylic Nails for Beginners for more help.

Why Choose Young Nails Acrylic Powders

Young Nails Acrylic Powders are the products you need at every stage of your nail journey. Whether you want a slower-drying product that allows you more time to perfect your flawless application—this would be our Core powder—or our smooth-drying Speed powder, YN acrylic materials will ensure that you can get the tightest, most flush nails with the ideal consistency to build a gorgeous nail. Our acrylics are self-leveling, making sure that, even if your balancing and control aren’t where they need to be, you will get an overlay that can be filed into the ideal consistency. What sets Young Nails acrylic apart is the exact particle blend science for superior adhesion. From beginners to pros, everyone loves this high-quality acrylic powder.

Acrylic Powder FAQs

What is acrylic powder?

Acrylic powder forms the base of acrylic nails. The powder contains monomers that become polymers and harden into a molded shape when mixed with liquid. There’s no need for UV lights like with gel nails. Acrylic is one of the most basic forms of building enhanced nails because it is so versatile.

How is acrylic powder used?

Acrylic powder, once polymerized with liquid, forms a molded shape that is just as good—if not better!—than natural nails. Acrylic nails are stronger and can extend length without worries about breaking. Acrylic can be molded into the tip shape of choice and endlessly customized.

What are the benefits of using acrylic powder?

Acrylic nails’ biggest strength is their… strength. The tips can go weeks upon weeks without chipping, unlike natural nails, and can stand up to a wide range of day-to-day abuses. If a person has brittle nails, acrylic can lend some strength that would otherwise be lacking. On that same note, if the nail enthusiast is a biter or picker, acrylic nails form a hard, protective shell that will be difficult to mess up. And, again, as said previously, the customization potential for acrylics is virtually endless. Depending on the talent of the technician, acrylics can even be made to appear as natural as “real” nails. The possibilities are limited only by your imagination.